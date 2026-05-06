انخفض مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الرئيسي اليوم 57.70 نقطة ليقفل عند مستوى 10,949.27 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 6.7 مليار ريال.


وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة -وفق النشرة الاقتصادية اليومية لوكالة الأنباء السعودية لسوق الأسهم السعودية- 320 مليون سهم، سجلت فيها أسهم 116 شركة ارتفاعاً في قيمتها، فيما أغلقت أسهم 137 شركة على تراجع.


الأكثر ارتفاعاً


وكانت أسهم شركات جي آي جي، ومرافق، والمطاحن العربية، وإم آي إس، والتعاونية الأكثر ارتفاعاً، أما أسهم شركات الوطنية، وأسيج، وكابلات الرياض، وبترو رابغ، ورتال الأكثر انخفاضاً في التعاملات، وراوحت نسب الارتفاع والانخفاض ما بين 9.08% و-9.99%.


وكانت أسهم شركات أمريكانا، وأرامكو السعودية، وبان، وكيان السعودية، وبترو رابغ هي الأكثر نشاطاً بالكمية، وأسهم شركات أرامكو السعودية، والراجحي، والأهلي، ومعادن، والتعاونية، هي الأكثر نشاطاً في القيمة.


وأغلق مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الموازية نمو اليوم مرتفعاً 85.64 نقطة ليقفل عند مستوى 22,811.84 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 19 مليون ريال، وبكمية أسهم متداولة بلغت 2.8 مليون سهم.