أعلن السفير الأمريكي لدى الاتحاد الأوروبي أندرو بوزدر أن واشنطن ستفرض رسوماً جمركية نسبتها 25% على السيارات والشاحنات القادمة من الاتحاد الأوروبي في وقت قريب نسبياً حال لم يعتمد التكتل بسرعة الاتفاقية التجارية المؤجلة منذ فترة طويلة.
وقال بوزدر لتلفزيون «بلومبيرغ»: «إذا لم نرَ تقدماً جوهرياً، أعتقد أنكم من المحتمل أن تتوقعوها في وقت قريب نسبياً».
خرق للالتزامات
وتعهد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أخيراً، بفرض رسوم جمركية بنسبة 25% على السيارات الأوروبية، متهماً التكتل بأخذ وقت طويل للغاية لاعتماد الاتفاقية التي تم التوصل إليها في يوليو الماضي.
من ناحية أخرى، أصاب الاستياء «الاتحاد الأوروبي» إزاء العديد من خطوات ترمب التي يقول إنها تخرق التزامات واشنطن بموجب الاتفاقية.
تعديلات مقترحة
وتعزز تصريحات بوزدر الضغوط على مفاوضي «الاتحاد الأوروبي» الأسبوع الحالي فيما يحاولون الانتهاء من تعديلات مقترحة للاتفاقية.
وأضاف بوزدر: «ما قاله الرئيس هو انظر لقد استغرق هذا وقتاً كثيراً بما يكفي. لم تفعلوا شيئاً لتسعة أشهر».
وبموجب الاتفاق الأساسي، وافق «الاتحاد الأوروبي» على إلغاء رسوم على السلع الصناعية الأمريكية مقابل فرض سقف جمركي نسبته 15% على أغلب المنتجات الأوروبية بما في ذلك السيارات.
The U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Andrew Puzder, announced that Washington will impose a 25% tariff on cars and trucks coming from the European Union relatively soon if the bloc does not quickly adopt the long-delayed trade agreement.
Puzder told Bloomberg Television: "If we don't see substantial progress, I think you can expect it relatively soon."
Violation of Commitments
U.S. President Donald Trump recently pledged to impose a 25% tariff on European cars, accusing the bloc of taking too long to adopt the agreement reached last July.
On the other hand, the "European Union" has expressed frustration over many of Trump's actions, which it claims violate Washington's commitments under the agreement.
Proposed Amendments
Puzder's statements increase pressure on "EU" negotiators this week as they attempt to finalize proposed amendments to the agreement.
Puzder added: "What the president said is look, this has taken long enough. You haven't done anything for nine months."
Under the basic agreement, the "European Union" agreed to eliminate tariffs on American industrial goods in exchange for imposing a 15% tariff ceiling on most European products, including cars.