The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone caught transporting violators of the Hajj regulations and instructions without a permit from citizens and residents will be punished with a fine of up to (50,000) riyals, imprisonment for up to (6) months, and the confiscation of the land transport vehicle by judicial ruling. The violating transporter will be deported if they are a foreigner after serving the sentence and will be banned from entering the Kingdom for the legally specified periods. The Ministry emphasized that obtaining a legal Hajj permit is a fundamental requirement for performing the Hajj pilgrimage.

The Ministry of Interior urged everyone to adhere to the instructions governing this year's Hajj season (1447 AH) and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the guests of Allah. Violating these instructions exposes offenders to legal penalties.

The Ministry called for reporting violators via the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in other areas of the Kingdom.