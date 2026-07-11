أصدر خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (السبت)، عدداً من الأوامر الملكية التي شملت تعديلات واسعة في عدد من المناصب القيادية داخل قطاعات الصناعة والطاقة والصناعات العسكرية والنيابة العامة والقطاع المالي والإداري.
وجاء في الأوامر الملكية تعيين الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وزيرا للصناعة والثروة المعدنية، إضافةً إلى استمراره في منصبه وزيرا للطاقة، كما تضمنت الأوامر إعفاء بندر بن إبراهيم بن عبدالله الخريف من منصبه وزيراً للصناعة والثروة المعدنية، وتعيينه وزير دولة وعضواً في مجلس الوزراء، مع تكليفه بالقيام بعمل محافظ الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية بالإضافة إلى مهامه الجديدة. وشملت القرارات أيضاً إعفاء المهندس أحمد بن عبدالعزيز بن المحمد العوهلي من منصبه محافظاً للهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية.


وفي إطار التعديلات الإدارية، نصّت الأوامر الملكية على إعفاء شلعان بن راجح بن عبدالله بن شلعان، وكيل النيابة العامة، من منصبه وتعيينه مستشاراً بالديوان الملكي بالمرتبة الممتازة، وتعيين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن سليمان بن عبدالعزيز المطلق نائباً لوزير العدل بالمرتبة الممتازة، إضافةً إلى تعيين إحسان بن عباس بن حمزة بافقيه أميناً لمحافظة جدة بالمرتبة الممتازة.


كما شملت القرارات القطاع المالي، حيث تم تعيين طلال بن فؤاد بن أحمد الحمود نائباً لمحافظ البنك المركزي السعودي للشؤون الفنية بالمرتبة الممتازة، وتعيين عبدالإله بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد الدحيم نائباً لمحافظ البنك المركزي السعودي للشؤون التنفيذية بالمرتبة الممتازة.


وأكدت الأوامر الملكية على قيام الجهات المختصة باعتماد هذه القرارات وتنفيذها فوراً.


وتأتي هذه التغييرات ضمن جهود الدولة لتعزيز كفاءة العمل الحكومي وتطوير قطاعي الصناعة والدفاع، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 ويعزز منظومة الصناعات الوطنية والعسكرية.