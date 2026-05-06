سجّلت Blue Ivy Carter، ابنة النجمة العالمية Beyoncé، أول حضور لها في حفل Met Gala 2026 بإطلالة أنيقة جمعت بين الكلاسيكية والروح العصرية.

أول ظهور لابنة Beyoncé يخطف الأنظار في Met Gala 2026


اختارت فستانًا أبيض بقصّة Strapless مع تنورة واسعة بطابع درامي، ونسّقت معه جاكيت بنفس اللون بأسلوب مفتوح أضاف لمسة شبابية خففت من رسمية الإطلالة. كما اعتمدت عقدًا ألماسيًا بارزًا وحذاءً فضيًا بكعب عالٍ، إلى جانب نظارات شمسية سوداء منحت اللوك جرأة لافتة.

جاء المكياج ناعمًا والتسريحة مموجة بشكل بسيط، ما عزز مفهوم الفخامة الهادئة مع لمسة عصرية مناسبة لعمرها. ويُعد هذا الظهور بداية قوية لبلو آيفي في عالم الموضة، مع ملامح أسلوب خاص يبتعد تدريجيًا عن ظل والدتها.
أول ظهور لابنة Beyoncé يخطف الأنظار في Met Gala 2026