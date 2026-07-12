في واحدة من أكبر الضربات الأمنية ضد شبكات تهريب المخدرات، أعلنت السلطات الإكوادورية ضبط نحو 1.7 طن من الكوكايين كانت مخبأة داخل حاوية فواكه متجهة إلى أوروبا، فيما ألقت القبض على أربعة أشخاص يشتبه في تورطهم في العملية.

وقالت الشرطة الإكوادورية إن العملية نُفذت بعد اعتراض شاحنة كانت تنقل حاوية محملة بالفواكه من مدينة جواياكيل الساحلية إلى ميناء بويرتو بوليفار في محافظة إل أورو، إذ كشفت التحريات الاشتباه في استخدام الشحنة لتهريب المخدرات.

وبعد نقل الحاوية إلى منطقة آمنة وإخضاعها لتفتيش دقيق، عثرت قوات الأمن على 1800 قالب من الكوكايين، بلغ وزنها الإجمالي نحو 1.7 طن.

ووفقاً للسلطات، فإن الكمية المضبوطة تكفي لإنتاج نحو 17.9 مليون جرعة من الكوكايين، وتبلغ قيمتها التقديرية نحو 54 مليون دولار داخل السوق المحلية، فيما ترتفع قيمتها إلى أضعاف ذلك عند وصولها إلى الأسواق الأوروبية.

وأسفرت العملية عن توقيف أربعة متهمين، هم: لويس أندريس فياكيس إسبينوزا، وخوسيه مانويل أرياس بريونيس، وخوسيه جوستافو ليموس كاستيو، وديلسون أنخيل سوسا أورتيجا، كما صادرت الشرطة ثلاث مركبات وستة هواتف محمولة يشتبه في استخدامها ضمن شبكة التهريب.

وأكد وزير الداخلية الإكوادوري جون رايمبرج أن الشحنة كانت في طريقها إلى الدنمارك، مشيراً إلى أن العملية تعكس استمرار محاولات عصابات الجريمة المنظمة استخدام الموانئ الإكوادورية لتهريب الكوكايين إلى الأسواق الأوروبية، التي تعد من أكبر أسواق استهلاك المخدرات في العالم.

وأضاف أن السلطات تواصل تعزيز الرقابة على الموانئ والصادرات التجارية، في إطار حملة موسعة تستهدف تفكيك شبكات تهريب المخدرات العابرة للحدود.

وتعد الإكوادور إحدى أهم نقاط العبور العالمية لشحنات الكوكايين، نظراً لموقعها الجغرافي بين كولومبيا وبيرو، أكبر دولتين منتجتين للكوكايين في العالم، فضلاً عن امتلاكها موانئ رئيسية على المحيط الهادئ تُستخدم في تصدير المنتجات الزراعية إلى أوروبا وأمريكا الشمالية.

وخلال السنوات الأخيرة، كثفت السلطات الإكوادورية عملياتها الأمنية لمواجهة تصاعد نشاط عصابات المخدرات، التي تعتمد بشكل متزايد على إخفاء الكوكايين داخل حاويات الفواكه والموز والمنتجات الزراعية الموجهة للتصدير، في محاولة للتهرب من إجراءات التفتيش.

وتأتي هذه الضبطية بعد سلسلة عمليات مشابهة أعلنتها السلطات أخيراً، في إطار إستراتيجية تستهدف تضييق الخناق على شبكات التهريب الدولية وتعزيز التعاون الأمني مع الدول الأوروبية لمكافحة الاتجار غير المشروع بالمخدرات.