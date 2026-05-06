سجلت أسعار العملات الأجنبية في السوق الموازية بالسودان، اليوم، ارتفاعاً مقابل الجنيه السوداني.


وبلغ سعر شراء الدولار 4.150 جنيهاً، فيما سجل الريال السعودي نحو 1.106.6 جنيه للشراء.


ويأتي هذا الصعود في ظل تذبذب كبير في السوق الموازية، مع شح المعروض من العملات الأجنبية، وارتفاع الطلب لأغراض الاستيراد والتحويلات، ما يزيد من مخاوف انعكاس الأسعار الجديدة على السلع والخدمات.


السعر الرسمي


وشهد متوسط سعر الصرف الرسمي للريال السعودي في البنوك السودانية استقراراً نسبياً، مع تفاوت بسيط بين مختلف المؤسسات المصرفية، إذ تراوح أسعار الشراء بين 687 و893.33 جنيه، وسعر البيع بين 900 و858.55 جنيه. هذا الفارق الكبير بين السوقين يعكس حالة التوتر الاقتصادي التي تؤثر على قيمة العملة الأجنبية.


وفي بنك أم درمان الوطني وبنك فيصل الإسلامي، تراوح فروق الأسعار بين 893 و806 جنيهات، مع استمرار حالة الاستقرار الميداني وإجراءات رقابة متعلقة بالحفاظ على استقرار سعر الصرف، في حين يسجل بنك الخرطوم ارتفاعاً بسيطاً، ليعكس تذبذباً بسيطاً في السوق المحلية أمام الريال السعودي.