The UAE Ministry of Defense announced that two national tankers, "Mombasa" and "Al-Bahya," were directly attacked by missiles in the southern corridor of the Strait of Hormuz within Omani territorial waters, through the launch of two Iranian cruise missiles targeting the vessels.

As a result of this attack, fires broke out on board the tankers, causing significant material damage; however, the specialized teams managed to control and extinguish the flames in a timely manner.

This aggression resulted in painful human losses, as one crew member of the "Mombasa" tanker - of Indian nationality - lost his life due to the attack, and eight others sustained varying injuries, including six of Indian nationality and two of Ukrainian nationality, with the condition of four of the injured being described as critical.