أعلنت شركة تسلا الأمريكية، المملوكة للملياردير إيلون ماسك، استدعاء طوعي لـ 218,868 سيارة كهربائية في الولايات المتحدة، وذلك بسبب مشكلة فنية قد تؤدي إلى تأخير عرض صورة كاميرا الرؤية الخلفية عند الرجوع إلى الخلف.

وقالت الإدارة الوطنية الأمريكية لسلامة المرور على الطرق السريعة إن عرض صورة الكاميرا في السيارات المتضررة قد يتأخر عند وضع السيارة في وضعية الرجوع، مما يقلل من رؤية السائق للخلف ويزيد من خطر وقوع حوادث.

وأوضحت الإدارة أن الاستدعاء شمل طرازات عدة من سيارات تسلا المطروحة في الولايات المتحدة منها: Model 3 وModel Y وModel S وModel X.

وأكدت تسلا أنها أصدرت تحديثاً برمجياً جوياً مجانياً لمعالجة المشكلة، ويمكن لأصحاب السيارات المتضررة تحميله تلقائياً دون الحاجة إلى زيارة مراكز الصيانة في معظم الحالات، ويُنصح السائقون بالتحقق من حالة سياراتهم عبر أداة البحث عن الاستدعاءات على موقع تسلا أو موقع NHTSA باستخدام رقم الشاسيه.

وفي السنوات الأخيرة، أجرت الشركة استدعاءات عدة كبيرة شملت ملايين السيارات، غالباً ما كانت تُحل عبر تحديثات برمجية دون استدعاء فيزيائي.

يأتي هذا الاستدعاء في وقت يشهد فيه قطاع السيارات الكهربائية منافسة شديدة، خصوصاً مع تزايد الضغوط التنظيمية على شركات التكنولوجيا مثل تسلا بشأن معايير السلامة، ورغم ذلك يظل معظم مالكي تسلا يفضلون حلول التحديثات الجوية السريعة التي تميز الشركة عن المنافسين التقليديين.

وتلجأ العديد من شركات تصنيع السيارات العالمية لحملات استدعاء مركباتها المطروحة في الأسواق أحياناً، لإصلاح بعض العيوب المصنعية الموجودة فيها، حفاظاً على سلامة ركابها والسلامة العامة على الطرقات.