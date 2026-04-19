أعلن المنتج المصري أحمد الجنايني وفاة والد الفنانة المصرية منة شلبي، دون الكشف عن أسباب الوفاة، عبر حسابه الرسمي على «إنستغرام».

رسالة نعي

ونشر الجنايني عبر خاصية «ستوري» رسالة نعى فيها الفقيد، قائلاً إن والد زوجته الراحل محمد هشام الدين شلبي كان مثالاً للأب الطيب، مشيراً إلى أنه لم يرَ منه سوى كل الخير، داعياً الله أن يتغمده برحمته الواسعة.

موعد وتفاصيل الجنازة

وكشف الجنايني، موعد الجنازة، مؤكداً أن صلاة الجنازة ستقام غداً (الإثنين) عقب صلاة الظهر في مسجد الفاروق بمنطقة المعادي، مطالباً الجمهور بالدعاء للفقيد وقراءة الفاتحة على روحه.

وشهد نبأ وفاة والد منة شلبي تفاعلاً واسعاً من قبل عدد كبير من الفنانين والجمهور، الذين حرصوا على تقديم واجب العزاء للفنانة وأسرتها، داعين الله أن يسكن الفقيد فسيح جناته وأن يلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.

آخر أعمال منة

وكان آخر أعمال منة شلبي في موسم دراما رمضان الماضي مسلسل «صحاب الأرض»، الذي ضم إياد نصار، ونخبة من أبرز النجوم العرب والعالميين، منهم آدم بكري والممثل الفلسطيني كامل الباشا، بمشاركة باقة واسعة من الفنانين من مصر والأردن وفلسطين، من تأليف عمار صبري، وإخراج بيتر ميمي.