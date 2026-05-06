ارتفعت أسهم الأسواق الناشئة خلال تعاملات اليوم، عقب أنباء عن قرب توصل الولايات المتحدة وإيران إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب في الشرق الأوسط.


وصعد مؤشر «إم إس سي آي» لأسهم الأسواق الناشئة بنسبة 3.27%؛ ليعزز مكاسبه منذ مطلع العام الحالي إلى 21.14%.


وتزايدت شهية المستثمرين نحو الأصول الخطرة بالتزامن مع تراجع أسعار النفط، وسط توقعات بأن يسهم أي اتفاق بين واشنطن وطهران في تهدئة اضطرابات أسواق الطاقة العالمي.


أوروبا تعزز المكاسب


وفي أوروبا، عززت الأسهم الأوروبية مكاسبها خلال تعاملات اليوم، مدعومة بتراجع أسعار النفط وتزايد التفاؤل بقرب التوصل إلى اتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران لإنهاء الحرب في الشرق الأوسط.


وصعد المؤشر الأوروبي «ستوكس يوروب 600» بنسبة 2.6% عند 625.3 نقطة.


وزاد «داكس» الألماني بنسبة 3% عند 25.127 نقطة، كما ارتفع «كاك 40» الفرنسي 3.2% عند 8.321 نقطة، فيما أضاف «فوتسي 100» البريطاني نحو 2.45% عند 10.472 نقطة.