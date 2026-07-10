في خطوة تاريخية ترسم ملامح مستقبل الاستثمار الأجنبي والمحلي في المملكة العربية السعودية، أصدر مجلس إدارة هيئة المدن والمناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة قراراً يقضي باعتماد حزمة شاملة من القواعد المنظمة للشركات، وسجلات الشركات، والأسماء التجارية.
ويأتي هذا القرار ليعزز من تنافسية البيئة الاستثمارية، ويضع أسساً متينة لحوكمة وحماية الكيانات التجارية العاملة في هذه المناطق الحيوية، مما يجعلها وجهة عالمية أولى لرؤوس الأموال.
مناطق إستراتيجية
يهدف هذا القرار إلى توحيد وتنظيم البيئة التشريعية للكيانات التجارية العاملة في أبرز المراكز الاقتصادية بالمملكة. وتشمل المناطق التي تطبق عليها هذه القواعد التنظيمية ما يلي:
- المنطقة الاقتصادية الخاصة بجازان.
- المنطقة الاقتصادية الخاصة برأس الخير.
- مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية.
- المنطقة الاقتصادية الخاصة للحوسبة السحابية والمعلوماتية.
مرونة في التأسيس والهيكلة
لتسهيل دخول المستثمرين وتسريع وتيرة الأعمال، قدمت القواعد الجديدة خيارات مرنة لتأسيس الشركات، مع تركيز خاص على حماية حقوق الشركاء والحد من المخاطر الفردية. ومن أبرز التسهيلات المعتمدة:
- تتخذ الشركات التي يتم تأسيسها في هذه المناطق شكل الشركة ذات المسؤولية المحدودة حصراً.
- يُسمح للمستثمرين بتأسيس شركة ذات مسؤولية محدودة مملوكة لشخص واحد فقط.
- تتيح القواعد للشركات السعودية، والخليجية، والأجنبية ممارسة نشاطها بسلاسة من خلال تسجيل فروع لها داخل المنطقة.
- تكتسب الشركة صفتها وشخصيتها الاعتبارية بمجرد قيدها رسمياً في سجل الشركات.
- تتميز الشركات المؤسسة بموجب هذه القواعد بحصولها على الجنسية السعودية.
هوية بصرية وتجارية مميزة
لإعطاء طابع مميز وحصري للكيانات العاملة في هذه المناطق، أقرت الهيئة ضوابط جديدة للأسماء التجارية تعكس الهوية الاقتصادية الخاصة للمنطقة:
- يجب أن يتبع الاسم التجاري للشركة بشكل مباشر بالأحرف (م.إ.خ) باللغة العربية.
- يجب أن يتبع الاسم التجاري باللغة الإنجليزية بالأحرف (SEZ).
- تمتلك الهيئة صلاحية استثناء بعض الشركات أو فروعها من إضافة هذه الأحرف لاسمها التجاري وفقاً لما تراه مناسباً.
حوكمة وشفافية مطلقة
لم تغفل القواعد الجديدة جانب الشفافية والحوكمة، حيث وضعت آليات دقيقة لضمان نزاهة الأعمال ومكافحة التستر والتعارض في المصالح، مما يبعث برسالة طمأنة قوية للمستثمرين والمتعاملين:
- يُحظر على مديري الشركات وأعضاء مجالس الإدارة استغلال أصول الشركة أو الدخول في أعمال تنافس نشاطها الأساسي دون ترخيص.
- تُلزم المنشآت بالإفصاح الدقيق والمحدث عن «المستفيد الحقيقي» للهيئة.
- تلتزم الشركات بإعداد قوائم مالية سنوية مستقلة تتوافق مع المعايير المحاسبية المعتمدة في المملكة.
- تخضع فروع الشركات الأجنبية لرقابة صارمة، حيث يجب عليها تقديم قوائم مالية خاصة بنشاطها داخل المنطقة بشكل مستقل عن الشركة الأم.
- تُفرض عقوبات رادعة على كل من يتعمد تسجيل بيانات مالية مضللة أو يخفي وقائع جوهرية عن الشركاء.
وتأتي هذه القواعد لتؤكد مضي هيئة المدن والمناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة في خلق بيئة أعمال استثنائية تتميز بالشفافية والسرعة، وتدعم مسيرة المملكة نحو التنويع الاقتصادي المستدام، مما يجعل الاقتصاد السعودي محط أنظار كبرى الشركات العالمية والشركات الناشئة الطموحة على حد سواء.
In a historic step that outlines the future of foreign and domestic investment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Board of Directors of the Authority for Special Economic Cities and Zones has issued a decision to adopt a comprehensive package of regulations governing companies, company records, and trade names.
This decision comes to enhance the competitiveness of the investment environment and establish solid foundations for the governance and protection of commercial entities operating in these vital areas, making them a premier global destination for capital.
Strategic Areas
This decision aims to unify and organize the legislative environment for commercial entities operating in the Kingdom's most prominent economic centers. The areas to which these regulatory rules apply include the following:
- The Special Economic Zone of Jazan.
- The Special Economic Zone of Ras Al Khair.
- The King Abdullah Economic City.
- The Special Economic Zone for Cloud Computing and Informatics.
Flexibility in Establishment and Structure
To facilitate investor entry and accelerate business operations, the new regulations provide flexible options for establishing companies, with a special focus on protecting the rights of partners and minimizing individual risks. Among the most notable approved facilitations are:
- Companies established in these areas can only take the form of limited liability companies.
- Investors are allowed to establish a limited liability company owned by a single individual.
- The regulations allow Saudi, Gulf, and foreign companies to operate smoothly by registering branches within the zone.
- A company acquires its status and legal personality as soon as it is officially registered in the company registry.
- Companies established under these regulations are distinguished by obtaining Saudi nationality.
Distinctive Visual and Commercial Identity
To give a distinctive and exclusive character to the entities operating in these areas, the authority has approved new regulations for trade names that reflect the special economic identity of the region:
- The trade name of the company must directly follow with the letters (م.إ.خ) in Arabic.
- The trade name in English must be followed by the letters (SEZ).
- The authority has the power to exempt certain companies or their branches from adding these letters to their trade name as deemed appropriate.
Absolute Governance and Transparency
The new regulations do not overlook the aspect of transparency and governance, as they have established precise mechanisms to ensure business integrity and combat concealment and conflicts of interest, sending a strong reassuring message to investors and stakeholders:
- Company directors and board members are prohibited from exploiting company assets or engaging in businesses that compete with its core activity without a license.
- Entities are required to provide accurate and updated disclosures about the "real beneficiary" to the authority.
- Companies are obliged to prepare independent annual financial statements that comply with the accounting standards adopted in the Kingdom.
- Branches of foreign companies are subject to strict oversight, as they must submit financial statements specific to their activities within the zone, separate from the parent company.
- Severe penalties are imposed on anyone who deliberately registers misleading financial data or conceals material facts from partners.
These regulations come to affirm the Authority for Special Economic Cities and Zones' commitment to creating an exceptional business environment characterized by transparency and speed, supporting the Kingdom's journey towards sustainable economic diversification, making the Saudi economy a focal point for major global companies and ambitious startups alike.