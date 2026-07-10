أكدت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني أهمية الالتزام بإشعال النار في المواقع المخصصة لها، وتجنب إشعالها في المتنزهات البرية أو أراضي الغطاء النباتي أو الأشجار والأعشاب الجافة، حفاظاً على الأرواح والممتلكات.

وأوضحت المديرية أن الحرائق الناتجة عن الاستخدام غير الآمن للنيران تسهم في تدمير الغطاء النباتي، والإضرار بالحياة الفطرية، واستنزاف الموارد الطبيعية.

ودعت إلى الالتزام بإرشادات وتعليمات السلامة التي تنشرها عبر مختلف وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، والاتصال بالرقمين (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(998) في بقية مناطق المملكة، لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.