وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الثلاثاء)، رئيس الوزراء العراقي علي الزيدي بـ«القائد الرائع» الذي سيغيّر وجه العراق بشكل كبير، وأكّد أنه سيبقى في منصبه لفترة طويلة.


وأوضح ترمب خلال استقباله رئيس الوزراء العراقي أن الزيدي قام بعمل رائع خلال وقت قصير، مبيناً أن الولايات المتحدة سيكون لديها شراكة قوية مع العراق.


وقال ترمب: «نحن نحب العراق، هذا الرجل فاز للتو بانتخابات كبيرة، إنهم ممثلون بشكل جيد للغاية، ويمكنني أن أؤكد لكم ذلك»، مبيناً أن إيران هي المتنمر الأكبر في الشرق الأوسط.


ولفت إلى أن شركات نفط أمريكية كبرى ستدخل إلى العراق، موضحاً أن الولايات المتحدة ليست بحاجة لبقاء الجيش في العراق.


وتراجع ترمب عن قراره بفرض رسوم على «هرمز»، قائلاً: «لن نفرض رسوماً على المرور من مضيق هرمز ولا يجب فرض ذلك»، مضيفاً: «من غير المنصف أن نقوم بحماية مضيق هرمز نيابة عن كل العالم».


وأوضح رئيس وزراء العراق أن الشركات الأمريكية ستدخل إلى السوق العراقي، مبيناً أن زيارته الأولى لأمريكا هدفها إعلان شراكة إستراتيجية.


وأفصح الزيدي عن عزمه حصر السلاح بيد الدولة، موضحاً أن حكومته لن تسمح لأي جهة بحمل السلاح خارج مؤسسات الدولة.


وشدد رئيس الوزراء العراقي بالقول: «قرار العراق بيد العراقيين وقواتنا قادرة على حماية أراضينا».


وأضاف: «لا مبرر لوجود الفصائل المسلحة في العراق»، مبيناً أن لديه خطة لإعادة النازحين إلى منازلهم المدمرة.


وتحمل زيارة رئيس الوزراء العراقي إلى البيت الأبيض أبعاداً سياسية واقتصادية، وتسعى بغداد من خلالها إلى تعزيز شراكتها مع واشنطن، واستقطاب استثمارات أمريكية في قطاعات الطاقة والنفط والغاز والبنية التحتية، مع الحفاظ على توازن علاقاتها الإقليمية.


وتمثل الزيارة أول تحرك خارجي كبير للحكومة العراقية الجديدة، وفرصة لإعادة رسم ملامح العلاقة بين بغداد وواشنطن، في ظل المتغيرات الأمنية والسياسية والاقتصادية التي تشهدها المنطقة.