أكدت وزارة الداخلية، أن كل من يتم ضبطه وهو ينقل مخالفي أنظمة وتعليمات الحج بلا تصريح من المواطنين والمقيمين سيعاقب بغرامة مالية تصل إلى (50.000) ريال، والسجن مدة تصل إلى (6) أشهر، والمطالبةبمصادرة وسيلة النقل البرية بحكم قضائي، وترحيل الناقل المخالف إن كان وافدًا بعد تنفيذ العقوبة ومنعه من دخول المملكة وفقًا للمدد المحددة نظامًا، مشددةً على أن الحصول على تصريح حج نظامي شرط أساسي لأداء فريضة الحج.

وأهابت وزارة الداخلية بالجميع الالتزام بالتعليمات المنظمة لموسم حج هذا العام (1447هـ) والتعاون مع الجهات المختصة لتحقيق أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، وأن مخالفة هذه التعليمات تعرّض مرتكبيها للعقوبات النظامية.

ودعت الوزارة بالإبلاغ عن المخالفين عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.