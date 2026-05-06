The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today (Wednesday) in his office at the Emirate's Diwan the CEO of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), Engineer Majid bin Rafeed Al-Arqoubi, accompanied by several leaders.

The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized that the rapid development witnessed in the industrial sector reflects the significant support provided by the leadership to enhance the industrial environment and improve infrastructure efficiency, which contributes to attracting quality investments and empowering the private sector. He pointed out that the Eastern Province continues to solidify its position as an important industrial and logistical hub, given its economic components and investment opportunities that support industrial growth and open wider horizons for sustainable development.

For his part, Al-Arqoubi presented to the Prince of the Eastern Province an overview of the key developments that have taken place in the industrial cities in the Eastern Province, the progress achieved in projects aimed at improving infrastructure efficiency, expanding the range of industrial, logistical, and investment services and products, and the advancements seen in quality initiatives to empower investors, entrepreneurs, and owners of small and medium enterprises.

He expressed his gratitude to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his support and interest in industrial projects in the region.