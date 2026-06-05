The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) at the Al-Wadiah border crossing succeeded in thwarting an attempt to smuggle 6.2 kilograms of hashish, which was found hidden in one of the vehicles coming to the Kingdom through the crossing.

The spokesperson for ZATCA, Hamoud Al-Harbi, explained that during the inspection and examination process of one of the incoming vehicles, the hashish was discovered hidden in "metal cans containing food items."

He added that after completing the seizure process, coordination was made with the General Directorate for Drug Control to ensure the arrest of the recipients of the seized items, and the recipient was apprehended inside the Kingdom.

The spokesperson confirmed that ZATCA is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports, standing vigilant against the attempts of smugglers, in line with one of the main pillars of its strategy, which is to enhance the security and protection of society by reducing attempts to smuggle such harmful substances and other prohibited items.

Al-Harbi called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting them at the designated security reporting number (1910) or via email (@zatca.gov.sa1910) and the international number (009661910). The authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Unified Customs System through these channels with complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.