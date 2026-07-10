في كرة القدم، ليست كل هزيمة سقوطاً، وليست كل خسارة نهاية حكاية. أحياناً يخرج الفريق من البطولة، لكنه يخرج أكبر مما دخل؛ أكثر احتراماً، وأكثر حضوراً، وأكثر إقناعاً بأن ما حدث لم يكن ومضة عابرة، بل بداية مشروع يستحق أن يُبنى عليه.

وهذا، في تقديري، ما فعله المنتخب المصري في مباراته الأخيرة أمام الأرجنتين. فقد لعب منتخب مصر مباراة كبيرة، بل بطولة كبيرة، منذ بدايتها وحتى لحظاتها الأخيرة. ظهر منظماً، شجاعاً، واثقاً، لا يلعب بعقلية الفريق الذي ينتظر المفاجأة، بل بعقلية الفريق الذي يصنعها. وفي خمس مباريات، قدم صورة مختلفة عن المنتخب العربي القادر على مجاراة الكبار، لا بالاندفاع العاطفي، بل بالانضباط، والاختيارات الفنية الجيدة، والروح التي تجعل العالم يلتفت.

والإنصاف يقتضي هنا الإشادة بالمدرب حسام حسن قبل اللاعبين، فقد بدا المنتخب المصري فريقاً يعرف ماذا يريد، لا مجموعة مواهب تنتظر لحظة فردية. اختياراته كانت واضحة، وقراءته لكثير من فترات البطولة كانت شجاعة، والأهم أنه صنع شخصية للمنتخب داخل الملعب؛ شخصية لا تخاف الاسم الكبير، ولا ترتبك أمام التاريخ، ولا تلعب وكأنها جاءت لتودع بشرف، بل لتنافس بجدية.

أما اللاعبون، فقد أثبتوا أن الجيل الحالي يملك شيئاً أكبر من الحماس والطموح. ويمتلك القدرة على مقارعة أقوى المنتخبات في العالم، والوقوف أمام بطل كبير كالأرجنتين دون شعور بالنقص أو الرهبة. هؤلاء الشباب لم يقدموا مباراة جيدة فحسب، بل قدّموا إعلاناً واضحاً بأن مصر قادرة على الحضور في البطولات العالمية لا كضيفة عابرة، بل كمنافس حقيقي إذا استمر البناء وحُفظ المشروع من الانفعال.

نعم، كانت هناك أخطاء تحكيمية مؤثرة، ومن حق الجمهور المصري أن يغضب منها. فالظلم التحكيمي، حين يقع، لا ينبغي أن يُدفن تحت عبارات المجاملة. لكن الخطأ الأكبر أن تتحوّل الأخطاء إلى نظرية مؤامرة كاملة، وكأن خروج المنتخب لم يكن له سبب إلا أن العالم اجتمع على إقصائه. هذه القراءة تظلم المنتخب قبل أن تظلم الحكم؛ لأنها تختصر مباراة عظيمة في غضب، وتختصر مشروعاً واعداً في مظلومية.

الحقيقة أن المنتخب المصري لم يخسر لأنه أقل قيمة أو حضوراً من الأرجنتين، بل لأنه وصل إلى لحظة كان يمكن أن تُدار بصورة أفضل. فقد قدم المنتخب المصري واحدة من أفضل مبارياته في البطولة، وكان في فترات طويلة الطرف الأكثر تنظيماً والأقرب إلى فرض إيقاعه على اللقاء، لكنه اصطدم في النهاية بخبرة منتخب يعرف كيف يدير اللحظات الحاسمة. وحين تقدّم المنتخب المصري، كان يحتاج إلى خطة بديلة تُحسن إدارة ما تبقى من المباراة، وتغلق المساحات، وتحافظ على أفضلية النتيجة، بينما نجحت الأرجنتين في توظيف خبرتها الطويلة في مثل هذه المباريات لتقلب موازين اللقاء في دقائق معدودة. وهذا لا ينتقص من قيمة ما قدمه المنتخب، بل يؤكد أن الفارق لم يكن في الموهبة أو الشجاعة، وإنما في إدارة التفاصيل التي كثيراً ما تحسم مباريات الكبار.

ولم يكن مكسب المنتخب المصري داخل الملعب وحده. فقد كان لافتاً ذلك الالتفاف الجماهيري الكبير حوله، لا من المصريين فقط، بل من جماهير عربية واسعة رأت في هذا المنتخب صورة قريبة منها، وحلماً مشتركاً يخصها. في مدن عربية كثيرة، كان الناس يشجعون مصر كما لو كانت تلعب باسمهم، وهذه اللحمة العربية الجميلة كانت واحدة من أجمل صور البطولة، لأنها ذكّرتنا أن كرة القدم، في لحظاتها الصادقة، قادرة على جمع ما تفرقه السياسة والحدود.

لقد خسر المنتخب المصري بطاقة التأهل، لكنه كسب احترام العالم. وهذه ليست جملة تعويضية لجمهور حزين، بل حقيقة رياضية. فالفريق الذي يقف أمام الأرجنتين بهذا المستوى، ويجبر العالم على متابعته باحترام، لا يحتاج إلى نظرية مؤامرة كي يثبت قيمته. قيمته ظهرت في الملعب.

ما يحتاجه المنتخب المصري اليوم ليس الوقوف طويلاً عند مباراة مضت، بل البناء على ما كشفت عنه من إمكانات كبيرة. فالتجارب العظيمة لا تُقاس بنتيجة واحدة، وإنما بما تتركه من دروس، وبما تفتحه من آفاق للمستقبل. وإذا أحسن المنتخب قراءة هذه التجربة، فإنه لن يكون قد خسر بطاقة تأهل فحسب، بل سيكون قد وضع حجر الأساس لمرحلة أكثر نضجاً وحضوراً في البطولات العالمية المقبلة.

لقد خرجت مصر من البطولة، لكنها لم تخرج من الذاكرة. خسرت النتيجة، لكنها كسبت شيئاً لا تمنحه صافرة حكم ولا تلغيه أخطاء التحكيم: احترام العالم.