تعتزم إحدى أكبر شركات الطيران في ألمانيا رفع أسعار التذاكر وتقليص عدد الرحلات الجوية خلال الفترة القادمة، في محاولة لاحتواء زيادة متوقعة بقيمة 1.7 مليار يورو في فاتورة الوقود هذا العام.
وأوضحت الشركة، في بيان نتائج الأعمال، الذي صدر اليوم، أنها تحوطت لنحو 80% من احتياجاتها من وقود الطائرات، لكنها تتوقع تحمل تكاليف إضافية خلال 2026، تعتزم تعويضها عبر خفض النفقات وزيادة إيرادات التذاكر.
تحديات هائلة
وحذرت الشركة من أن استمرار الصراع في الشرق الأوسط يتسبب في تحديات هائلة لقطاع الطيران مع انخفاض إمدادات الوقود، قائلة إن الطلب على السفر الجوي لا يزال مرتفعاً، وسط توقعات بموسم سفر قوي في الصيف.
وسجلت الشركة خسارة تشغيلية بنحو 612 مليون يورو (717 مليون دولار) خلال الربع الأول من 2026، مقارنةً بخسارة قدرها 722 مليون يورو في الفترة ذاتها من العام الماضي.
One of the largest airlines in Germany plans to raise ticket prices and reduce the number of flights in the upcoming period, in an attempt to contain an expected increase of 1.7 billion euros in its fuel bill this year.
The company stated in its earnings report released today that it has hedged about 80% of its jet fuel needs, but it expects to incur additional costs during 2026, which it intends to offset by reducing expenses and increasing ticket revenues.
Huge Challenges
The company warned that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is causing huge challenges for the aviation sector with declining fuel supplies, stating that the demand for air travel remains high, amid expectations of a strong travel season in the summer.
The company recorded an operating loss of about 612 million euros ($717 million) during the first quarter of 2026, compared to a loss of 722 million euros in the same period last year.