أول ظهور لابنة Beyoncé يخطف الأنظار في Met Gala 2026

سجّلت Blue Ivy Carter، ابنة النجمة العالمية Beyoncé، أول حضور لها في حفل Met Gala 2026 بإطلالة أنيقة جمعت بين الكلاسيكية والروح العصرية.
اختارت فستانًا أبيض بقصّة Strapless مع تنورة واسعة بطابع درامي، ونسّقت معه جاكيت بنفس اللون بأسلوب مفتوح أضاف لمسة شبابية خففت من رسمية الإطلالة. كما اعتمدت عقدًا ألماسيًا بارزًا وحذاءً فضيًا بكعب عالٍ، إلى جانب نظارات شمسية سوداء منحت اللوك جرأة لافتة.
جاء المكياج ناعمًا والتسريحة مموجة بشكل بسيط، ما عزز مفهوم الفخامة الهادئة مع لمسة عصرية مناسبة لعمرها. ويُعد هذا الظهور بداية قوية لبلو آيفي في عالم الموضة، مع ملامح أسلوب خاص يبتعد تدريجيًا عن ظل والدتها.
Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of global star Beyoncé, made her first appearance at the Met Gala 2026 with an elegant look that combined classic elements with a modern spirit.
She chose a white strapless gown with a dramatic wide skirt and paired it with a matching open-style jacket that added a youthful touch, softening the formal nature of the outfit. She also wore a standout diamond necklace and high-heeled silver shoes, along with black sunglasses that gave the look a striking boldness.
The makeup was soft, and the hairstyle featured simple waves, enhancing the concept of quiet luxury with a modern touch suitable for her age. This appearance marks a strong start for Blue Ivy in the fashion world, showcasing a unique style that gradually moves away from her mother's shadow.