The Consul General in Hong Kong, Mazen Al-Hamli, attended the events of the LEAP East conference, the first international edition of the conference since its launch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the presence of the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah Al-Swaha, and the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, Mr. Paul Chan, along with a selection of officials, dignitaries, and specialists in the technology and innovation sector.

It is worth noting that the first international edition of the conference launched outside the Kingdom, under the name LEAP East 2026, at the Hong Kong Convention Center, and its events will continue from July 8 to 10, organized in collaboration with the Hong Kong government, and featuring a selection of experts specializing in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence.