The Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe has ignited a volcano of controversy and excitement on social media platforms in recent hours, after she surprised her audience with two mysterious narratives: the first being a public confession of love for a younger man, and the second a sudden appearance in a white wedding dress with celebratory ululations filling her home!

The story began when Haifa posted a teaser video on her official Instagram account for a unique musical work, bringing her together for the first time with the young and controversial singer Saint Levant. In the video, Levant addressed the audience, saying: “You can listen to our new song... Mitsubishi.”

And here came the surprise that took the breath away from her followers, as Haifa Wehbe suddenly interrupted him, romantically saying: “I love you,” leading the audience to immediately speculate that the song would soon be released under the shocking title “I Love You Mitsubishi”!

Did Haifa Wehbe secretly get married?

Just as the audience was processing the bombshell of the new song, Haifa set social media ablaze with another, even more mysterious earthquake, after she shared a video in which she appeared wearing a stunning white wedding dress, amidst a lively celebratory atmosphere with several of her close friends inside her home.

Haifa's comment on the video only added fuel to the fire and sparked thousands of questions among her followers, as she wrote: “A sweet ululation rang in our house... The white dress suits me, doesn’t it?”

As soon as the video spread, public opinion split into two camps: the first speculated that the Lebanese star is indeed preparing to enter the golden cage and announce her surprise marriage, which she has surrounded with a veil of secrecy, while the second camp insisted that the white dress is merely the main scene and behind-the-scenes of the filming of her anticipated music video with Saint Levant.

As of this moment, the Lebanese artist prefers to play on the strings of mystery and suspense, leaving her audience in a state of confusion: Is the story limited to a shared musical “trend,” or has singing turned into reality and the “ululations” knocked on her door with joy?