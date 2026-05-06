أمانة عسير ترصد 12,014 مخالفة ميدانية

The Municipality of Asir Region and its municipalities conducted 37,659 field inspection rounds during the month of April, as part of its intensive programs to monitor compliance of establishments with municipal and health requirements, and to enhance the level of public safety and the quality of services provided to beneficiaries in various activities.

The municipality clarified that the field inspections resulted in the detection of 12,014 violations, which were addressed according to the approved regulatory procedures, ensuring an increase in compliance levels and the correction of the situations of violating establishments, as well as limiting irregular practices that may affect public health or service quality. It indicated that the most notable violations detected included the failure to display or clearly show the QR code, non-compliance with the specific attire for workers, the absence of a valid health certificate, practicing activities after the license expiration, and the lack of a valid license, in addition to various other violations recorded during the field inspections. The municipality emphasized that the field inspection teams continue to implement their daily plans according to a comprehensive regulatory methodology, focusing on intensifying visits and covering various locations and activities, with an emphasis on high-density areas, which contributes to raising the level of compliance with the applicable requirements and regulations. The municipality called on everyone to cooperate and report any violations via the Baladi app, which contributes to supporting regulatory efforts and achieving a sustainable environment.