زار القنصل العام في هونغ كونغ مازن الحملي فعاليات مؤتمر ليب إيست، في أول نسخة دولية للمؤتمر منذ انطلاقه في المملكة العربية السعودية، وذلك بحضور وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله السواحة، ووزير المالية في هونغ كونغ السيد بول تشان، إلى جانب نخبة من المسؤولين وكبار الشخصيات والمتخصصين في قطاع التقنية والابتكار.

يذكر أن النسخة الدولية الأولى من المؤتمر انطلقت خارج المملكة، تحت مسمى LEAP East 2026، في مركز هونغ كونغ للمؤتمرات وتستمر فعالياتها من 8 - 10 يوليو الجاري، وجاء تنظيمها بالتعاون مع حكومة هونغ كونغ، وبمشاركة نخبة من الخبراء المتخصصين في مجالات التقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي.