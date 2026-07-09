صدر بيان مشترك في ختام زيارة دولة رئيس وزراء كندا مارك كارني للمملكة، في ما يلي نصه:
بدعوة من ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وفي إطار تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وكندا، قام دولة رئيس وزراء كندا مارك كارني بزيارة (رسمية) للمملكة العربية السعودية في المدة (23-25) محرم 1448هـ الموافق (8-10) يوليو 2026م.
واستقبل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود دولة رئيس وزراء كندا مارك كارني بقصر السلام في جدة. وعقدا جلسة مباحثات رسمية، تم خلالها استعراض العلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين الصديقين الممتدة لأكثر من خمسة عقود، تعمقت فيها الروابط، وترسخت العلاقات الثنائية، وشهدت تطورًا إيجابيًا في مختلف المجالات. وأكد القائدان حرصهما على تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية، وتحديد أولويات واضحة لتعزيز التعاون المشترك، وضمان استدامته في العديد من المجالات بما فيها التجارة، والاستثمار، والابتكار، والمحافل متعددة الأطراف، والأمن الإقليمي، وذلك في سياق الزخم الكبير الذي شهدته العلاقات في الآونة الأخيرة، وبما يلبي الالتزام المشترك بتحقيق نتائج ملموسة تدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وأجندة النمو الكندية.
وأكد الجانبان التزامهما المشترك ببناء شراكة قوية ومستقبلية بين البلدين، واتفقا على تأسيس (مجلس التنسيق السعودي-الكندي)، برئاسة وزيري خارجية البلدين؛ بهدف دفع عجلة التعاون وتحقيق نتائج ملموسة في المجالات السياسية، والدفاعية والأمنية، والاقتصادية، والتجارية والاستثمارية، والثقافية، والتعليمية، والعلمية، والقنصلية، ورحب الجانبان بإطلاق (وثيقة العمل المشتركة) بين البلدين، لتكون خارطة طريق تدعم أعمال (مجلس التنسيق السعودي-الكندي)، وبما يسهم في تعزيز التعاون المشترك من خلال القطاعات الإستراتيجية.
وأكد الجانبان ثقتهما بمستقبل يتسم بتعاون أعمق وازدهار مشترك، مدعوم بالثقة المتبادلة، والصداقة الوثيقة، والرؤية المشتركة للنهوض بالشراكة بين البلدين، وأعربا عن ثقتهما بأن تعزيز هذه الشراكة سيحقق منافع مشتركة وملموسة، وسيدعم رؤية المملكة 2030، وأهداف كندا، لبناء اقتصاد أقوى وأكثر مرونة، وتنويع الشراكات الخارجية، واتفقا على أن هذه الشراكة تستند على الثقة والصداقة ورؤية مشتركة لمواجهة التحديات العالمية من خلال تعاون عملي ومكثف وملموس.
وأكد الجانبان أهمية الاستفادة الكاملة من الإمكانات التي تُتيحها العلاقات الاقتصادية الثنائية، ورحبا بتنامي التعاون بين الشركات السعودية والكندية، ونوها بحجم التبادل التجاري الثنائي، الذي بلغ أكثر من (20) مليار دولار أمريكي منذ عام 2020م، واتفقا على تشجيع الاستثمارات المتبادلة، وزيادة حجم التجارة غير النفطية، ودعم الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة.
واتفق الجانبان على بدء المفاوضات بشأن اتفاقية (تجنب الازدواج الضريبي)، ورحبا بسير المفاوضات الجارية بشأن اتفاقية (حماية وتشجيع الاستثمار) تمهيدًا لاستكمالها بحلول مطلع عام 2027م. واتفقا على أهمية التعاون بين المؤسسات المالية في البلدين، بما يسهم في تعزيز تمويل المشاريع الإستراتيجية والكبرى، ورحب الجانب السعودي بالاهتمام الكبير الذي أبداه المستثمرون الكنديون لزيارة المملكة لاستكشاف الفرص المتاحة، وأعرب الجانب الكندي عن ترحيبه بالمستثمرين السعوديين في أول قمة استثمارية تُعقد بمدينة (تورنتو) في سبتمبر 2026م.
ورحب الجانبان بانعقاد (ملتقى الاستثمار السعودي-الكندي) بتاريخ 24/1/1448هـ الموافق 9/7/2026م، الذي تم خلاله الإعلان عن عدد من الاتفاقيات التجارية والاستثمارية بين الجهات المعنية في البلدين في مجالات التعدين، والهندسة، والبنية التحتية، والصناعات المتقدمة، والتدريب، والتعليم، والخدمات المالية، وتقنية المعلومات والاتصالات، مما يعكس الزخم الاقتصادي بين البلدين، والفرص الواعدة في مختلف القطاعات.
ورحب الجانبان بإبرام مذكرة تفاهم بشأن (التعاون في مجال الطاقة)، وسلطا الضوء على فرص التعاون في مجالات الطاقة التقليدية والنظيفة، بما في ذلك مشاريع الغاز الطبيعي المسال في كندا، والكهرباء، والطاقة المتجددة والهيدروجين، وتقنيات إدارة الكربون، والابتكار، والأمن السيبراني، والذكاء الاصطناعي، وسلاسل التوريد المرنة، وتطوير القوى العاملة.
وعبر الجانبان عن تطلعهما إلى توسيع آفاق التعاون في مجال التعدين والموارد المعدنية، ورحبا بمذكرة التفاهم المبرمة في يناير 2026م لتعزيز التعاون في مجال الموارد المعدنية، بما في ذلك الاستكشاف، والتمويل، وتقنيات المعالجة، ونوها بحصول الشركات الكندية على الحصة الأكبر من رخص الاستكشاف الصادرة عن وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية في المملكة. وعبرا عن سعيهما إلى تعزيز التعاون الصناعي الذي يركز على الصناعات المتقدمة.
وأكد الجانبان التزامهما بتعزيز التعاون والتنسيق في المجال الدفاعي، بما يسهم في تعزيز الاستقرار الإقليمي والأمن الدولي، ورحبا بتعزيز التعاون في مجالات الدفاع، والأمن السيبراني، ومكافحة الإرهاب، ومكافحة الجريمة المنظمة العابرة للحدود، وتبادل الخبرات بين الجهات المعنية.
ورحب الجانبان بإبرام مذكرة تفاهم بشأن (الاستثمار في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي وتنمية المهارات)، بهدف تعزيز التعاون في مجالات رئيسية ذات اهتمام مشترك، تشمل فرص الاستثمار المشترك في قطاعات محددة، وتشجيع الربط بين الشركات، من خلال البعثات التجارية، وتعزيز التعاون التقني ودعم تنمية المهارات والتدريب المتقدم في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وبحث الجانبان الفرص المستقبلية لتوسيع نطاق التعاون في مجالات الصحة العامة، والتكنولوجيا الحيوية، والصحة الرقمية، والصناعات الدوائية، والتقنيات الطبية، وتبادل الخبرات وبرامج التدريب والأبحاث.
وأكد الجانبان أهمية الربط الجوي بين البلدين، ونوها بتوسيع نطاق اتفاقية (النقل الجوي) المبرمة في نوفمبر 2025م، والتي تتيح تشغيل نحو (14) رحلة ركاب أسبوعيًا لكل من البلدين، وخدمات شحن أسبوعية غير محدودة، ونوها بأهمية استمرار التعاون بين الجهات المعنية في البلدين في مجال الطيران المدني، واتفقا على أهمية توسيع نطاق اتفاقية (النقل الجوي) لدعم نمو حركة نقل الركاب والشحن الجوي بين البلدين، بما يعزز العلاقات الاقتصادية، وجسور التواصل بين الشعبين الصديقين.
وأكد الجانبان أهمية تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق المشترك في المحافل والمنظمات الدولية، والمؤسسات المالية والاقتصادية متعددة الأطراف، بما يسهم في دعم الاستقرار والنمو الاقتصادي العالمي، وأكد الجانب الكندي دعمه لرغبة المملكة في استضافة قمة مجموعة العشرين في عام 2030م.
وقدم دولة رئيس وزراء كندا مارك كارني التهنئة لولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود على فوز مدينة الرياض باستضافة معرض إكسبو العالمي 2030، وأعرب دولته عن تأكيد مشاركة كندا في معرض إكسبو العالمي 2030 لإبراز الابتكارات الكندية ومساهماتها في رؤية السعودية 2030.
وأشار الجانبان إلى محفل (كأس العالم لكرة القدم) وما يمثله من منصة مهمة للتعاون والتنسيق بين البلدين، منوهين بمشاركة كندا حاليًا في استضافة البطولة، واستضافة المملكة لكأس العالم في عام 2034م.
وفي ما يتعلق بالأمن الإقليمي، أدان الجانبان بأشد العبارات الهجمات الإيرانية على السفن التجارية في مضيق هرمز بتاريخ 7/7/2026م. وأكدا على أن هذه الاعتداءات المرفوضة هي اعتداء على أمن الملاحة الدولية وسلامتها، وعلى أمن إمدادات الطاقة العالمية، وتعد انتهاكًا جسيمًا للقانون والأعراف الدولية، التي تكفل حرية الملاحة البحرية والعبور الآمن للممرات البحرية، ولقرار مجلس الأمن رقم (2817). وشددا على أن هذه الأفعال من شأنها تصعيد التوترات الإقليمية، وتقويض جهود بناء الثقة، فضلًا عن تهديد المفاوضات الدبلوماسية الجارية الرامية إلى تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة. وفي هذا السياق، أشاد الجانبان بالجهود التي تبذلها جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية ودولة قطر بهدف التوصل إلى اتفاق.
وأكد الجانبان أهمية استعادة الملاحة الآمنة وغير المقيدة عبر مضيق هرمز، وفقًا للقانون الدولي، وإعادتها إلى وضعها الطبيعي الذي كانت عليه قبل تاريخ 28/2/2026م.
وفي الشأن الفلسطيني، شدد الجانبان على أهمية إيصال المساعدات الإنسانية بشكل آمن وعاجل ودون عوائق، وحماية المدنيين، وبذل الجهود لتهيئة الظروف اللازمة لتحقيق سلام دائم، وجدد الجانبان دعمهما لحل الدولتين، وشددا على أهمية الحفاظ على حق الشعب الفلسطيني في إقامة دولته المستقلة، ورحب الجانب السعودي باعتراف كندا بدولة فلسطين.
وفي الشأن اليمني، أكد الجانبان دعمهما الكامل للجهود الرامية للتوصل إلى حل سياسي للأزمة اليمنية وفقًا لقرارات مجلس الأمن ذات الصلة، واتفقا على أهمية دعم مجلس القيادة الرئاسي في الجمهورية اليمنية لتمكينه من أداء مهامه، وشدد الجانبان على أهمية المحافظة على أمن واستقرار منطقة البحر الأحمر.
وفي الشأن السوداني، شدد الجانبان على أهمية تكثيف الجهود لإنهاء الأزمة، وجددا دعمهما لسيادة السودان، ووحدته، وسلامة أراضيه، والحفاظ على مؤسساته الوطنية، وحق الشعب السوداني في العيش بأمن، وكرامة، وعدالة، بعيدًا عن أي ممارسات قد تؤدي إلى تأجيج الصراع أو تقويض استقرار البلاد.
وفي ختام الزيارة أعرب دولة رئيس وزراء كندا مارك كارني عن شكره وتقديره لولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود على ما لقيه والوفد المرافق من حسن الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة، وأعرب سموه عن أطيب تمنياته بموفور الصحة والعافية لدولته، والمزيد من التقدم والرقي للشعب الكندي الصديق.
A joint statement was issued at the conclusion of the visit of Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney to the Kingdom, the text of which is as follows:
At the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and within the framework of enhancing bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Canada, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney made an (official) visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from (23-25) Muharram 1448 AH, corresponding to (8-10) July 2026 AD.
The Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah. They held an official discussion session, during which they reviewed the historical relations between the two friendly countries that have extended for more than five decades, deepening ties and solidifying bilateral relations, which have witnessed positive developments in various fields. The leaders affirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations, setting clear priorities to boost joint cooperation, and ensuring its sustainability in many areas, including trade, investment, innovation, multilateral forums, and regional security, in light of the significant momentum that has characterized relations recently, meeting the shared commitment to achieve tangible results that support the objectives of Vision 2030 and the Canadian growth agenda.
Both sides affirmed their joint commitment to building a strong and future-oriented partnership between the two countries, and agreed to establish a (Saudi-Canadian Coordination Council), chaired by the foreign ministers of both countries, aimed at accelerating cooperation and achieving tangible results in political, defense and security, economic, trade and investment, cultural, educational, scientific, and consular fields. Both sides welcomed the launch of a (Joint Work Document) between the two countries, which will serve as a roadmap to support the work of the (Saudi-Canadian Coordination Council), contributing to enhancing joint cooperation through strategic sectors.
Both sides expressed their confidence in a future characterized by deeper cooperation and shared prosperity, supported by mutual trust, close friendship, and a shared vision to advance the partnership between the two countries. They expressed their belief that strengthening this partnership will yield mutual and tangible benefits and will support Vision 2030 and Canada's goals of building a stronger and more resilient economy and diversifying external partnerships. They agreed that this partnership is based on trust, friendship, and a shared vision to face global challenges through practical, intensive, and tangible cooperation.
Both sides emphasized the importance of fully leveraging the potential offered by bilateral economic relations, welcomed the growing cooperation between Saudi and Canadian companies, and noted the volume of bilateral trade, which has exceeded (20) billion US dollars since 2020. They agreed to encourage mutual investments, increase the volume of non-oil trade, and support small and medium-sized enterprises.
Both sides agreed to begin negotiations on a (Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement) and welcomed the ongoing negotiations regarding the (Investment Protection and Promotion Agreement) in preparation for its completion by early 2027. They agreed on the importance of cooperation between financial institutions in both countries, contributing to enhancing financing for strategic and major projects. The Saudi side welcomed the significant interest shown by Canadian investors in visiting the Kingdom to explore available opportunities, while the Canadian side expressed its welcome to Saudi investors at the first investment summit to be held in (Toronto) in September 2026.
Both sides welcomed the holding of the (Saudi-Canadian Investment Forum) on 24/1/1448 AH, corresponding to 9/7/2026 AD, during which several trade and investment agreements were announced between the relevant parties in both countries in the fields of mining, engineering, infrastructure, advanced industries, training, education, financial services, information and communication technology, reflecting the economic momentum between the two countries and the promising opportunities in various sectors.
Both sides welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding regarding (cooperation in the field of energy), highlighting opportunities for cooperation in traditional and clean energy sectors, including liquefied natural gas projects in Canada, electricity, renewable energy and hydrogen, carbon management technologies, innovation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, flexible supply chains, and workforce development.
Both sides expressed their aspiration to expand cooperation in the field of mining and mineral resources, welcomed the memorandum of understanding signed in January 2026 to enhance cooperation in mineral resources, including exploration, financing, and processing technologies, and noted that Canadian companies have obtained the largest share of exploration licenses issued by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in the Kingdom. They expressed their desire to enhance industrial cooperation focusing on advanced industries.
Both sides affirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination in the defense field, contributing to regional stability and international security, and welcomed the strengthening of cooperation in defense, cybersecurity, combating terrorism, combating transnational organized crime, and exchanging expertise between relevant authorities.
Both sides welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding regarding (investment in artificial intelligence and skills development), aimed at enhancing cooperation in key areas of mutual interest, including opportunities for joint investment in specific sectors, encouraging connections between companies through trade missions, and enhancing technical cooperation and supporting skills development and advanced training in artificial intelligence.
Both sides discussed future opportunities to expand cooperation in public health, biotechnology, digital health, pharmaceutical industries, medical technologies, and the exchange of experiences and training and research programs.
Both sides emphasized the importance of air connectivity between the two countries, noting the expansion of the (air transport) agreement signed in November 2025, which allows for the operation of about (14) weekly passenger flights for each country and unlimited weekly cargo services. They noted the importance of continued cooperation between the relevant authorities in both countries in the field of civil aviation and agreed on the importance of expanding the (air transport) agreement to support the growth of passenger and air cargo traffic between the two countries, enhancing economic relations and bridges of communication between the two friendly peoples.
Both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation and joint coordination in international forums and organizations, as well as multilateral financial and economic institutions, contributing to supporting global stability and economic growth. The Canadian side affirmed its support for the Kingdom's desire to host the G20 summit in 2030.
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney congratulated Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Riyadh's selection to host the World Expo 2030, expressing his confirmation of Canada's participation in the World Expo 2030 to showcase Canadian innovations and contributions to Saudi Vision 2030.
Both sides referred to the (FIFA World Cup) as an important platform for cooperation and coordination between the two countries, noting Canada's current participation in hosting the tournament and the Kingdom's hosting of the World Cup in 2034.
Regarding regional security, both sides strongly condemned the Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on 7/7/2026. They affirmed that these unacceptable aggressions are an attack on the security and safety of international navigation and on the security of global energy supplies, representing a serious violation of international law and norms that guarantee freedom of maritime navigation and safe passage through maritime corridors, and of Security Council Resolution No. (2817). They stressed that these actions could escalate regional tensions and undermine confidence-building efforts, as well as threaten ongoing diplomatic negotiations aimed at enhancing security and stability in the region. In this context, both sides praised the efforts made by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the State of Qatar to reach an agreement.
Both sides emphasized the importance of restoring safe and unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with international law, and returning it to the normal state it was in before 28/2/2026.
On the Palestinian issue, both sides stressed the importance of delivering humanitarian aid safely, urgently, and without obstacles, protecting civilians, and making efforts to create the necessary conditions for achieving lasting peace. Both sides renewed their support for the two-state solution and emphasized the importance of upholding the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state, with the Saudi side welcoming Canada's recognition of the State of Palestine.
On the Yemeni issue, both sides affirmed their full support for efforts to reach a political solution to the Yemeni crisis in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions, and agreed on the importance of supporting the Presidential Leadership Council in the Republic of Yemen to enable it to perform its duties. Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining security and stability in the Red Sea region.
On the Sudanese issue, both sides emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts to end the crisis, reaffirmed their support for Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and for preserving its national institutions, and the right of the Sudanese people to live in security, dignity, and justice, away from any practices that may fuel conflict or undermine the stability of the country.
At the conclusion of the visit, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for the warm reception and generous hospitality he and the accompanying delegation received. He expressed his best wishes for good health and wellness for him, and further progress and prosperity for the friendly Canadian people.