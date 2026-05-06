أعلن الفنان المصري محمد رمضان بدء إجراءات تأسيس جمعيته الخيرية الأولى تحت اسم MR1 International، في خطوة أثارت تفاعلاً واسعاً بين مؤيدين ومشككين، خصوصاً بعد الجدل الأخير حول تفعيل المحتوى المدفوع عبر حساباته على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

مظلة إنسانية دولية

وقال رمضان في تصريحات نشرها من مدينة برشلونة الإسبانية عبر مواقع التواصل: «الجمعية الجديدة لن تقتصر على العمل داخل مصر، بل ستكون مظلة إنسانية دولية تستهدف دعم الفئات المحتاجة في مصر والعالم العربي والقارة الأفريقية»، مضيفاً: «نعمل حالياً على تأسيس أول جمعية خيرية دولية، هدفها خدمة أهالينا في مصر، والوطن العربي، وقارتنا الأفريقية الغالية».

وربط الفنان المصري، للمرة الأولى، بين الاشتراكات المدفوعة التي أطلقها أخيراً عبر «إنستغرام» وبين تمويل العمل الخيري، موضحاً أن هذه الاشتراكات التي أثارت جدلاً واسعاً ستُسهم في دعم مشروعات الجمعية الجديدة.

ووجه رمضان رسالة إلى جمهوره قال فيها: «مثلما كنتم شركائي في النجاح، أنتم الآن شركائي في الخير وسترون ما يسعدكم».

متابعة بأجر

وتأتي هذه الخطوة بعد موجة انتقادات تعرّض لها رمضان خلال الأيام الماضية، عقب إطلاق خاصية المتابعة المأجورة مقابل نحو 1,000 جنيه مصري شهرياً، والتي تتيح للمشتركين الحصول على محتوى حصري، يتضمن لقطات من رحلاته في مدن أوروبية وكواليس خاصة من حياته اليومية، إضافة إلى تواصل مباشر مع المتابعين.

وفيما يرى منتقدون أن إعلان الجمعية قد يكون محاولة لامتصاص الغضب المثار حول نموذج المحتوى المدفوع، يعتبر آخرون أن الفنان يسعى إلى تحويل شعبيته الرقمية إلى منصة دعم اجتماعي وخيري بطريقة غير تقليدية، تجمع بين الترفيه والعمل الإنساني.