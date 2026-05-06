The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received yesterday at the Emirate's headquarters in Jeddah, the Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Mansour Al-Mashaiti, along with a number of officials and leaders from the ministry.

Operational Plans



During the meeting, the readiness of various sectors of the ministry and their operational plans for this year's Hajj season were reviewed, along with their preparedness to provide the best services to the guests of Allah according to the highest standards of quality and efficiency, in addition to creating an ideal environment for the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah, enhancing the Kingdom's pioneering role in serving them.

The presentation revealed that readiness has been completed at a rate of 100% through the implementation of 36 main tasks, which included improving the efficiency of slaughterhouses, ensuring the availability of sacrificial animals, tightening control over slaughtering and distribution, electronically updating prices, as well as advanced waste management, and using modern technologies such as drones and smart monitoring, within an integrated operational system that has a capacity of about 120,000 heads daily, supported by more than 57 field teams and 341 vehicles.