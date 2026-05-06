أول ظهور لابنة Beyoncé يخطف الأنظار في Met Gala 2026

Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of global star Beyoncé, made her first appearance at the Met Gala 2026 with an elegant look that combined classic elements with a modern spirit.

She chose a white strapless gown with a dramatic wide skirt and paired it with a matching open-style jacket that added a youthful touch, softening the formal nature of the outfit. She also wore a standout diamond necklace and high-heeled silver shoes, along with black sunglasses that gave the look a striking boldness.

The makeup was soft, and the hairstyle featured simple waves, enhancing the concept of quiet luxury with a modern touch suitable for her age. This appearance marks a strong start for Blue Ivy in the fashion world, showcasing a unique style that gradually moves away from her mother's shadow.

