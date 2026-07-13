كشفت منصة «قوى» التابعة لوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية أن طلبات تغيير النشاط للمنشآت تخضع للمراجعة من قبل لجنة مختصة تتولى قبول الطلبات أو رفضها وفقاً للضوابط المعتمدة. وأكّدت المنصة إمكانية الاطلاع على أسباب الرفض من خلال قائمة الطلبات في المنصة.

وأوضحت المنصة أنه في حال رغبت المنشأة في تغيير النشاط وكان التغيير ينعكس عنه تجاوز النسبة المطلوبة المحددة لتنوع الجنسيات، فلن تتمكن المنشأة من تغيير النشاط الاقتصادي.

وبيّنت «قوى» أنه في حال أدرجت المنشأة نشاطاً جديداً في السجل التجاري وكانت نسبة التوطين المقررة له أعلى من نسبة نشاط المنشأة الحالي، فسيُعتمد النشاط الأعلى في نسبة التوطين تلقائياً عند احتساب التزام المنشأة بمتطلبات التوطين.

وأطلقت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية في بداية العام الحالي 2026 برنامج «نطاقات المطور» لمدة 3 سنوات، في خطوة إستراتيجية تهدف إلى توطين أكثر من 340 ألف وظيفة إضافية للمواطنين والمواطنات في القطاع الخاص، بما يعزز استدامة سوق العمل ويدعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

يذكر أن المنشآت التي يبلغ عدد العاملين فيها 5 عمال يجب عليها إضافة عامل سعودي واحد فقط في المنشأة.