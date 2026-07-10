The General Directorate of Civil Defense emphasized the importance of lighting fires only in designated areas and avoiding lighting them in wild parks or areas with vegetation, trees, and dry grass, in order to protect lives and property.

The directorate explained that fires resulting from unsafe use of fire contribute to the destruction of vegetation, harm wildlife, and deplete natural resources.

It called for adherence to the safety guidelines and instructions published through various media and social media platforms, and to contact the numbers (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (998) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions, to request assistance in emergency situations.