في خطوة تنظيمية وقانونية بالغة الأهمية لتعزيز النزاهة المالية وتجفيف منابع الجريمة، صدرت النسخة المعدلة من «نظام إدارة الأموال المحجوزة والمصادرة في جرائم غسل الأموال والجرائم الأصلية المرتبطة بها وجرائم تمويل الإرهاب»، والذي يهدف إلى حماية الأموال وضخها لدعم التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية في المملكة.

ووضعت التعديلات الجديدة خارطة طريق صارمة ومحددة بين جهتين رئيسيتين في الدولة لإدارة هذه الملايين، مع تحديد نسب واضحة للمصروفات الإدارية.

من يدير الأموال؟

حسم النظام الجديد آلية التعامل مع الأموال بناءً على وضعها القانوني (محجوزة أثناء التحقيق أم مصادرة بحكم نهائي):

  • الأموال المحجوزة (تحت التحقيق): تتولى الهيئة العامة للولاية على أموال القاصرين ومن في حكمهم حفظها وإدارتها بناءً على أمر المحكمة المختصة، لضمان حمايتها من الاستغلال أو الإخفاء.
  • الأموال المصادرة (بحكم قضائي نهائي): تؤول مباشرة إلى الخزينة العامة للدولة، وتتولى وزارة المالية إدارتها والتصرف فيها بما يخدم المصلحة العامة ويدعم التنمية.

ومنح النظام الحق لكل من الهيئة ووزارة المالية في استقطاع نسبة لا تتجاوز 10% من عوائد هذه الأموال لتغطية المصروفات الإدارية والتشغيلية المترتبة على إدارتها، مما يضمن استدامة الحفظ والإدارة دون تحميل ميزانية الدولة أعباءً إضافية.

حل ذكي للأموال المعرضة للتلف

أجاز النظام في المادة الثامنة حلولاً مالية ذكية لحماية قيمة الأموال المحجوزة، حيث يحق للهيئة (بأمر من المحكمة) بيع الأموال في المزاد العلني في حالتين:

  • إذا كانت الأموال مما يتلف بمرور الزمن.
  • إذا كان حفظها يستلزم نفقات كبيرة تستغرق قيمتها، أو إذا تبين أن الاستمرار في إدارتها غير مجدٍ مالياً.

ويحق لصاحب المال المطالبة بالثمن الذي بيعت به في حال رفع الحجز عنه ولم يصدر حكم بمصادرتها.

كما فرض النظام سياجاً من السرية المشددة، حيث يُحظر تماماً إفشاء أي معلومات أو بيانات سرية متعلقة بهذه الأموال أو استخدامها للمصلحة الخاصة. وسيبدأ العمل رسمياً بهذا النظام بعد 90 يوماً.