The Kansas City Stadium hosts the highly anticipated match between the national teams of Argentina and Switzerland in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, in a clash that brings together the defending champion with the ambition of the Swiss team seeking to continue making history, amidst great anticipation for a match that is considered one of the most prominent and strongest in this round.



The Argentine team enters the match led by their captain Lionel Messi, looking to continue their campaign to defend their world title, after delivering strong performances throughout the tournament, relying on the experience of their players and their ability to resolve major encounters.



On the other hand, the Swiss team approaches the match with great confidence after the impressive displays they have put on in the tournament, relying on their tactical discipline, defensive solidity, and collective spirit, in an attempt to achieve another surprise and eliminate one of the top contenders for the title.



The match carries a vengeful tone, as it recalls the encounter between the two teams in the Round of 16 of the 2014 World Cup, when Argentina needed extra time to secure qualification with a last-minute goal scored by Ángel Di María. The rematch comes after 12 years with different ambitions, but with one goal in mind: to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.