أشعلت منصة «جدارات» حماس الباحثين عن عمل في المملكة، بعد أن كشفت النقاب عن طرح 6,134 وظيفة جديدة مخصصة بالكامل للسعوديين في القطاع الخاص. ولم تتوقف الإثارة عند هذا الحد، بل تزامن الإعلان مع طرح فرص نوعية ونادرة في القطاع شبه الحكومي بمجال الأمن السيبراني، في رسالة واضحة على تعاظم الطلب على الكفاءات الوطنية الرقمية.

أعلنت لغة الأرقام أن خريطة الفرص الوظيفية تتجه بقوة نحو المدن الكبرى والمشاريع العملاقة، إذ استحوذت الرياض ومكة المكرمة والمنطقة الشرقية وحدها على أكثر من 77% من إجمالي الكعكة الوظيفية.

الرياض تصدرت المشهد بـ 1,832 وظيفة، بفضل طفرة المقار الإقليمية للشركات الكبرى والنمو المتسارع في قطاعات التقنية والمالية. بينما جاءت مكة المكرمة في المرتبة الثانية بـ 1,689 وظيفة، مدفوعة بقطاعات الضيافة والسياحة التي تخدم ضيوف الرحمن. أما المنطقة الشرقية، فقد سجلت 1,241 وظيفة، مستفيدة من ثقل قطاعات الطاقة والصناعات البتروكيماوية.

وبعيداً عن المدن الكبرى، برزت منطقة حائل كحصان أسود في هذا السباق، حيث طرحت 691 وظيفة تعكس قفزة هائلة في مشروعاتها التنموية والزراعية والصناعات الغذائية.

وفي خريطة الوظائف الممتدة عبر المملكة، تباينت الفرص لتشمل المدينة المنورة 158 وظيفة، ونجران 101 وظيفة، وتبوك 100 وظيفة، حيث تركز الطلب في هذه المناطق على قطاعات السياحة والبنية التحتية والخدمات الصحية. وتوالت الفرص في عسير بـ 84 وظيفة، والجوف 64 وظيفة، والقصيم 57 وظيفة، بينما توزعت المئات المتبقية في الحدود الشمالية والباحة وجازان، مما يؤكد شمولية الحراك الوظيفي في كافة أرجاء الوطن.

ولم تكن الوظائف الميدانية والخدمية هي الخبر الوحيد، إذ إن إعلان القطاع شبه الحكومي عن وظائف متخصصة في الأمن السيبراني خطف الأنظار تماماً. ويعكس هذا التوجه استجابة المملكة السريعة لمتطلبات التحول الرقمي وحماية الأمن المعلوماتي، ويفتح آفاقاً برواتب ومزايا تنافسية أمام الشباب والشابات المتخصصين في التقنية.

هذا الحراك الضخم ليس مجرد أرقام، بل هو ترجمة حية على أرض الواقع لمستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، التي تضع تمكين المواطن ورفع مشاركته في سوق العمل في قلب إستراتيجيتها الاقتصادية، مؤكدة أن أبواب الفرص لا تزال تفتح أبوابها على مصراعيها أمام كل طموح وطني.