In one of the largest security operations against drug trafficking networks, Ecuadorian authorities announced the seizure of approximately 1.7 tons of cocaine hidden inside a fruit container headed for Europe, while four individuals suspected of being involved in the operation were arrested.

The Ecuadorian police stated that the operation was carried out after intercepting a truck transporting a container loaded with fruits from the coastal city of Guayaquil to the Puerto Bolívar port in the El Oro province, as investigations revealed suspicions of the shipment being used for drug trafficking.

After transferring the container to a secure area and subjecting it to a thorough inspection, security forces found 1,800 bricks of cocaine, with a total weight of about 1.7 tons.

According to authorities, the seized quantity is sufficient to produce approximately 17.9 million doses of cocaine, with an estimated value of around 54 million dollars in the local market, while its value multiplies upon reaching European markets.

The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects: Luis Andrés Viacis Espinoza, José Manuel Arias Briones, José Gustavo Lemos Castillo, and Delson Ángel Sosa Ortega. The police also confiscated three vehicles and six mobile phones suspected of being used within the smuggling network.

Ecuadorian Interior Minister Juan Raimberg confirmed that the shipment was en route to Denmark, noting that the operation reflects the ongoing attempts by organized crime gangs to use Ecuadorian ports to smuggle cocaine into European markets, which are among the largest drug consumption markets in the world.

He added that authorities continue to enhance monitoring of ports and commercial exports as part of an extensive campaign aimed at dismantling cross-border drug trafficking networks.

Ecuador is considered one of the most important global transit points for cocaine shipments, due to its geographical location between Colombia and Peru, the two largest cocaine-producing countries in the world, as well as having major Pacific ports used for exporting agricultural products to Europe and North America.

In recent years, Ecuadorian authorities have intensified their security operations to combat the rising activities of drug trafficking gangs, which increasingly rely on hiding cocaine inside containers of fruits, bananas, and agricultural products intended for export, in an attempt to evade inspection procedures.

This seizure comes after a series of similar operations recently announced by authorities, as part of a strategy aimed at tightening the noose on international smuggling networks and enhancing security cooperation with European countries to combat the illicit drug trade.