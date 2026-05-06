Oil prices have declined for the second consecutive day during today's trading, amid increasing expectations of a political breakthrough between the United States and Iran, following a report from Axios regarding a potential agreement that pressured the markets and caused prices to drop sharply.



Brent crude fell by about 7.27% to reach a level of $101.9 per barrel, marking its lowest levels since April 24, following a report published by Axios stating that Washington and Tehran are close to reaching a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war.



Futures Contracts



Futures contracts for Brent crude for the upcoming July fell by $8.06, or 7.34%, to $101.81 per barrel, after a 4% decline in the previous session.



Meanwhile, futures contracts for West Texas Intermediate crude for the upcoming June dropped by $8.01, or 7.83%, to $94.26, after closing down 3.9% the day before.



The report indicated that the U.S. administration expects a response from the Iranian side within 48 hours, confirming that although no final agreement has been reached yet, both parties are closer than ever to achieving that.



Key Points



Axios clarified that the United States is still awaiting Iran's response on several key points, noting that the potential agreement includes Tehran's commitment to halt enrichment activities in exchange for Washington's agreement to lift sanctions. The agreement also includes the release of frozen Iranian funds.



According to the report, the anticipated understanding also involves reopening the Strait of Hormuz to navigation without restrictions, allowing for the resumption of energy supply flows from the Middle East, one of the world's most important oil production centers.



This comes at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of reaching a peace agreement with Iran to end the ongoing conflict.