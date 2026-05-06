The Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan announced the initiation of the procedures to establish his first charitable organization under the name MR1 International, in a move that sparked widespread reactions among supporters and skeptics, especially after the recent controversy surrounding the activation of paid content through his social media accounts.

International Humanitarian Umbrella

Ramadan stated in comments published from the Spanish city of Barcelona via social media: "The new organization will not be limited to working within Egypt, but will serve as an international humanitarian umbrella aimed at supporting those in need in Egypt, the Arab world, and the African continent," adding: "We are currently working on establishing the first international charitable organization, with the goal of serving our people in Egypt, the Arab nation, and our beloved African continent."

For the first time, the Egyptian artist linked the paid subscriptions he recently launched on Instagram to funding charitable work, explaining that these subscriptions, which have sparked widespread controversy, will contribute to supporting the projects of the new organization.

Ramadan sent a message to his audience, saying: "Just as you were my partners in success, you are now my partners in goodness, and you will see what brings you joy."

Paid Following

This step comes after a wave of criticism that Ramadan faced in recent days, following the launch of the paid following feature for about 1,000 Egyptian pounds per month, which allows subscribers to access exclusive content, including clips from his trips to European cities and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his daily life, in addition to direct communication with followers.

While critics see the announcement of the organization as a potential attempt to absorb the anger surrounding the paid content model, others believe that the artist is seeking to transform his digital popularity into a platform for social and charitable support in an unconventional way that combines entertainment and humanitarian work.