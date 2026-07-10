في خطوة تاريخية ترسم ملامح مستقبل الاستثمار الأجنبي والمحلي في المملكة العربية السعودية، أصدر مجلس إدارة هيئة المدن والمناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة قراراً يقضي باعتماد حزمة شاملة من القواعد المنظمة للشركات، وسجلات الشركات، والأسماء التجارية.

ويأتي هذا القرار ليعزز من تنافسية البيئة الاستثمارية، ويضع أسساً متينة لحوكمة وحماية الكيانات التجارية العاملة في هذه المناطق الحيوية، مما يجعلها وجهة عالمية أولى لرؤوس الأموال.

مناطق إستراتيجية

يهدف هذا القرار إلى توحيد وتنظيم البيئة التشريعية للكيانات التجارية العاملة في أبرز المراكز الاقتصادية بالمملكة. وتشمل المناطق التي تطبق عليها هذه القواعد التنظيمية ما يلي:

  • المنطقة الاقتصادية الخاصة بجازان.
  • المنطقة الاقتصادية الخاصة برأس الخير.
  • مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية.
  • المنطقة الاقتصادية الخاصة للحوسبة السحابية والمعلوماتية.

مرونة في التأسيس والهيكلة

لتسهيل دخول المستثمرين وتسريع وتيرة الأعمال، قدمت القواعد الجديدة خيارات مرنة لتأسيس الشركات، مع تركيز خاص على حماية حقوق الشركاء والحد من المخاطر الفردية. ومن أبرز التسهيلات المعتمدة:

  • تتخذ الشركات التي يتم تأسيسها في هذه المناطق شكل الشركة ذات المسؤولية المحدودة حصراً.
  • يُسمح للمستثمرين بتأسيس شركة ذات مسؤولية محدودة مملوكة لشخص واحد فقط.
  • تتيح القواعد للشركات السعودية، والخليجية، والأجنبية ممارسة نشاطها بسلاسة من خلال تسجيل فروع لها داخل المنطقة.
  • تكتسب الشركة صفتها وشخصيتها الاعتبارية بمجرد قيدها رسمياً في سجل الشركات.
  • تتميز الشركات المؤسسة بموجب هذه القواعد بحصولها على الجنسية السعودية.

هوية بصرية وتجارية مميزة

لإعطاء طابع مميز وحصري للكيانات العاملة في هذه المناطق، أقرت الهيئة ضوابط جديدة للأسماء التجارية تعكس الهوية الاقتصادية الخاصة للمنطقة:

  • يجب أن يتبع الاسم التجاري للشركة بشكل مباشر بالأحرف (م.إ.خ) باللغة العربية.
  • يجب أن يتبع الاسم التجاري باللغة الإنجليزية بالأحرف (SEZ).
  • تمتلك الهيئة صلاحية استثناء بعض الشركات أو فروعها من إضافة هذه الأحرف لاسمها التجاري وفقاً لما تراه مناسباً.

حوكمة وشفافية مطلقة

لم تغفل القواعد الجديدة جانب الشفافية والحوكمة، حيث وضعت آليات دقيقة لضمان نزاهة الأعمال ومكافحة التستر والتعارض في المصالح، مما يبعث برسالة طمأنة قوية للمستثمرين والمتعاملين:

  • يُحظر على مديري الشركات وأعضاء مجالس الإدارة استغلال أصول الشركة أو الدخول في أعمال تنافس نشاطها الأساسي دون ترخيص.
  • تُلزم المنشآت بالإفصاح الدقيق والمحدث عن «المستفيد الحقيقي» للهيئة.
  • تلتزم الشركات بإعداد قوائم مالية سنوية مستقلة تتوافق مع المعايير المحاسبية المعتمدة في المملكة.
  • تخضع فروع الشركات الأجنبية لرقابة صارمة، حيث يجب عليها تقديم قوائم مالية خاصة بنشاطها داخل المنطقة بشكل مستقل عن الشركة الأم.
  • تُفرض عقوبات رادعة على كل من يتعمد تسجيل بيانات مالية مضللة أو يخفي وقائع جوهرية عن الشركاء.

وتأتي هذه القواعد لتؤكد مضي هيئة المدن والمناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة في خلق بيئة أعمال استثنائية تتميز بالشفافية والسرعة، وتدعم مسيرة المملكة نحو التنويع الاقتصادي المستدام، مما يجعل الاقتصاد السعودي محط أنظار كبرى الشركات العالمية والشركات الناشئة الطموحة على حد سواء.