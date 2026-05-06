Dr. Mohamed ElBaradei sent a congratulatory message to the only Arab university that succeeded in entering the list of the top 100 universities globally in the QS ranking for 2026, considering that this achievement reflects the importance of investing in science and knowledge as the fastest path to progress.

محمد البرادعي

“King Fahd University” ranked 67th globally

ElBaradei, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, affirmed that the rise of King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in international rankings is no longer just an academic achievement, but a direct indicator of the strength of Arab countries and their ability to compete globally.

ElBaradei stated on his account on platform X: “Heartfelt congratulations to King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran for ranking 67th globally in the QS evaluation, being the only Arab university among the top 100 universities in the world… There is no future without science.”

He added that the presence of about 30 universities from China, Hong Kong, Korea, and Singapore in the list of the top 100 universities globally clearly reveals the secret behind the rapid progress of those countries, adding: “Science first and last.”

A Saudi leap in patents

For its part, the QS website clarified that the progress achieved by King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals over the past five years embodies the growing momentum of the university in developing the academic environment, expanding educational opportunities, and supporting community development.

The ranking indicated that the university has made a remarkable transformation in the field of innovation, having moved from holding only five American patents in 2005 to becoming, in 2024, the fifth most productive university for patents worldwide, an achievement that reflects the rising presence of Saudi Arabia in the fields of scientific research and technology globally.