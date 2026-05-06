أكد وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، المشرف العام على أعمال الوزارة بالحج والعمرة والزيارة، عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، جاهزية جميع الخدمات والمشروعات التي نفذتها الوزارة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وفق أعلى معايير الجودة والكفاءة، مشيرًا إلى أن ما تحقق يأتي بفضل الله ثم بالدعم الكبير والعناية الكريمة من القيادة، بما يضمن راحة الحجاج وتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم بكل يسر وطمأنينة.

الوزيرأوضح أن هذه الجهود تعكس المكانة التي توليها المملكة لخدمة قاصدي الحرمين الشريفين.

الوزيرأوضح أن هذه الجهود تعكس المكانة التي توليها المملكة لخدمة قاصدي الحرمين الشريفين.

وأوضح أن هذه الجهود تعكس المكانة التي توليها المملكة لخدمة قاصدي الحرمين الشريفين من الحجاج والمعتمرين والزوار من مختلف دول العالم، وذلك خلال جولته الميدانية على مساجد المشاعر المقدسة، حيث اطّلع على جاهزية المشروعات والخدمات المقدمة لموسم حج 1447هـ، في إطار المتابعة المستمرة لتقديم أفضل الخدمات.

تسخير جميع الإمكانات

الوزارة سخّرت جميع إمكاناتها البشرية والتقنية لخدمة الحجاج.

الوزارة سخّرت جميع إمكاناتها البشرية والتقنية لخدمة الحجاج.

وشملت الجولة الوقوف على أعمال الصيانة والتشغيل والنظافة، وتجهيز أنظمة التكييف والصوتيات والإنارة، وخدمات السقيا ووسائل السلامة، إلى جانب مشاريع خفض الحمل الحراري، والمظلات، وتلطيف الهواء في ساحات المساجد بالمشاعر المقدسة.


وبيّن أن الوزارة سخّرت جميع إمكاناتها البشرية والتقنية لخدمة الحجاج، حيث تم تهيئة أكثر من 20 ألف مسجد وجامع في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة وعلى طرق الحجاج بمختلف مناطق المملكة، إضافة إلى تجهيز مساجد المنطقة المركزية لتكون مساندة للحرمين الشريفين.