فجّرت الفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي بركاناً من الجدل والإثارة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية، بعد أن باغتت جمهورها بروايتين غامضتين، الأولى اعتراف علني بالحب لشاب أصغر منها، والثانية ظهور مفاجئ بفستان الزفاف الأبيض والزغاريد تملأ منزلها!
الحكاية بدأت عندما نشرت هيفاء عبر حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام» مقطع فيديو تشويقياً لعمل غنائي غريب من نوعه، يجمعها لأول مرة بالمطرب الشاب والمثير للجدل سانت ليفانت. وخلال الفيديو، ظهر ليفانت وهو يوجه حديثه للجمهور قائلاً: «فيكم تسمعوا أغنيتنا الجديدة.. ميتسوبيشي».
وهنا حدثت المفاجأة التي قطعت أنفاس المتابعين، حيث قاطعته هيفاء وهبي فجأة قائلة له بكل رومانسية: «بحبك»، ليرجح الجمهور على الفور أن الأغنية ستطرح قريباً تحت عنوان صادم وهو «بحبك ميتسوبيشي»!
هل تزوجت هيفاء وهبي سراً؟
ولم يكد الجمهور يستوعب قنبلة الأغنية الجديدة، حتى أشعلت هيفاء السوشيال ميديا بزلزال آخر أكثر غموضاً، بعدما شاركت مقطع فيديو ظهرت فيه وهي ترتدي فستان زفاف أبيض ساحر، وسط أجواء احتفالية صاخبة جمعتها بعدد من أصدقائها المقربين داخل المنزل.
وجاء تعليق هيفاء على الفيديو ليزيد الطين بلة ويفجر آلاف التساؤلات بين متابعيها، حيث كتبت: «زغروتة حلوة رنت في بيتنا.. بيلبقلي الأبيض ما هيك؟».
فور انتشار الفيديو، انقسمت آراء الجماهير إلى معسكرين، الأول تكهن بأن النجمة اللبنانية تستعد بالفعل لدخول القفص الذهبي وإعلان زواجها المفاجئ الذي فرضت عليه سياجاً من السرية، بينما جزم المعسكر الثاني بأن الفستان الأبيض ليس إلا المشهد الرئيسي وكواليس تصوير فيديو كليب أغنيتها المنتظرة مع سانت ليفانت.
وحتى هذه اللحظة، تفضّل الفنانة اللبنانية اللعب على أوتار الغموض والتشويق، تاركة جمهورها في حيرة من أمره: فهل تقتصر الحكاية على «ترند» غنائي مشترك، أم أن الغناء تحول إلى حقيقة و«الزغاريد» قرعت أبواب بيتها بالفرح؟
The Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe has ignited a volcano of controversy and excitement on social media platforms in recent hours, after she surprised her audience with two mysterious narratives: the first being a public confession of love for a younger man, and the second a sudden appearance in a white wedding dress with celebratory ululations filling her home!
The story began when Haifa posted a teaser video on her official Instagram account for a unique musical work, bringing her together for the first time with the young and controversial singer Saint Levant. In the video, Levant addressed the audience, saying: “You can listen to our new song... Mitsubishi.”
And here came the surprise that took the breath away from her followers, as Haifa Wehbe suddenly interrupted him, romantically saying: “I love you,” leading the audience to immediately speculate that the song would soon be released under the shocking title “I Love You Mitsubishi”!
Did Haifa Wehbe secretly get married?
Just as the audience was processing the bombshell of the new song, Haifa set social media ablaze with another, even more mysterious earthquake, after she shared a video in which she appeared wearing a stunning white wedding dress, amidst a lively celebratory atmosphere with several of her close friends inside her home.
Haifa's comment on the video only added fuel to the fire and sparked thousands of questions among her followers, as she wrote: “A sweet ululation rang in our house... The white dress suits me, doesn’t it?”
As soon as the video spread, public opinion split into two camps: the first speculated that the Lebanese star is indeed preparing to enter the golden cage and announce her surprise marriage, which she has surrounded with a veil of secrecy, while the second camp insisted that the white dress is merely the main scene and behind-the-scenes of the filming of her anticipated music video with Saint Levant.
As of this moment, the Lebanese artist prefers to play on the strings of mystery and suspense, leaving her audience in a state of confusion: Is the story limited to a shared musical “trend,” or has singing turned into reality and the “ululations” knocked on her door with joy?