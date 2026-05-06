مداهمة 3 أحواش لإعادة تدوير المفروشات في جدة

A joint field campaign carried out by the Jeddah Governorate Municipality, in cooperation with relevant authorities, resulted in the detection of 3 illegal "housh" sites in the southern part of the governorate that were being exploited for the illegal recycling of household furnishings. This is part of their ongoing campaigns to address negative phenomena and monitor irregular activities.

The Director General of the General Administration for Monitoring and Addressing Negative Phenomena, Yasser bin Siraj Baksh, explained that field teams observed the presence of workers managing the site and exploiting "waste" from used sponge and cotton, processing it with primitive methods in an unhealthy environment, through cutting, compressing, and packaging operations, in preparation for recycling and producing furnishings that are later marketed and distributed to retail stores.

He indicated that the sites contained operational equipment used in production processes, while the campaign resulted in the apprehension of two workers who were handed over to the relevant authorities for violating residency and labor regulations.

He added that the inventory operations resulted in the seizure of large quantities of furnishings, with 5,000 usable pieces handed over according to the established procedures, while the concerned authorities began to seize and confiscate the equipment, as the Jeddah Company started dismantling and removing heavy machinery.

He pointed out that the sites were completely closed by the Southern Sub-Municipality, in preparation for completing the legal procedures and applying the municipal penalties and fines regulations, adding that the campaign was conducted with the participation of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Ministry of Commerce, field control, and the Civil Defense, as part of the integrated governmental efforts to enhance compliance and reduce illegal activities.