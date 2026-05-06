استقبل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، بمقر الإمارة بجدة، أمس، نائب وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة المهندس منصور المشيطي، وعدداً من مسؤولي وقيادات الوزارة.

الخطط التشغيلية


واستعرض خلال اللقاء استعدادات قطاعات الوزارة المختلفة وخططها التشغيلية لموسم حج هذا العام، وجاهزيتها لتقديم أفضل الخدمات لضيوف الرحمن وفق أعلى معايير الجودة والكفاءة، إلى جانب تهيئة بيئة مثالية لحجاج بيت الله الحرام، تعزيزاً لدور المملكة الريادي في خدمتهم.

وكشف العرض اكتمال الجاهزية بنسبة 100% عبر تنفيذ 36 مهمة رئيسية، شملت رفع كفاءة المسالخ، وتأمين وفرة الهدي والأضاحي، وإحكام الرقابة على الذبح والتوزيع، وتحديث الأسعار إلكترونياً، إلى جانب إدارة متقدمة للنفايات، واستخدام التقنيات الحديثة مثل الطائرات المسيّرة والمراقبة الذكية، ضمن منظومة تشغيلية متكاملة تصل طاقتها الاستيعابية إلى نحو 120 ألف رأس يومياً، مدعومة بأكثر من 57 فريقاً ميدانياً و341 آلية.