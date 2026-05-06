وجّه الدكتور محمد البرادعي رسالة تهنئة إلى الجامعة العربية الوحيدة التي نجحت في دخول قائمة أفضل 100 جامعة عالميًا ضمن تصنيف QS لعام 2026، معتبرًا أن ما تحقق يعكس أهمية الاستثمار في العلم والمعرفة بوصفهما الطريق الأسرع نحو التقدم.

محمد البرادعي

محمد البرادعي

وأكد البرادعي، الحائز على جائزة نوبل للسلام، أن صعود جامعة الملك فهد للبترول والمعادن في التصنيفات الدولية لم يعد مجرد إنجاز أكاديمي، بل مؤشر مباشر على قوة الدول العربية وقدرتها على المنافسة عالميًا.

«جامعة الملك فهد» في المركز 67 عالميًا

وقال البرادعي عبر حسابه في منصة X: «خالص التهنئة لـ جامعة الملك فهد للبترول والمعادن في الظهران لاحتلالها المركز 67 عالميًا في تقييم QS، وهي الجامعة العربية الوحيدة ضمن أفضل 100 جامعة في العالم… لا مستقبل دون العلم».

وأضاف أن وجود نحو 30 جامعة من الصين وهونغ كونغ وكوريا وسنغافورة ضمن قائمة أفضل 100 جامعة عالميًا يكشف بوضوح سر التقدم المتسارع لتلك الدول، مضيفًا: «العلم أولًا وأخيرًا».

قفزة سعودية في براءات الاختراع

من جهته، أوضح موقع QS أن التقدم الذي حققته جامعة الملك فهد للبترول والمعادن خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية يجسد الزخم المتنامي للجامعة في تطوير البيئة الأكاديمية وتوسيع الفرص التعليمية ودعم التنمية المجتمعية.

وأشار التصنيف إلى أن الجامعة حققت تحولًا لافتًا في مجال الابتكار، بعدما انتقلت من امتلاك خمس براءات اختراع أمريكية فقط عام 2005، إلى أن أصبحت في عام 2024 خامس أكثر الجامعات إنتاجًا لبراءات الاختراع على مستوى العالم، في إنجاز يعكس تصاعد الحضور السعودي في ميادين البحث العلمي والتقنية عالميًا.