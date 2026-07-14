أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية عن تعرض ناقلتين وطنيتين، هما «ممباسا» و«الباهية»، لهجوم صاروخي مباشر في الممر الجنوبي لمضيق هرمز ضمن المياه الإقليمية العمانية، عبر إطلاق صاروخين جوالين إيرانيين استهدفا السفينتين.

وقد نتج عن هذا الهجوم اندلاع حرائق على متن الناقلتين، ما ألحق بهما أضراراً مادية ملموسة، إلا أن الفرق المختصة نجحت في السيطرة على النيران وإخمادها في الوقت المناسب.

وقد أسفر هذا الاعتداء عن خسائر بشرية مؤلمة، إذ فارق أحد أفراد طاقم الناقلة «ممباسا» -من الجنسية الهندية- الحياة متأثراً بالهجوم، كما أُصيب ثمانية آخرون بجروح متفاوتة، منهم ستة من الجنسية الهندية واثنان من الجنسية الأوكرانية، ووُصفت حالة أربعة من المصابين بالبليغة.