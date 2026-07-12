فيما تتحدث وسائل إعلام إيرانية عن دوي انفجارات في بندر عباس وجزر إيرانية، نفت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية منع طهران السفن من المرور عبر مضيق هرمز دون أن تقوم القوات الإيرانية بتحديد هويتها.


وصرحت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية بأن الحقيقة هي أن إيران لا تسيطر على مضيق هرمز، ولا يزال المضيق ممراً مائياً دولياً، والقوات الأمريكية مستعدة للحفاظ على استمرار الوضع على هذا النحو.


وكان قائد القوات البحرية التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني قد صرح بأنه «لا يُسمح لأي سفن أجنبية بالمرور عبر مضيق هرمز دون أن تقوم القوات الإيرانية بتحديد هويتها وتتبعها ومراقبتها».


وذكرت وكالة فارس للأنباء سماع دوي انفجارات من الجهة الشرقية لمدينة بندر عباس ومنطقة قشم البحرية جنوبي إيران.


ونقلت وكالة مهر عن محافظ هرمزغان الإيرانية قوله إن أحد مديري قطاع الاتصالات بالمحافظة قُتل وأُصيب اثنان في هجوم على جزيرة فارور في بندر لنجة، كما أن هناك هجوماً على جزيرة أبو موسى الواقعة في أقصى جنوب إيران.


وقال حاكم قشم لوكالة إرنا للأنباء: إن ما بين 10 و11 قذيفة أصابت الجزيرة مساء اليوم.


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله إن الجيش الأمريكي شن قبل ساعة ضربات على أنظمة صواريخ ودفاعات جوية وزوارق صغيرة للحرس الثوري في موقعين بمحيط مضيق هرمز.


وذكر مسؤول أمريكي لصحيفة نيويورك تايمز أن الضربات الأمريكية التي نفذت على إيران قبل نحو ساعة هدفها إضعاف قدرة طهران على مهاجمة السفن التجارية.