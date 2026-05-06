Emerging market stocks rose during today's trading, following news of a potential agreement between the United States and Iran to end the war in the Middle East.



The MSCI Emerging Markets Index increased by 3.27%, boosting its gains since the beginning of the current year to 21.14%.



Investor appetite for risky assets has grown alongside a decline in oil prices, amid expectations that any agreement between Washington and Tehran could help calm disruptions in global energy markets.



Europe Strengthens Gains



In Europe, European stocks strengthened their gains during today's trading, supported by falling oil prices and increasing optimism about a potential agreement between the United States and Iran to end the war in the Middle East.



The European index "Stoxx Europe 600" rose by 2.6% to 625.3 points.



The German "DAX" increased by 3% to 25,127 points, while the French "CAC 40" rose by 3.2% to 8,321 points, and the British "FTSE 100" added about 2.45% to 10,472 points.