سجلت أسعار العملات الأجنبية في السوق الموازية بالسودان، اليوم، ارتفاعاً مقابل الجنيه السوداني.
وبلغ سعر شراء الدولار 4.150 جنيهاً، فيما سجل الريال السعودي نحو 1.106.6 جنيه للشراء.
ويأتي هذا الصعود في ظل تذبذب كبير في السوق الموازية، مع شح المعروض من العملات الأجنبية، وارتفاع الطلب لأغراض الاستيراد والتحويلات، ما يزيد من مخاوف انعكاس الأسعار الجديدة على السلع والخدمات.
السعر الرسمي
وشهد متوسط سعر الصرف الرسمي للريال السعودي في البنوك السودانية استقراراً نسبياً، مع تفاوت بسيط بين مختلف المؤسسات المصرفية، إذ تراوح أسعار الشراء بين 687 و893.33 جنيه، وسعر البيع بين 900 و858.55 جنيه. هذا الفارق الكبير بين السوقين يعكس حالة التوتر الاقتصادي التي تؤثر على قيمة العملة الأجنبية.
وفي بنك أم درمان الوطني وبنك فيصل الإسلامي، تراوح فروق الأسعار بين 893 و806 جنيهات، مع استمرار حالة الاستقرار الميداني وإجراءات رقابة متعلقة بالحفاظ على استقرار سعر الصرف، في حين يسجل بنك الخرطوم ارتفاعاً بسيطاً، ليعكس تذبذباً بسيطاً في السوق المحلية أمام الريال السعودي.
The prices of foreign currencies in the parallel market in Sudan have recorded an increase against the Sudanese pound today.
The purchase price of the dollar reached 4,150 pounds, while the Saudi riyal was recorded at about 1,106.6 pounds for purchase.
This rise comes amid significant fluctuations in the parallel market, with a shortage of foreign currency supply and increased demand for import and remittance purposes, raising concerns about the impact of the new prices on goods and services.
The official price
The average official exchange rate for the Saudi riyal in Sudanese banks has remained relatively stable, with slight variations between different banking institutions, as purchase prices ranged between 687 and 893.33 pounds, and selling prices between 900 and 858.55 pounds. This large difference between the two markets reflects the economic tension affecting the value of foreign currency.
At Omdurman National Bank and Faisal Islamic Bank, the price differences ranged between 893 and 806 pounds, with the continued stability in the field and monitoring measures related to maintaining exchange rate stability, while Bank of Khartoum recorded a slight increase, reflecting minor fluctuations in the local market against the Saudi riyal.