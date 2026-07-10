يحتضن ملعب كانساس سيتي المواجهة المرتقبة بين منتخبي الأرجنتين وسويسرا، في الدور ربع النهائي من كأس العالم 2026، في لقاء يجمع حامل اللقب بطموح المنتخب السويسري الساعي إلى مواصلة كتابة التاريخ، وسط ترقب كبير لمواجهة تعد من أبرز وأقوى مباريات هذا الدور.


ويدخل المنتخب الأرجنتيني المباراة بقيادة قائده ليونيل ميسي، باحثاً عن مواصلة حملة الدفاع عن لقبه العالمي، بعدما قدم عروضاً قوية خلال مشواره في البطولة، معتمداً على خبرة لاعبيه وقدرتهم على حسم المواجهات الكبرى.


في المقابل، يخوض المنتخب السويسري اللقاء بثقة كبيرة بعد العروض المميزة التي قدمها في البطولة، مستنداً إلى انضباطه التكتيكي وصلابته الدفاعية وروحه الجماعية، في محاولة لتحقيق مفاجأة جديدة وإقصاء أحد أبرز المرشحين للتتويج.


وتحمل المواجهة طابعاً ثأرياً، إذ تعيد إلى الأذهان لقاء المنتخبين في دور الـ16 من مونديال 2014، عندما احتاجت الأرجنتين إلى الأشواط الإضافية لحسم التأهل بهدف قاتل سجله أنخيل دي ماريا، لتتجدد المواجهة بعد 12 عاماً بطموحات مختلفة، لكن بهدف واحد يتمثل في حجز بطاقة العبور إلى نصف نهائي كأس العالم 2026.