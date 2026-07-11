Today (Saturday), King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, issued a number of royal orders that included extensive amendments in several leadership positions within the sectors of industry, energy, military industries, the public prosecution, and the financial and administrative sectors.

Among the royal orders was the appointment of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz as Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, in addition to his continued role as Minister of Energy. The orders also included the dismissal of Bandar bin Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Khuraif from his position as Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, appointing him as Minister of State and a member of the Council of Ministers, while assigning him to act as the Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries in addition to his new duties. The decisions also included the dismissal of Engineer Ahmed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Owhali from his position as Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries.



As part of the administrative amendments, the royal orders stipulated the dismissal of Shalaan bin Rajeh bin Abdullah bin Shalaan, the Public Prosecutor's Deputy, from his position and appointing him as an advisor at the Royal Court at an excellent rank, and appointing Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Suleiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Mutlaq as Deputy Minister of Justice at an excellent rank, in addition to appointing Ihsan bin Abbas bin Hamza Bafaqih as Secretary of Jeddah Governorate at an excellent rank.



The decisions also included the financial sector, where Talal bin Fouad bin Ahmed Al-Hamoud was appointed as Deputy Governor of the Saudi Central Bank for Technical Affairs at an excellent rank, and Abdulilah bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Duhaim was appointed as Deputy Governor of the Saudi Central Bank for Executive Affairs at an excellent rank.



The royal orders emphasized that the relevant authorities should adopt and implement these decisions immediately.



These changes come as part of the state's efforts to enhance the efficiency of government work and develop the industrial and defense sectors, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and to strengthen the national and military industries system.