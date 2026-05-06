استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة السعودية للمدن الصناعية ومناطق التقنية (مدن) المهندس ماجد بن رافد العرقوبي، يرافقه عدد من القيادات.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن ما يشهده القطاع الصناعي من تطور متسارع يعكس الدعم الكبير الذي توليه القيادة لتعزيز البيئة الصناعية ورفع كفاءة البنية التحتية، بما يسهم في استقطاب الاستثمارات النوعية وتمكين القطاع الخاص، مشيراً إلى أن المنطقة الشرقية تواصل ترسيخ مكانتها كمركز صناعي ولوجستي مهم، في ظل ما تمتلكه من مقومات اقتصادية وفرص استثمارية تدعم النمو الصناعي وتفتح آفاقاً أوسع للتنمية المستدامة.

من جهته، قدّم العرقوبي لأمير المنطقة الشرقية عرضاً عن أبرز التطورات التي شهدتها المدن الصناعية في المنطقة الشرقية، وما تحقق من تقدم في مشروعات رفع كفاءة البنية التحتية وتوسيع نطاق الخدمات والمنتجات الصناعية واللوجستية والاستثمارية، وما تشهده المبادرات النوعية من تقدم لتمكين المستثمرين ورواد الأعمال وأصحاب المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة.

ورفع الشكر لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على دعمه واهتمامه بالمشاريع الصناعية في المنطقة.