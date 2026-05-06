The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, and the General Supervisor of the Ministry's work in Hajj, Umrah, and visitation, Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, confirmed the readiness of all services and projects implemented by the ministry to serve the guests of Allah, according to the highest standards of quality and efficiency, pointing out that what has been achieved comes thanks to Allah and the significant support and generous care from the leadership, ensuring the comfort of the pilgrims and enabling them to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.

الوزيرأوضح أن هذه الجهود تعكس المكانة التي توليها المملكة لخدمة قاصدي الحرمين الشريفين.

He explained that these efforts reflect the status that the Kingdom gives to serving those who visit the Two Holy Mosques, including pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors from various countries around the world, during his field tour of the mosques in the holy sites, where he reviewed the readiness of the projects and services provided for the Hajj season of 1447 AH, as part of the continuous follow-up to provide the best services.

Utilizing All Resources

الوزارة سخّرت جميع إمكاناتها البشرية والتقنية لخدمة الحجاج.

The tour included inspecting maintenance, operation, and cleanliness works, preparing air conditioning, sound systems, and lighting, as well as water supply services and safety measures, in addition to projects for reducing thermal load, canopies, and air cooling in the courtyards of the mosques in the holy sites.



He indicated that the ministry has mobilized all its human and technical resources to serve the pilgrims, having prepared more than 20,000 mosques and prayer halls in Mecca and Medina and along the routes of the pilgrims in various regions of the Kingdom, in addition to equipping the mosques in the central area to support the Two Holy Mosques.