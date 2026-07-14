U.S. President Donald Trump today (Tuesday) described Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaydi as a "wonderful leader" who will significantly change the face of Iraq, and confirmed that he will remain in his position for a long time.



Trump explained during his meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister that Al-Zaydi has done a great job in a short time, indicating that the United States will have a strong partnership with Iraq.



Trump said, "We love Iraq, this man just won a big election, they are very well represented, and I can assure you of that," pointing out that Iran is the biggest bully in the Middle East.



He noted that major American oil companies will enter Iraq, clarifying that the United States does not need to keep its military in Iraq.



Trump reversed his decision to impose fees on "Hormuz," stating, "We will not impose fees on passage through the Strait of Hormuz and it should not be imposed," adding, "It is unfair for us to protect the Strait of Hormuz on behalf of the whole world."



The Iraqi Prime Minister clarified that American companies will enter the Iraqi market, indicating that his first visit to America aims to announce a strategic partnership.



Al-Zaydi revealed his intention to restrict weapons to the state, explaining that his government will not allow any party to carry weapons outside state institutions.



The Iraqi Prime Minister emphasized by saying, "The decision of Iraq is in the hands of the Iraqis, and our forces are capable of protecting our lands."



He added, "There is no justification for the presence of armed factions in Iraq," indicating that he has a plan to return displaced persons to their destroyed homes.



The visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister to the White House carries political and economic dimensions, as Baghdad seeks to strengthen its partnership with Washington and attract American investments in the energy, oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors, while maintaining a balance in its regional relations.



This visit represents the first major foreign move for the new Iraqi government and an opportunity to redraw the contours of the relationship between Baghdad and Washington amid the security, political, and economic changes taking place in the region.