The American company Tesla, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has announced a voluntary recall of 218,868 electric vehicles in the United States due to a technical issue that may cause a delay in displaying the rearview camera image when reversing.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated that the camera image display in the affected vehicles may be delayed when the car is put in reverse, which reduces the driver's visibility to the rear and increases the risk of accidents.

The administration clarified that the recall includes several models of Tesla cars available in the United States, including: Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X.

Tesla confirmed that it has issued a free over-the-air software update to address the issue, and owners of the affected vehicles can download it automatically without the need to visit service centers in most cases. Drivers are advised to check the status of their vehicles using the recall search tool on the Tesla website or the NHTSA website using the VIN.

In recent years, the company has conducted several large recalls involving millions of vehicles, often resolved through software updates without a physical recall.

This recall comes at a time when the electric vehicle sector is experiencing intense competition, especially with increasing regulatory pressures on technology companies like Tesla regarding safety standards. Nevertheless, most Tesla owners still prefer the quick over-the-air update solutions that distinguish the company from traditional competitors.

Many global automotive manufacturers sometimes resort to recall campaigns for their vehicles in the market to fix certain manufacturing defects, in order to ensure the safety of their passengers and public safety on the roads.