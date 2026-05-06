The main Saudi stock index fell today by 57.70 points to close at 10,949.27 points, with trading valued at 6.7 billion riyals.



The volume of traded shares - according to the daily economic bulletin from the Saudi Press Agency for the Saudi stock market - reached 320 million shares, with 116 companies recording an increase in their share value, while 137 companies closed with a decline.



Top Gainers



The shares of companies GI G, Marafiq, Arab Mills, MIS, and Cooperative were the top gainers, while the shares of companies National, Asseg, Riyadh Cables, Petro Rabigh, and Rital were the top decliners in trading, with the rates of increase and decrease ranging between 9.08% and -9.99%.



The shares of companies Americana, Saudi Aramco, Ban, Kayan Saudi Arabia, and Petro Rabigh were the most active in terms of volume, while the shares of companies Saudi Aramco, Al Rajhi, National, Ma'aden, and Cooperative were the most active in terms of value.



The parallel Saudi stock index Nomu closed today up by 85.64 points to close at 22,811.84 points, with trading valued at 19 million riyals and a volume of traded shares amounting to 2.8 million shares.