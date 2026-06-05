Gold prices fell today (Friday), heading towards a weekly loss, amid rising inflation and concerns over interest rate hikes.

Gold dropped in spot transactions by 0.3% to $4462.22 per ounce, declining about 1.6% since the beginning of the week.

As for other precious metals, silver prices decreased by 0.6%, recording $73.45 per ounce, while platinum fell by 1.3%, recording $1876.58 per ounce, and palladium dropped by 1.5%, recording $1301.25 per ounce.