تراجعت أسعار الذهب اليوم (الجمعة)، وتتجه إلى تكبد خسارة أسبوعية، وسط ارتفاع التضخم ومخاوف من زيادة أسعار الفائدة.

وهبط الذهب في المعاملات الفورية بنسبة 0.3% إلى 4462.22 دولارًا للأوقية (الأونصة)، ليتراجع بنحو 1.6% منذ بداية الأسبوع.

وبالنسبة للمعادن النفيسة الأخرى، تراجعت أسعار الفضة بنسبة 0.6%، مسجلةً 73.45 دولارًا للأوقية، بينما انخفض البلاتين بنسبة 1.3%، مسجلًا 1876.58 دولارًا للأوقية، وهبط البلاديوم بنسبة 1.5%، مسجلًا 1301.25 دولار للأوقية.