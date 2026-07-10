In a highly significant organizational and legal step to enhance financial integrity and dry up the sources of crime, the amended version of the "Regulation for the Management of Seized and Confiscated Funds in Money Laundering Crimes and Related Original Crimes and Terrorism Financing" has been issued, aiming to protect funds and inject them to support economic and social development in the Kingdom.

The new amendments have established a strict and defined roadmap between two main entities in the state for managing these millions, with clear percentages set for administrative expenses.

Who manages the funds?

The new regulation has clarified the mechanism for dealing with funds based on their legal status (seized during investigation or confiscated by final judgment):

Seized funds (under investigation): The Public Authority for the Management of Minor's Funds and those in their status is responsible for preserving and managing them based on the order of the competent court, to ensure their protection from exploitation or concealment.

Confiscated funds (by final judicial ruling): These funds are directly transferred to the state treasury, and the Ministry of Finance is responsible for managing and disposing of them in a manner that serves the public interest and supports development.

The regulation grants both the authority and the Ministry of Finance the right to deduct a percentage not exceeding 10% of the returns from these funds to cover the administrative and operational expenses incurred in their management, ensuring the sustainability of preservation and management without imposing additional burdens on the state budget.

Smart solution for perishable funds

The regulation, in Article Eight, allows for smart financial solutions to protect the value of seized funds, as the authority (by court order) has the right to sell the funds at public auction in two cases:

If the funds are subject to deterioration over time.

If their preservation requires significant expenses that exceed their value, or if it becomes evident that continuing to manage them is not financially viable.

The owner of the funds has the right to claim the price at which they were sold if the seizure is lifted and no ruling has been issued for their confiscation.

The regulation also imposes a strict confidentiality barrier, prohibiting the disclosure of any confidential information or data related to these funds or their use for private benefit. This regulation will officially come into effect after 90 days.