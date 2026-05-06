تعتزم إحدى أكبر شركات الطيران في ألمانيا رفع أسعار التذاكر وتقليص عدد الرحلات الجوية خلال الفترة القادمة، في محاولة لاحتواء زيادة متوقعة بقيمة 1.7 مليار يورو في فاتورة الوقود هذا العام.


وأوضحت الشركة، في بيان نتائج الأعمال، الذي صدر اليوم، أنها تحوطت لنحو 80% من احتياجاتها من وقود الطائرات، لكنها تتوقع تحمل تكاليف إضافية خلال 2026، تعتزم تعويضها عبر خفض النفقات وزيادة إيرادات التذاكر.


تحديات هائلة


وحذرت الشركة من أن استمرار الصراع في الشرق الأوسط يتسبب في تحديات هائلة لقطاع الطيران مع انخفاض إمدادات الوقود، قائلة إن الطلب على السفر الجوي لا يزال مرتفعاً، وسط توقعات بموسم سفر قوي في الصيف.


وسجلت الشركة خسارة تشغيلية بنحو 612 مليون يورو (717 مليون دولار) خلال الربع الأول من 2026، مقارنةً بخسارة قدرها 722 مليون يورو في الفترة ذاتها من العام الماضي.