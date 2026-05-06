تراجعت أسعار النفط لليوم الثاني على التوالي خلال تعاملات اليوم، في ظل تزايد التوقعات بانفراجة سياسية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، بعد تقرير موقع «أكسيوس» بشأن اتفاق محتمل ما ضغط على الأسواق ودفع الأسعار إلى الهبوط الحاد.
وهبط خام برنت بنحو 7.27% ليصل إلى مستوى 101.9 دولار للبرميل، مسجلاً أدنى مستوياته منذ 24 أبريل الماضي، عقب تقرير نشره موقع «أكسيوس» أفاد باقتراب واشنطن وطهران من التوصل إلى مذكرة تفاهم مختصرة من صفحة واحدة لإنهاء الحرب.
العقود الآجلة
وانخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت لشهر يوليو القادم 8.06 دولار، أو 7.34%، إلى 101.81 دولار للبرميل، بعد انخفاضها 4% في الجلسة السابقة.
وتراجعت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي لشهر يونيو القادم 8.01 دولار، أو 7.83%، إلى 94.26 دولار، بعد إغلاقها على انخفاض 3.9% في اليوم السابق.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن الإدارة الأمريكية تتوقع رداً من الجانب الإيراني خلال 48 ساعة، مؤكداً أنه رغم عدم التوصل لاتفاق نهائي حتى الآن، فإن الطرفين أصبحا أقرب من أي وقت مضى لتحقيق ذلك.
نقاط رئيسية
وأوضح «أكسيوس» أن الولايات المتحدة لا تزال بانتظار رد إيران على عدد من النقاط الرئيسية، لافتاً إلى أن الاتفاق المحتمل يتضمن التزام طهران بوقف أنشطة التخصيب، مقابل موافقة واشنطن على رفع العقوبات. كما يشمل الاتفاق الإفراج عن الأموال الإيرانية المجمدة.
وبحسب التقرير، فإن التفاهم المرتقب يتضمن أيضاً إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز أمام الملاحة دون قيود، بما يسمح باستئناف تدفق إمدادات الطاقة من الشرق الأوسط، أحد أهم مراكز إنتاج النفط عالمياً.
ويأتي ذلك في وقت ألمح فيه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام مع إيران ينهي النزاع القائم.
Oil prices have declined for the second consecutive day during today's trading, amid increasing expectations of a political breakthrough between the United States and Iran, following a report from Axios regarding a potential agreement that pressured the markets and caused prices to drop sharply.
Brent crude fell by about 7.27% to reach a level of $101.9 per barrel, marking its lowest levels since April 24, following a report published by Axios stating that Washington and Tehran are close to reaching a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war.
Futures Contracts
Futures contracts for Brent crude for the upcoming July fell by $8.06, or 7.34%, to $101.81 per barrel, after a 4% decline in the previous session.
Meanwhile, futures contracts for West Texas Intermediate crude for the upcoming June dropped by $8.01, or 7.83%, to $94.26, after closing down 3.9% the day before.
The report indicated that the U.S. administration expects a response from the Iranian side within 48 hours, confirming that although no final agreement has been reached yet, both parties are closer than ever to achieving that.
Key Points
Axios clarified that the United States is still awaiting Iran's response on several key points, noting that the potential agreement includes Tehran's commitment to halt enrichment activities in exchange for Washington's agreement to lift sanctions. The agreement also includes the release of frozen Iranian funds.
According to the report, the anticipated understanding also involves reopening the Strait of Hormuz to navigation without restrictions, allowing for the resumption of energy supply flows from the Middle East, one of the world's most important oil production centers.
This comes at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of reaching a peace agreement with Iran to end the ongoing conflict.