The Saudi-Canadian Investment Forum, held in Jeddah with the participation of high-level officials, investors, financial institutions, and leaders from the private sector in both countries, represents a new phase of investment partnership, integration of capabilities, enhancement of economic cooperation, and opening broader horizons for quality investments and deepening investment cooperation, as well as identifying priority sector opportunities for the two friendly countries.

The forum, which takes place on the sidelines of the Canadian Prime Minister's visit to the Kingdom, focused on several strategic sectors, including mining and critical minerals, financial services, advanced industries, artificial intelligence and data centers, and skill development. These sectors align Canadian expertise with the national development priorities of the Kingdom.

The forum is a practical investment station within a renewed Saudi-Canadian partnership, bringing together decision-makers from both countries to identify opportunities, build partnerships, and support follow-up in priority sectors, at a time when the Kingdom and Canada are moving towards a new phase of investment partnership based on integrated capabilities, mutual respect, and a shared ambition for long-term growth.

In the context of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, the Kingdom offers a wide range of growth opportunities, reform momentum, advanced infrastructure, capital, and a platform for access to regional and global markets. In return, Canadian companies and institutions possess world-class capabilities in mining and critical minerals, engineering, financial services, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and skill development. Through this integration, the two countries can transform the renewed bilateral momentum into partnerships, projects, and valuable chains that support industrial growth, innovation, economic diversification, and shared prosperity.

The Kingdom and Canada aim to turn the integration of capabilities into practical investment opportunities, as the forum links the demand of Vision 2030 with Canadian expertise, capital, and innovation in vital areas such as minerals, artificial intelligence, finance, advanced industries, and skills. Moreover, the opportunities for cooperation between the two sides are not limited to investment in the Kingdom but also include growth from the Kingdom towards regional and global markets.

The forum represents a practical investment station within a renewed Saudi-Canadian partnership, gathering decision-makers from both countries to identify opportunities, build partnerships, and support follow-up in priority sectors, while building on the existing relationship between the two sides, which is heading towards enhancing investment by leveraging the integrated capabilities of both countries to launch projects and partnerships with long-term economic value, prioritizing the sectors of mining and critical minerals, financial services, advanced industries, artificial intelligence, data centers, and skill development. These areas clearly align Canadian expertise with the national priorities of the Kingdom.

Cooperation in the critical minerals sector represents a strong opportunity for both sides, as Canada is a global leader in mining and mining finance, while the Kingdom is working to establish mining as a key pillar for economic diversification. This opens up opportunities in exploration, services, processing, transformative value chains, and cooperation in critical minerals.

As the Kingdom offers a wide range of opportunities for Canadian and other international investors, along with long-term demand, advanced infrastructure, access to regional markets, reform momentum, and a clear investment journey through the Ministry of Investment and the "Invest in Saudi Arabia" platform, Canadian companies and institutions bring globally recognized capabilities in key sectors of Saudi Vision 2030, including mining, engineering, institutional capital, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and technical education. The Ministry of Investment and the "Invest in Saudi Arabia" platform will connect interested investors with sectoral opportunities, government entities, private sector partners, incentives, and practical information related to the investor's journey.

The estimated mineral wealth in the Kingdom is about $2.5 trillion across an area exceeding 2.1 million square kilometers, with the Kingdom identifying opportunities in more than 50 minerals, accelerating exploration activities within the Arabian Shield.

Canadian companies and capital are already operating in the Kingdom, including Barrick and Ivanhoe Electric's collaboration with Ma'aden to explore approximately 48,500 km². Additionally, the Minerals Lighthouse, a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and Ma'aden, holds a 10% stake in Vale Base Metals, enhancing shared Saudi-Canadian interests in copper and nickel.

Mining represents the strongest proof point of Saudi-Canadian collaboration, as it combines Canadian expertise, Saudi mineral potential, and a reliable global narrative linked to critical minerals and supply chains.

The Kingdom provides Canadian capital with a deeper pathway into a vibrant regional financial ecosystem where Canadian investment institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, fintech firms, and financial service providers can participate in the growth of capital markets, debt, sukuk, insurance, and venture capital in the Kingdom.

The market capitalization of the Saudi financial market reached approximately 9.44 trillion riyals, or about $2.53 trillion, as of June 2026, according to the forum's approved figures, while access for foreign investors has expanded, providing a clearer pathway for international institutions to participate in the growth of the Saudi market.

The Kingdom represents one of the deepest regional platforms in debt instruments, sukuk, venture capital, insurance, and asset management, offering Canadian manufacturers a base to build and meet local demand and export across three continents.

Moreover, Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Strategy create a long-term platform for industrial investment, allowing Canadian companies to benefit from infrastructure, industrial cities, special economic zones, and access to regional markets to expand production and exports.

The Kingdom aims to reach 35,000 factories by 2035, with industrial investments approaching two trillion riyals, and aims to raise the industrial sector's contribution to GDP to about 895 billion riyals by 2030.

The manufacturing sector leads Canadian investment flows into the Kingdom in 2024, according to data from the Ministry of Investment, with Canadian manufacturing companies already operating in the Kingdom, including Ingenia Polymers as one of the prominent Canadian investors in the Kingdom.

The Kingdom provides the computational capabilities, energy, capital, and market demand that Canadian artificial intelligence companies need to expand globally, as Canada possesses globally recognized research capabilities and software in artificial intelligence, while the Kingdom invests in the infrastructure, energy, and capital necessary for the commercial deployment of artificial intelligence on a large scale.

The Kingdom plans to reach 6.6 gigawatts of artificial intelligence data center capacity by 2034, while AirTrunk, partially owned by Canadian CPP Investments, is developing a $3 billion AI data center complex with HUMAIN, reflecting the ongoing collaboration with Cohere in Arabic artificial intelligence, showcasing a practical alignment between the Kingdom and Canada in this field.

The industrial and technological transformation in the Kingdom requires continuous development of the workforce, while Canadian institutions possess strong international capabilities in technical and vocational education. Skill partnerships support the sustainability of investments by linking capital employment with building local capacities, and Canadian education and training providers can support the growth of the industrial, mining, artificial intelligence, and services sectors in the Kingdom.