فجّرت الفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي بركاناً من الجدل والإثارة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية، بعد أن باغتت جمهورها بروايتين غامضتين، الأولى اعتراف علني بالحب لشاب أصغر منها، والثانية ظهور مفاجئ بفستان الزفاف الأبيض والزغاريد تملأ منزلها!

الحكاية بدأت عندما نشرت هيفاء عبر حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام» مقطع فيديو تشويقياً لعمل غنائي غريب من نوعه، يجمعها لأول مرة بالمطرب الشاب والمثير للجدل سانت ليفانت. وخلال الفيديو، ظهر ليفانت وهو يوجه حديثه للجمهور قائلاً: «فيكم تسمعوا أغنيتنا الجديدة.. ميتسوبيشي».

وهنا حدثت المفاجأة التي قطعت أنفاس المتابعين، حيث قاطعته هيفاء وهبي فجأة قائلة له بكل رومانسية: «بحبك»، ليرجح الجمهور على الفور أن الأغنية ستطرح قريباً تحت عنوان صادم وهو «بحبك ميتسوبيشي»!

هل تزوجت هيفاء وهبي سراً؟

ولم يكد الجمهور يستوعب قنبلة الأغنية الجديدة، حتى أشعلت هيفاء السوشيال ميديا بزلزال آخر أكثر غموضاً، بعدما شاركت مقطع فيديو ظهرت فيه وهي ترتدي فستان زفاف أبيض ساحر، وسط أجواء احتفالية صاخبة جمعتها بعدد من أصدقائها المقربين داخل المنزل.

وجاء تعليق هيفاء على الفيديو ليزيد الطين بلة ويفجر آلاف التساؤلات بين متابعيها، حيث كتبت: «زغروتة حلوة رنت في بيتنا.. بيلبقلي الأبيض ما هيك؟».

فور انتشار الفيديو، انقسمت آراء الجماهير إلى معسكرين، الأول تكهن بأن النجمة اللبنانية تستعد بالفعل لدخول القفص الذهبي وإعلان زواجها المفاجئ الذي فرضت عليه سياجاً من السرية، بينما جزم المعسكر الثاني بأن الفستان الأبيض ليس إلا المشهد الرئيسي وكواليس تصوير فيديو كليب أغنيتها المنتظرة مع سانت ليفانت.

وحتى هذه اللحظة، تفضّل الفنانة اللبنانية اللعب على أوتار الغموض والتشويق، تاركة جمهورها في حيرة من أمره: فهل تقتصر الحكاية على «ترند» غنائي مشترك، أم أن الغناء تحول إلى حقيقة و«الزغاريد» قرعت أبواب بيتها بالفرح؟