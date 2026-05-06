أعلن السفير الأمريكي لدى الاتحاد الأوروبي أندرو بوزدر أن واشنطن ستفرض رسوماً جمركية نسبتها 25% على السيارات والشاحنات القادمة من الاتحاد الأوروبي في وقت قريب نسبياً حال لم يعتمد التكتل بسرعة الاتفاقية التجارية المؤجلة منذ فترة طويلة.


وقال بوزدر لتلفزيون «بلومبيرغ»: «إذا لم نرَ تقدماً جوهرياً، أعتقد أنكم من المحتمل أن تتوقعوها في وقت قريب نسبياً».


خرق للالتزامات


وتعهد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أخيراً، بفرض رسوم جمركية بنسبة 25% على السيارات الأوروبية، متهماً التكتل بأخذ وقت طويل للغاية لاعتماد الاتفاقية التي تم التوصل إليها في يوليو الماضي.


من ناحية أخرى، أصاب الاستياء «الاتحاد الأوروبي» إزاء العديد من خطوات ترمب التي يقول إنها تخرق التزامات واشنطن بموجب الاتفاقية.


تعديلات مقترحة


وتعزز تصريحات بوزدر الضغوط على مفاوضي «الاتحاد الأوروبي» الأسبوع الحالي فيما يحاولون الانتهاء من تعديلات مقترحة للاتفاقية.


وأضاف بوزدر: «ما قاله الرئيس هو انظر لقد استغرق هذا وقتاً كثيراً بما يكفي. لم تفعلوا شيئاً لتسعة أشهر».


وبموجب الاتفاق الأساسي، وافق «الاتحاد الأوروبي» على إلغاء رسوم على السلع الصناعية الأمريكية مقابل فرض سقف جمركي نسبته 15% على أغلب المنتجات الأوروبية بما في ذلك السيارات.