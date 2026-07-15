تبدأ المنصة الوطنية للقبول الموحد «قبول»، (الأحد) القادم، تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية لحجز مقاعد القبول في الجامعات الحكومية والأهلية وكليات التدريب التقني والمهني لخريجي وخريجات الثانوية العامة للعام الجامعي الجديد 1448هـ، والمتمثلة في تأكيد اختيار إحدى الرغبات بصورة نهائية، وفي حال عدم التأكيد يتم إلغاء المقعد.


في المقابل، يطالب أولياء أمور عدد من الطلاب والطالبات بتمديد فترة تأكيد الرغبات المحددة بـ 3 أيام فقط حتى يتسنى لهم اختيار التخصص المناسب ومقر الجامعة.


وقالوا لـ«عكاظ» إن الحد الأدنى من الرغبات المحدد بـ 7 رغبات والحد الأعلى 25 رغبة قد يضطر المتقدمين إلى اختيار تخصصات قد لا تتناسب مع أوضاعهم السكنية أو الأكاديمية، ما يوقعهم في حرج ما بين اختيار تخصص لا يرغبونه أو فقدان المقعد حسب تأكيدات «المنصة».


وأشاروا لـ«عكاظ» إلى أن ترك مساحة أكبر من الوقت لتأكيد الرغبات يتيح فرصة قبول في تخصص أفضل، خصوصاً أن أعمال المنصة مستمرة حتى يوم 2 أغسطس القادم.