The Egyptian producer Ahmed El-Ganainy announced the death of the father of the Egyptian actress Menna Shalaby, without revealing the causes of death, via his official account on Instagram.

Condolence Message

El-Ganainy shared a condolence message through the "Story" feature, stating that the late father of his wife, Mohamed Hisham El-Din Shalaby, was an example of a good father, noting that he had only seen goodness from him, and praying for God to envelop him in His vast mercy.

Funeral Date and Details

El-Ganainy revealed the date of the funeral, confirming that the funeral prayer will be held tomorrow (Monday) after the noon prayer at Al-Farouq Mosque in the Maadi area, urging the public to pray for the deceased and to recite Al-Fatiha for his soul.

The news of Menna Shalaby's father's death witnessed widespread reactions from many artists and the public, who were keen to offer their condolences to the actress and her family, praying for God to grant the deceased a place in His vast paradise and to inspire his loved ones with patience and solace.

Menna's Latest Works

Menna Shalaby's latest work in the last Ramadan drama season was the series "Sahab Al-Ard," which included Iyad Nassar and a selection of the most prominent Arab and international stars, including Adam Bakri and Palestinian actor Kamel Al-Basha, featuring a wide array of artists from Egypt, Jordan, and Palestine, written by Ammar Sabri and directed by Peter Mimi.