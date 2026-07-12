While Iranian media report explosions in Bandar Abbas and Iranian islands, the U.S. Central Command denied that Tehran is preventing ships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz without Iranian forces identifying them.



The U.S. Central Command stated that the truth is Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz, which remains an international waterway, and U.S. forces are prepared to maintain the situation as such.



The commander of the naval forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated that "no foreign ships are allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without Iranian forces identifying, tracking, and monitoring them."



Fars news agency reported hearing explosions from the eastern side of Bandar Abbas and the Qeshm maritime area in southern Iran.



Mehr news agency quoted the governor of Hormozgan province as saying that one of the communications sector managers in the province was killed and two others were injured in an attack on Farour Island in Bandar Lengeh, and there is also an attack on Abu Musa Island located in the far south of Iran.



The governor of Qeshm told Irna news agency that between 10 and 11 shells hit the island this evening.



Axios reported that a U.S. official said the U.S. military launched strikes about an hour ago on missile systems, air defenses, and small boats of the Revolutionary Guard at two locations around the Strait of Hormuz.



An American official told The New York Times that the U.S. strikes carried out on Iran about an hour ago aim to weaken Tehran's ability to attack commercial ships.