The National Unified Admission Platform "Qabul" will begin, next Sunday, the implementation of the second phase for reserving admission seats in public and private universities, as well as technical and vocational training colleges for male and female high school graduates for the new academic year 1448 AH. This phase involves confirming the selection of one of the preferences definitively, and if the confirmation is not made, the seat will be canceled.



In contrast, the parents of several students are requesting an extension of the preference confirmation period, which is set at only 3 days, so that they can choose the appropriate major and university location.



They told "Okaz" that the minimum number of preferences set at 7 and the maximum at 25 may force applicants to choose majors that do not align with their residential or academic situations, putting them in a dilemma between choosing a major they do not want or losing the seat according to the platform's confirmations.



They pointed out to "Okaz" that allowing a larger time frame for confirming preferences would provide an opportunity for acceptance in a better major, especially since the platform's operations will continue until August 2nd.