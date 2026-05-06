The prices of foreign currencies in the parallel market in Sudan have recorded an increase against the Sudanese pound today.



The purchase price of the dollar reached 4,150 pounds, while the Saudi riyal was recorded at about 1,106.6 pounds for purchase.



This rise comes amid significant fluctuations in the parallel market, with a shortage of foreign currency supply and increased demand for import and remittance purposes, raising concerns about the impact of the new prices on goods and services.



The official price



The average official exchange rate for the Saudi riyal in Sudanese banks has remained relatively stable, with slight variations between different banking institutions, as purchase prices ranged between 687 and 893.33 pounds, and selling prices between 900 and 858.55 pounds. This large difference between the two markets reflects the economic tension affecting the value of foreign currency.



At Omdurman National Bank and Faisal Islamic Bank, the price differences ranged between 893 and 806 pounds, with the continued stability in the field and monitoring measures related to maintaining exchange rate stability, while Bank of Khartoum recorded a slight increase, reflecting minor fluctuations in the local market against the Saudi riyal.