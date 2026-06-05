تمكّنت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك (زاتكا) في منفذ الوديعة من إحباط محاولة تهريب 6.2 كيلوغرام من مادة الحشيش المخدر، وذلك بعد العثور عليها مُخبأة في إحدى المركبات القادمة إلى المملكة عبر المنفذ.

وأوضح المتحدث باسم «زاتكا» حمود الحربي أنه أثناء إجراء عملية الكشف والمعاينة لإحدى المركبات القادمة، ضُبطت مادة الحشيش، مُخبأة في «عُلب معدنية تحتوي على مواد غذائية».

وأضاف أنه بعد إتمام عملية الضبط، جرى التنسيق مع المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات لضمان القبض على مستقبلي المضبوطات، إذ تم القبض على مُستقبِلها داخل المملكة.

وأكد المتحدث أن «زاتكا» ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، وتقف بالمرصاد أمام محاولات أرباب التهريب، وذلك تحقيقاً لأبرز ركائز إستراتيجيتها المتمثلة في تعزيز أمن وحماية المجتمع بالحد من محاولات تهريب مثل هذه الآفات وغيرها من الممنوعات.

ودعا الحربي الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني من خلال التواصل معها على الرقم المخصص للبلاغات الأمنية (1910) أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني (@zatca.gov.sa1910) والرقم الدولي (009661910)، إذ تقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب، ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد وذلك بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.