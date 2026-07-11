Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

During the call, they discussed recent developments amid the escalation in the region, emphasizing the need to support mediation and the resumption of U.S.-Iranian talks to contain tensions, and to make the necessary efforts to reach peaceful and comprehensive solutions that enhance regional and international security and stability.