تراجعت أسعار النفط لليوم الثاني على التوالي خلال تعاملات اليوم، في ظل تزايد التوقعات بانفراجة سياسية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، بعد تقرير موقع «أكسيوس» بشأن اتفاق محتمل ما ضغط على الأسواق ودفع الأسعار إلى الهبوط الحاد.


وهبط خام برنت بنحو 7.27% ليصل إلى مستوى 101.9 دولار للبرميل، مسجلاً أدنى مستوياته منذ 24 أبريل الماضي، عقب تقرير نشره موقع «أكسيوس» أفاد باقتراب واشنطن وطهران من التوصل إلى مذكرة تفاهم مختصرة من صفحة واحدة لإنهاء الحرب.


العقود الآجلة


وانخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت لشهر يوليو القادم 8.06 دولار، أو 7.34%، إلى 101.81 دولار للبرميل، بعد انخفاضها 4% في الجلسة السابقة.


وتراجعت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي لشهر يونيو القادم 8.01 دولار، أو 7.83%، إلى 94.26 دولار، بعد إغلاقها على انخفاض 3.9% في اليوم السابق.


وأشار التقرير إلى أن الإدارة الأمريكية تتوقع رداً من الجانب الإيراني خلال 48 ساعة، مؤكداً أنه رغم عدم التوصل لاتفاق نهائي حتى الآن، فإن الطرفين أصبحا أقرب من أي وقت مضى لتحقيق ذلك.


نقاط رئيسية


وأوضح «أكسيوس» أن الولايات المتحدة لا تزال بانتظار رد إيران على عدد من النقاط الرئيسية، لافتاً إلى أن الاتفاق المحتمل يتضمن التزام طهران بوقف أنشطة التخصيب، مقابل موافقة واشنطن على رفع العقوبات. كما يشمل الاتفاق الإفراج عن الأموال الإيرانية المجمدة.


وبحسب التقرير، فإن التفاهم المرتقب يتضمن أيضاً إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز أمام الملاحة دون قيود، بما يسمح باستئناف تدفق إمدادات الطاقة من الشرق الأوسط، أحد أهم مراكز إنتاج النفط عالمياً.


ويأتي ذلك في وقت ألمح فيه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام مع إيران ينهي النزاع القائم.