The "Qiwa" platform, affiliated with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, revealed that requests for changing the activity of establishments are subject to review by a specialized committee that is responsible for accepting or rejecting the requests according to the approved regulations. The platform confirmed the possibility of viewing the reasons for rejection through the requests list on the platform.

The platform clarified that if the establishment wishes to change its activity and the change results in exceeding the required percentage specified for the diversity of nationalities, the establishment will not be able to change its economic activity.

Qiwa indicated that if the establishment has registered a new activity in the commercial registry and the prescribed localization percentage for it is higher than the percentage of the establishment's current activity, the higher activity will automatically be adopted in the localization percentage when calculating the establishment's compliance with localization requirements.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development launched the "Nitaqat Al-Mutawir" program at the beginning of this year 2026 for a duration of 3 years, in a strategic move aimed at localizing more than 340,000 additional jobs for citizens in the private sector, which enhances the sustainability of the labor market and supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

It is worth noting that establishments with 5 workers must add only one Saudi worker to the establishment.