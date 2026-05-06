استقبل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، بمقر الإمارة بجدة، أمس، نائب وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة المهندس منصور المشيطي، وعدداً من مسؤولي وقيادات الوزارة.
الخطط التشغيلية
واستعرض خلال اللقاء استعدادات قطاعات الوزارة المختلفة وخططها التشغيلية لموسم حج هذا العام، وجاهزيتها لتقديم أفضل الخدمات لضيوف الرحمن وفق أعلى معايير الجودة والكفاءة، إلى جانب تهيئة بيئة مثالية لحجاج بيت الله الحرام، تعزيزاً لدور المملكة الريادي في خدمتهم.
وكشف العرض اكتمال الجاهزية بنسبة 100% عبر تنفيذ 36 مهمة رئيسية، شملت رفع كفاءة المسالخ، وتأمين وفرة الهدي والأضاحي، وإحكام الرقابة على الذبح والتوزيع، وتحديث الأسعار إلكترونياً، إلى جانب إدارة متقدمة للنفايات، واستخدام التقنيات الحديثة مثل الطائرات المسيّرة والمراقبة الذكية، ضمن منظومة تشغيلية متكاملة تصل طاقتها الاستيعابية إلى نحو 120 ألف رأس يومياً، مدعومة بأكثر من 57 فريقاً ميدانياً و341 آلية.
The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received yesterday at the Emirate's headquarters in Jeddah, the Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Mansour Al-Mashaiti, along with a number of officials and leaders from the ministry.
Operational Plans
During the meeting, the readiness of various sectors of the ministry and their operational plans for this year's Hajj season were reviewed, along with their preparedness to provide the best services to the guests of Allah according to the highest standards of quality and efficiency, in addition to creating an ideal environment for the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah, enhancing the Kingdom's pioneering role in serving them.
The presentation revealed that readiness has been completed at a rate of 100% through the implementation of 36 main tasks, which included improving the efficiency of slaughterhouses, ensuring the availability of sacrificial animals, tightening control over slaughtering and distribution, electronically updating prices, as well as advanced waste management, and using modern technologies such as drones and smart monitoring, within an integrated operational system that has a capacity of about 120,000 heads daily, supported by more than 57 field teams and 341 vehicles.