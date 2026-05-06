ارتفعت أسهم الأسواق الناشئة خلال تعاملات اليوم، عقب أنباء عن قرب توصل الولايات المتحدة وإيران إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب في الشرق الأوسط.
وصعد مؤشر «إم إس سي آي» لأسهم الأسواق الناشئة بنسبة 3.27%؛ ليعزز مكاسبه منذ مطلع العام الحالي إلى 21.14%.
وتزايدت شهية المستثمرين نحو الأصول الخطرة بالتزامن مع تراجع أسعار النفط، وسط توقعات بأن يسهم أي اتفاق بين واشنطن وطهران في تهدئة اضطرابات أسواق الطاقة العالمي.
أوروبا تعزز المكاسب
وفي أوروبا، عززت الأسهم الأوروبية مكاسبها خلال تعاملات اليوم، مدعومة بتراجع أسعار النفط وتزايد التفاؤل بقرب التوصل إلى اتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران لإنهاء الحرب في الشرق الأوسط.
وصعد المؤشر الأوروبي «ستوكس يوروب 600» بنسبة 2.6% عند 625.3 نقطة.
وزاد «داكس» الألماني بنسبة 3% عند 25.127 نقطة، كما ارتفع «كاك 40» الفرنسي 3.2% عند 8.321 نقطة، فيما أضاف «فوتسي 100» البريطاني نحو 2.45% عند 10.472 نقطة.
Emerging market stocks rose during today's trading, following news of a potential agreement between the United States and Iran to end the war in the Middle East.
The MSCI Emerging Markets Index increased by 3.27%, boosting its gains since the beginning of the current year to 21.14%.
Investor appetite for risky assets has grown alongside a decline in oil prices, amid expectations that any agreement between Washington and Tehran could help calm disruptions in global energy markets.
Europe Strengthens Gains
In Europe, European stocks strengthened their gains during today's trading, supported by falling oil prices and increasing optimism about a potential agreement between the United States and Iran to end the war in the Middle East.
The European index "Stoxx Europe 600" rose by 2.6% to 625.3 points.
The German "DAX" increased by 3% to 25,127 points, while the French "CAC 40" rose by 3.2% to 8,321 points, and the British "FTSE 100" added about 2.45% to 10,472 points.