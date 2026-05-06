نفذت أمانة منطقة عسير وبلدياتها خلال شهر أبريل 37,659 جولة رقابية ميدانية، ضمن برامجها المكثفة لمتابعة امتثال المنشآت للاشتراطات البلدية والصحية، وتعزيز مستوى السلامة العامة وجودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين في مختلف الأنشطة.

أمانة عسير ترصد 12,014 مخالفة ميدانية

وأوضحت الأمانة أن الجولات الميدانية أسفرت عن رصد 12,014 مخالفة، وتم التعامل معها وفق الإجراءات النظامية المعتمدة، بما يضمن رفع مستوى الامتثال وتصحيح أوضاع المنشآت المخالفة، والحد من الممارسات غير النظامية التي قد تؤثر على الصحة العامة أو جودة الخدمة. وبيّنت أن أبرز المخالفات التي جرى ضبطها تمثلت في عدم إبراز أو وضوح رمز الاستجابة السريعة (QR)، وعدم التقيد بالزي الخاص للعاملين، وعدم وجود شهادة صحية سارية، إضافة إلى ممارسة النشاط بعد انتهاء الرخصة، وعدم وجود رخصة نظامية إلى جانب مخالفات أخرى متنوعة تم رصدها خلال الجولات الميدانية. وأكدت الأمانة أن فرق الرقابة الميدانية تواصل تنفيذ خططها اليومية وفق منهجية رقابية شاملة، ترتكز على تكثيف الزيارات وتغطية مختلف المواقع والأنشطة، مع التركيز على المواقع ذات الكثافة العالية، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الالتزام بالاشتراطات والأنظمة المعمول بها. ودعت الأمانة الجميع إلى التعاون والإبلاغ عن أي مخالفات عبر تطبيق بلدي بما يسهم في دعم جهود الرقابة، وتحقيق بيئة مستدامة.