كشفت منصة «قوى» التابعة لوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية أن طلبات تغيير النشاط للمنشآت تخضع للمراجعة من قبل لجنة مختصة تتولى قبول الطلبات أو رفضها وفقاً للضوابط المعتمدة. وأكّدت المنصة إمكانية الاطلاع على أسباب الرفض من خلال قائمة الطلبات في المنصة.
وأوضحت المنصة أنه في حال رغبت المنشأة في تغيير النشاط وكان التغيير ينعكس عنه تجاوز النسبة المطلوبة المحددة لتنوع الجنسيات، فلن تتمكن المنشأة من تغيير النشاط الاقتصادي.
وبيّنت «قوى» أنه في حال أدرجت المنشأة نشاطاً جديداً في السجل التجاري وكانت نسبة التوطين المقررة له أعلى من نسبة نشاط المنشأة الحالي، فسيُعتمد النشاط الأعلى في نسبة التوطين تلقائياً عند احتساب التزام المنشأة بمتطلبات التوطين.
وأطلقت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية في بداية العام الحالي 2026 برنامج «نطاقات المطور» لمدة 3 سنوات، في خطوة إستراتيجية تهدف إلى توطين أكثر من 340 ألف وظيفة إضافية للمواطنين والمواطنات في القطاع الخاص، بما يعزز استدامة سوق العمل ويدعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
يذكر أن المنشآت التي يبلغ عدد العاملين فيها 5 عمال يجب عليها إضافة عامل سعودي واحد فقط في المنشأة.
The "Qiwa" platform, affiliated with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, revealed that requests for changing the activity of establishments are subject to review by a specialized committee that is responsible for accepting or rejecting the requests according to the approved regulations. The platform confirmed the possibility of viewing the reasons for rejection through the requests list on the platform.
The platform clarified that if the establishment wishes to change its activity and the change results in exceeding the required percentage specified for the diversity of nationalities, the establishment will not be able to change its economic activity.
Qiwa indicated that if the establishment has registered a new activity in the commercial registry and the prescribed localization percentage for it is higher than the percentage of the establishment's current activity, the higher activity will automatically be adopted in the localization percentage when calculating the establishment's compliance with localization requirements.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development launched the "Nitaqat Al-Mutawir" program at the beginning of this year 2026 for a duration of 3 years, in a strategic move aimed at localizing more than 340,000 additional jobs for citizens in the private sector, which enhances the sustainability of the labor market and supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
It is worth noting that establishments with 5 workers must add only one Saudi worker to the establishment.