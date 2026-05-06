One of the largest airlines in Germany plans to raise ticket prices and reduce the number of flights in the upcoming period, in an attempt to contain an expected increase of 1.7 billion euros in its fuel bill this year.



The company stated in its earnings report released today that it has hedged about 80% of its jet fuel needs, but it expects to incur additional costs during 2026, which it intends to offset by reducing expenses and increasing ticket revenues.



Huge Challenges



The company warned that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is causing huge challenges for the aviation sector with declining fuel supplies, stating that the demand for air travel remains high, amid expectations of a strong travel season in the summer.



The company recorded an operating loss of about 612 million euros ($717 million) during the first quarter of 2026, compared to a loss of 722 million euros in the same period last year.