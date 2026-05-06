فيما أفاد متحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بأن طهران «تقيم» مقترح واشنطن للسلام المؤلف من 14 بنداً، بحسب ما نقلت شبكة «سي.إن.بي.سي»، تراجع الحرس الثوري، عن تهديداته وأعلن أن العبورفي مضيق هرمز بات ممكناً.


وذكرت القوات البحرية التابعة للحرس الثوري، أنه «مع انتهاء التهديدات، وفي ضوء الإجراءات الجديدة، سيصبح العبور الآمن والمستقر عبر المضيق ممكناً»، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن وسائل إعلام رسمية إيرانية.


ووجهت بحرية الحرس الثوري الشكر إلى قادة ومالكي السفن في الخليج العربي وخليج عُمان، لتعاونهم في عبور مضيق هرمز وفقاً للوائح الإيرانية.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أعلن تعليق عملية «مشروع الحرية»، التي كانت تستهدف مرافقة السفن العالقة للخروج من مضيق هرمز، لإتاحة المجال أمام التوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي الحرب، لكنه أكد أن الحصار الذي تفرضه القوات الأمريكية على الموانئ الإيرانية سيبقى قائماً.


وقال مسؤولون أمريكيون ومصادر مطلعة لموقع «أكسيوس»، ومصدر باكستاني لـ «رويترز»، إن الولايات المتحدة وإيران تقتربان من التوصل لمذكرة تفاهم من صفحة واحدة لإنهاء الحرب، فيما قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني، عباس عراقجي، إن بلاده لن تقبل إلا باتفاق عادل وشامل. وأكد خلال لقاء نظيره الصيني أن بكين صديق مقرب والتعاون الثنائي سيكون «أقوى في ظل الظروف الراهنة».


من جهته، قال وزير الخارجية الصيني وانغ يي: إن بكين مستعدة لمواصلة جهودها لخفض التوتر، مشدداً على أن اللقاءات المباشرة بين واشنطن وطهران ضرورية، إذ إن المنطقة تمر بمنعطف مصيري.


وأبلغ وزير الخارجية الصيني نظيره الإيراني أن الصين «تشعر بضيق شديد»؛ بسبب الحرب المستمرة منذ أكثر من شهرين، وقال إن هناك حاجة «لوقف شامل لإطلاق النار».


وقال وانغ، وفقاً لمقطع فيديو للقاء «نعتقد أن هناك حاجة ماسة للتوصل لوقف إطلاق نار شامل، وأن مواصلة الأعمال العدائية يعد أمراً غير مقبول، وأنه من المهم بصورة خاصة مواصلة الالتزام بالحوار والمفاوضات».


وحث واشنطن وطهران على إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز في أسرع وقت ممكن، مشدداً بالقول: «نأمل أن تستجيب الأطراف قريباً لنداءات المجتمع الدولي من أجل العبور الآمن في المضيق».


والتقى وزير الخارجية الصيني نظيره الإيراني في بكين، صباح الأربعاء، وفق ما أفادت وكالة أنباء الصين الجديدة «شينخوا» دون تقديم مزيد من التفاصيل.