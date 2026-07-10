في كرة القدم، ليست كل هزيمة سقوطاً، وليست كل خسارة نهاية حكاية. أحياناً يخرج الفريق من البطولة، لكنه يخرج أكبر مما دخل؛ أكثر احتراماً، وأكثر حضوراً، وأكثر إقناعاً بأن ما حدث لم يكن ومضة عابرة، بل بداية مشروع يستحق أن يُبنى عليه.
وهذا، في تقديري، ما فعله المنتخب المصري في مباراته الأخيرة أمام الأرجنتين. فقد لعب منتخب مصر مباراة كبيرة، بل بطولة كبيرة، منذ بدايتها وحتى لحظاتها الأخيرة. ظهر منظماً، شجاعاً، واثقاً، لا يلعب بعقلية الفريق الذي ينتظر المفاجأة، بل بعقلية الفريق الذي يصنعها. وفي خمس مباريات، قدم صورة مختلفة عن المنتخب العربي القادر على مجاراة الكبار، لا بالاندفاع العاطفي، بل بالانضباط، والاختيارات الفنية الجيدة، والروح التي تجعل العالم يلتفت.
والإنصاف يقتضي هنا الإشادة بالمدرب حسام حسن قبل اللاعبين، فقد بدا المنتخب المصري فريقاً يعرف ماذا يريد، لا مجموعة مواهب تنتظر لحظة فردية. اختياراته كانت واضحة، وقراءته لكثير من فترات البطولة كانت شجاعة، والأهم أنه صنع شخصية للمنتخب داخل الملعب؛ شخصية لا تخاف الاسم الكبير، ولا ترتبك أمام التاريخ، ولا تلعب وكأنها جاءت لتودع بشرف، بل لتنافس بجدية.
أما اللاعبون، فقد أثبتوا أن الجيل الحالي يملك شيئاً أكبر من الحماس والطموح. ويمتلك القدرة على مقارعة أقوى المنتخبات في العالم، والوقوف أمام بطل كبير كالأرجنتين دون شعور بالنقص أو الرهبة. هؤلاء الشباب لم يقدموا مباراة جيدة فحسب، بل قدّموا إعلاناً واضحاً بأن مصر قادرة على الحضور في البطولات العالمية لا كضيفة عابرة، بل كمنافس حقيقي إذا استمر البناء وحُفظ المشروع من الانفعال.
نعم، كانت هناك أخطاء تحكيمية مؤثرة، ومن حق الجمهور المصري أن يغضب منها. فالظلم التحكيمي، حين يقع، لا ينبغي أن يُدفن تحت عبارات المجاملة. لكن الخطأ الأكبر أن تتحوّل الأخطاء إلى نظرية مؤامرة كاملة، وكأن خروج المنتخب لم يكن له سبب إلا أن العالم اجتمع على إقصائه. هذه القراءة تظلم المنتخب قبل أن تظلم الحكم؛ لأنها تختصر مباراة عظيمة في غضب، وتختصر مشروعاً واعداً في مظلومية.
الحقيقة أن المنتخب المصري لم يخسر لأنه أقل قيمة أو حضوراً من الأرجنتين، بل لأنه وصل إلى لحظة كان يمكن أن تُدار بصورة أفضل. فقد قدم المنتخب المصري واحدة من أفضل مبارياته في البطولة، وكان في فترات طويلة الطرف الأكثر تنظيماً والأقرب إلى فرض إيقاعه على اللقاء، لكنه اصطدم في النهاية بخبرة منتخب يعرف كيف يدير اللحظات الحاسمة. وحين تقدّم المنتخب المصري، كان يحتاج إلى خطة بديلة تُحسن إدارة ما تبقى من المباراة، وتغلق المساحات، وتحافظ على أفضلية النتيجة، بينما نجحت الأرجنتين في توظيف خبرتها الطويلة في مثل هذه المباريات لتقلب موازين اللقاء في دقائق معدودة. وهذا لا ينتقص من قيمة ما قدمه المنتخب، بل يؤكد أن الفارق لم يكن في الموهبة أو الشجاعة، وإنما في إدارة التفاصيل التي كثيراً ما تحسم مباريات الكبار.
ولم يكن مكسب المنتخب المصري داخل الملعب وحده. فقد كان لافتاً ذلك الالتفاف الجماهيري الكبير حوله، لا من المصريين فقط، بل من جماهير عربية واسعة رأت في هذا المنتخب صورة قريبة منها، وحلماً مشتركاً يخصها. في مدن عربية كثيرة، كان الناس يشجعون مصر كما لو كانت تلعب باسمهم، وهذه اللحمة العربية الجميلة كانت واحدة من أجمل صور البطولة، لأنها ذكّرتنا أن كرة القدم، في لحظاتها الصادقة، قادرة على جمع ما تفرقه السياسة والحدود.
لقد خسر المنتخب المصري بطاقة التأهل، لكنه كسب احترام العالم. وهذه ليست جملة تعويضية لجمهور حزين، بل حقيقة رياضية. فالفريق الذي يقف أمام الأرجنتين بهذا المستوى، ويجبر العالم على متابعته باحترام، لا يحتاج إلى نظرية مؤامرة كي يثبت قيمته. قيمته ظهرت في الملعب.
ما يحتاجه المنتخب المصري اليوم ليس الوقوف طويلاً عند مباراة مضت، بل البناء على ما كشفت عنه من إمكانات كبيرة. فالتجارب العظيمة لا تُقاس بنتيجة واحدة، وإنما بما تتركه من دروس، وبما تفتحه من آفاق للمستقبل. وإذا أحسن المنتخب قراءة هذه التجربة، فإنه لن يكون قد خسر بطاقة تأهل فحسب، بل سيكون قد وضع حجر الأساس لمرحلة أكثر نضجاً وحضوراً في البطولات العالمية المقبلة.
لقد خرجت مصر من البطولة، لكنها لم تخرج من الذاكرة. خسرت النتيجة، لكنها كسبت شيئاً لا تمنحه صافرة حكم ولا تلغيه أخطاء التحكيم: احترام العالم.
In football, not every defeat is a downfall, and not every loss is the end of the story. Sometimes a team exits a tournament, but it leaves bigger than it entered; more respected, more present, and more convincing that what happened was not a fleeting moment, but the beginning of a project worth building upon.
And this, in my opinion, is what the Egyptian national team did in its last match against Argentina. The Egyptian team played a great match, indeed a great tournament, from the very beginning until its last moments. They appeared organized, brave, and confident, not playing with the mentality of a team waiting for surprises, but with the mentality of a team that creates them. In five matches, they presented a different image of the Arab team capable of competing with the giants, not through emotional outbursts, but through discipline, good tactical choices, and a spirit that makes the world pay attention.
Fairness requires praising coach Hossam Hassan before the players, as the Egyptian team looked like a squad that knows what it wants, not a group of talents waiting for an individual moment. His choices were clear, and his reading of many periods of the tournament was courageous, and most importantly, he created a personality for the team on the field; a personality that does not fear the big name, does not get flustered by history, and does not play as if it came to exit with honor, but to compete seriously.
As for the players, they proved that the current generation possesses something greater than enthusiasm and ambition. They have the ability to challenge the strongest teams in the world and stand against a great champion like Argentina without feelings of inferiority or fear. These young players did not just deliver a good match; they presented a clear declaration that Egypt is capable of being present in global tournaments not as a passing guest, but as a real competitor if the building continues and the project is kept from emotional outbursts.
Yes, there were impactful refereeing mistakes, and the Egyptian audience has the right to be angry about them. Refereeing injustice, when it occurs, should not be buried under phrases of politeness. But the greater mistake is to turn these errors into a complete conspiracy theory, as if the team's exit had no reason other than that the world conspired to eliminate it. This interpretation does an injustice to the team before it does to the referee; because it reduces a great match to anger, and it reduces a promising project to a sense of victimhood.
The truth is that the Egyptian team did not lose because it was of lesser value or presence than Argentina, but because it reached a moment that could have been managed better. The Egyptian team delivered one of its best matches in the tournament, and for long periods, it was the more organized side and closer to imposing its rhythm on the game, but in the end, it collided with the experience of a team that knows how to manage critical moments. When the Egyptian team took the lead, it needed an alternative plan to better manage the remainder of the match, close spaces, and maintain the advantage of the score, while Argentina successfully utilized its extensive experience in such matches to turn the tide of the game in a matter of minutes. This does not diminish the value of what the team presented; rather, it confirms that the difference was not in talent or courage, but in managing the details that often decide matches among the elite.
And the Egyptian team's gain was not limited to what happened on the field. The significant fan support around them was striking, not only from Egyptians but also from a wide Arab audience that saw in this team a reflection of themselves and a shared dream. In many Arab cities, people cheered for Egypt as if it were playing in their name, and this beautiful Arab solidarity was one of the most beautiful images of the tournament, as it reminded us that football, in its genuine moments, is capable of uniting what politics and borders divide.
The Egyptian team lost the qualification ticket, but it gained the respect of the world. And this is not a compensatory phrase for a sad audience, but a sporting truth. A team that stands against Argentina at this level, forcing the world to watch it with respect, does not need a conspiracy theory to prove its worth. Its value was evident on the field.
What the Egyptian team needs today is not to dwell long on a past match, but to build on what it revealed in terms of great potential. Great experiences are not measured by a single result, but by the lessons they leave behind and the horizons they open for the future. If the team reads this experience well, it will not only have lost a qualification ticket, but it will have laid the foundation for a more mature and present phase in upcoming global tournaments.
Egypt has exited the tournament, but it has not exited from memory. It lost the result, but it gained something that no referee's whistle can grant or referee mistakes can erase: the respect of the world.