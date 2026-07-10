The "Jadarate" platform has ignited the enthusiasm of job seekers in the Kingdom, after revealing the launch of 6,134 new jobs exclusively for Saudis in the private sector. The excitement didn't stop there; the announcement coincided with the introduction of unique and rare opportunities in the semi-government sector in the field of cybersecurity, sending a clear message about the growing demand for national digital talents.

The numbers indicate that the job opportunity landscape is strongly shifting towards major cities and giant projects, with Riyadh, Mecca, and the Eastern Province alone accounting for more than 77% of the total job market.

Riyadh topped the scene with 1,832 jobs, thanks to the boom in regional headquarters of major companies and the accelerated growth in the technology and finance sectors. Meanwhile, Mecca came in second with 1,689 jobs, driven by the hospitality and tourism sectors that serve the guests of Allah. The Eastern Province recorded 1,241 jobs, benefiting from the strength of the energy and petrochemical industries.

Far from the major cities, the Hail region emerged as a dark horse in this race, offering 691 jobs that reflect a tremendous leap in its developmental, agricultural, and food industry projects.

In the job landscape extending across the Kingdom, opportunities varied to include 158 jobs in Medina, 101 jobs in Najran, and 100 jobs in Tabuk, where the demand in these areas focused on tourism, infrastructure, and health services sectors. Opportunities continued in Asir with 84 jobs, Al-Jawf with 64 jobs, and Al-Qassim with 57 jobs, while the remaining hundreds were distributed in the Northern Borders, Al-Baha, and Jazan, confirming the inclusiveness of the job movement throughout the nation.

Field and service jobs were not the only news, as the semi-government sector's announcement of specialized jobs in cybersecurity completely captured attention. This trend reflects the Kingdom's swift response to the requirements of digital transformation and information security protection, opening up avenues with competitive salaries and benefits for young men and women specialized in technology.

This massive movement is not just numbers; it is a living translation of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which places enabling citizens and increasing their participation in the labor market at the heart of its economic strategy, affirming that the doors of opportunity remain wide open for every national ambition.