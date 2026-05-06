The U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Andrew Puzder, announced that Washington will impose a 25% tariff on cars and trucks coming from the European Union relatively soon if the bloc does not quickly adopt the long-delayed trade agreement.



Puzder told Bloomberg Television: "If we don't see substantial progress, I think you can expect it relatively soon."



Violation of Commitments



U.S. President Donald Trump recently pledged to impose a 25% tariff on European cars, accusing the bloc of taking too long to adopt the agreement reached last July.



On the other hand, the "European Union" has expressed frustration over many of Trump's actions, which it claims violate Washington's commitments under the agreement.



Proposed Amendments



Puzder's statements increase pressure on "EU" negotiators this week as they attempt to finalize proposed amendments to the agreement.



Puzder added: "What the president said is look, this has taken long enough. You haven't done anything for nine months."



Under the basic agreement, the "European Union" agreed to eliminate tariffs on American industrial goods in exchange for imposing a 15% tariff ceiling on most European products, including cars.