يمثل ملتقى الاستثمار السعودي الكندي الذي عقد في محافظة جدة، بمشاركة مسؤولين رفيعي المستوى، ومستثمرين، ومؤسسات مالية، وقادة من القطاع الخاص في البلدين، مرحلة جديدة من الشراكة الاستثمارية، وتكامل القدرات، وتعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي، وفتح آفاق أوسع للاستثمارات النوعية وتعميق التعاون الاستثماري، وتحديد فرص القطاعات ذات الأولوية للبلدين الصديقين.
وركز الملتقى الذي يقام على هامش زيارة رئيس وزراء كندا إلى المملكة، على عدد من القطاعات الإستراتيجية، تشمل التعدين والمعادن الحرجة، والخدمات المالية، والصناعات المتقدمة، والذكاء الاصطناعي ومراكز البيانات، وتنمية المهارات، وهي قطاعات تتوافق فيها الخبرات الكندية مع أولويات التنمية الوطنية في المملكة.
ويعد الملتقى محطة استثمارية عملية ضمن شراكة سعودية كندية متجددة، فهو يجمع صناع القرار من البلدين لتحديد الفرص، وبناء الشراكات، ودعم المتابعة في القطاعات ذات الأولوية، في وقت تتقدم فيه المملكة وكندا نحو مرحلة جديدة من الشراكة الاستثمارية، تقوم على تكامل القدرات، والاحترام المتبادل، والطموح المشترك للنمو طويل الأمد.
وفي إطار رؤية المملكة 2030، توفر المملكة نطاقاً واسعاً للنمو، وزخماً إصلاحياً، وبنية تحتية متطورة، ورأس مال، ومنصة وصول إلى الأسواق الإقليمية والعالمية، وفي المقابل، تمتلك الشركات والمؤسسات الكندية قدرات عالمية في التعدين والمعادن الحرجة، والهندسة، والخدمات المالية، والتصنيع المتقدم، والذكاء الاصطناعي، وتنمية المهارات، ومن خلال هذا التكامل، يستطيع البلدان تحويل الزخم الثنائي المتجدد إلى شراكات ومشاريع وسلاسل قيّمة تدعم النمو الصناعي والابتكار والتنويع الاقتصادي والازدهار المشترك.
وتسعى المملكة وكندا إلى تحويل تكامل القدرات إلى فرص استثمارية عملية، حيث يربط الملتقى طلب رؤية المملكة 2030 بالخبرة ورأس المال والابتكار الكندي، في مجالات حيوية، مثل المعادن، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والتمويل، والصناعات المتقدمة، والمهارات، كما أن فرص التعاون بين الجانبين لا تقتصر على الاستثمار في المملكة، بل تشمل النمو من المملكة نحو الأسواق الإقليمية والعالمية.
ويمثل الملتقى محطة استثمارية عملية ضمن شراكة سعودية كندية متجددة، فهو يجمع صناع القرار من البلدين لتحديد الفرص، وبناء الشراكات، ودعم المتابعة في القطاعات ذات الأولوية، والبناء على العلاقة القائمة بين الجانبين حالياً، والتي تتجه نحو تعزيز الاستثمار بالاستفادة من قدرات البلدين المتكاملة، لإطلاق مشروعات وشراكات ذات قيمة اقتصادية طويلة الأمد، فيما يعطي الجانبان الأولوية لقطاعات التعدين والمعادن الحرجة، والخدمات المالية، والصناعات المتقدمة، والذكاء الاصطناعي، ومراكز البيانات، وتنمية المهارات. وهي مجالات تتوافق فيها الخبرة الكندية بوضوح مع الأولويات الوطنية للمملكة.
ويمثل التعاون في قطاع المعادن الحرجة فرصة قوية للجانبين، إذ تعد كندا من رواد التعدين وتمويل التعدين عالمياً، بينما تعمل المملكة على ترسيخ التعدين كركيزة رئيسية للتنويع الاقتصادي. وهذا يفتح فرصاً في الاستكشاف والخدمات والمعالجة وسلاسل القيمة التحويلية والتعاون في المعادن الحرجة.
وفيما تقدم المملكة نطاقاً واسعاً من الفرص للمستثمرين الكنديين وغيرهم من المستثمرين الدوليين، وطلباً طويل الأمد، وبنية تحتية متطورة، ووصولاً إلى الأسواق الإقليمية، وزخماً إصلاحياً، ورحلة استثمارية واضحة عبر وزارة الاستثمار ومنصة «استثمر في السعودية»، تجلب الشركات والمؤسسات الكندية بدورها قدرات معترفاً بها عالمياً في قطاعات محورية لرؤية السعودية 2030، بما يشمل التعدين، والهندسة، ورأس المال المؤسسي، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والتصنيع المتقدم، والتعليم التقني، كما ستعمل وزارة الاستثمار ومنصة «استثمر في السعودية» على ربط المستثمرين المهتمين بالفرص القطاعية، والجهات الحكومية، والشركاء من القطاع الخاص، والحوافز، والمعلومات العملية المرتبطة برحلة المستثمر.
وتُقدّر الثروات المعدنية الكامنة في المملكة بنحو 2.5 تريليون دولار عبر مساحة تتجاوز 2.1 مليون كيلومتر مربع، كما حددت المملكة فرصاً في أكثر من 50 معدناً، وتسرّع أعمال الاستكشاف ضمن الدرع العربي.
وتعمل شركات ورؤوس أموال كندية بالفعل في المملكة، بما في ذلك Barrick وتعاون Ivanhoe Electric مع «معادن» لاستكشاف نحو 48500 كم²، كما تمتلك منارة للمعادن، المشروع المشترك بين صندوق الاستثمارات العامة و«معادن»، حصة 10% في Vale Base Metals، بما يعزز المصالح السعودية الكندية المشتركة في النحاس والنيكل.
ويشكل التعدين أقوى نقطة إثبات سعودية كندية، لأنه يجمع بين الخبرة الكندية، والإمكانات المعدنية السعودية، وقصة عالمية موثوقة مرتبطة بالمعادن الحرجة وسلاسل الإمداد.
وتمنح المملكة رأس المال الكندي مساراً أعمق نحو منظومة مالية إقليمية حيوية يمكن للمؤسسات الاستثمارية الكندية، ومديري الأصول، وشركات التأمين، وشركات التقنية المالية، ومقدمي الخدمات المالية، المشاركة في نمو أسواق رأس المال والدين والصكوك والتأمين ورأس المال الجريء في المملكة.
وبلغت القيمة السوقية للسوق المالية السعودية نحو 9.44 تريليون ريال، أي نحو 2.53 تريليون دولار، كما في يونيو 2026 وفق الأرقام المعتمدة للملتقى، فيما اتسع نفاذ المستثمرين الأجانب، بما يتيح مساراً أوضح للمؤسسات الدولية للمشاركة في نمو السوق السعودية.
وتمثل المملكة إحدى أعمق المنصات الإقليمية في أدوات الدين والصكوك ورأس المال الجريء والتأمين وإدارة الأصول، وتقدم المملكة للمصنّعين الكنديين قاعدة للبناء وتلبية الطلب المحلي والتصدير عبر ثلاث قارات.
كما تخلق رؤية المملكة 2030 والإستراتيجية الوطنية للصناعة منصة طويلة الأمد للاستثمار الصناعي، بما يتيح للشركات الكندية الاستفادة من البنية التحتية والمدن الصناعية والمناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة والوصول إلى الأسواق الإقليمية لتوسيع الإنتاج والصادرات.
وتستهدف المملكة الوصول إلى 35.000 مصنع بحلول 2035، واستثمارات صناعية تقارب تريليوني ريال، كما تستهدف رفع مساهمة القطاع الصناعي في الناتج المحلي إلى نحو 895 بليون ريال بحلول 2030.
وتصدّر قطاع التصنيع تدفقات الاستثمار الكندي إلى المملكة في العام 2024 وفق بيانات وزارة الاستثمار، وتعمل شركات تصنيع كندية بالفعل في المملكة، ومنها (Ingenia Polymers) بوصفها من أبرز المستثمرين الكنديين في المملكة.
وتوفر المملكة القدرات الحاسوبية والطاقة ورأس المال وطلب السوق الذي تحتاجه شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي الكندية للتوسع عالمياً، حيث تملك كندا قدرات بحثية وكفاءات وبرمجيات معترفاً بها عالمياً في الذكاء الاصطناعي، بينما تستثمر المملكة في البنية التحتية والطاقة ورأس المال اللازم للتوظيف التجاري للذكاء الاصطناعي على نطاق واسع.
وتخطط المملكة للوصول إلى 6.6 جيجا واط من سعة مراكز بيانات الذكاء الاصطناعي بحلول 2034، فيما تطور (AirTrunk) المملوكة جزئياً لـ(CPP Investments) الكندية، مجمّع مراكز بيانات للذكاء الاصطناعي بقيمة 3 بليون دولار مع شركة (HUMAIN)، ويعكس التعاون القائم مع (Cohere) في الذكاء الاصطناعي باللغة العربية مواءمة عملية بين المملكة وكندا في هذا المجال.
ويتطلب التحول الصناعي والتقني في المملكة تطويراً مستمراً للقوى العاملة، بينما تمتلك المؤسسات الكندية قدرات دولية قوية في التعليم التقني والمهني، كما تدعم شراكات المهارات استدامة الاستثمارات عبر ربط توظيف رأس المال ببناء القدرات المحلية، ويمكن لمزودي التعليم والتدريب الكنديين دعم نمو قطاعات الصناعة والتعدين والذكاء الاصطناعي والخدمات في المملكة.
The Saudi-Canadian Investment Forum, held in Jeddah with the participation of high-level officials, investors, financial institutions, and leaders from the private sector in both countries, represents a new phase of investment partnership, integration of capabilities, enhancement of economic cooperation, and opening broader horizons for quality investments and deepening investment cooperation, as well as identifying priority sector opportunities for the two friendly countries.
The forum, which takes place on the sidelines of the Canadian Prime Minister's visit to the Kingdom, focused on several strategic sectors, including mining and critical minerals, financial services, advanced industries, artificial intelligence and data centers, and skill development. These sectors align Canadian expertise with the national development priorities of the Kingdom.
The forum is a practical investment station within a renewed Saudi-Canadian partnership, bringing together decision-makers from both countries to identify opportunities, build partnerships, and support follow-up in priority sectors, at a time when the Kingdom and Canada are moving towards a new phase of investment partnership based on integrated capabilities, mutual respect, and a shared ambition for long-term growth.
In the context of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, the Kingdom offers a wide range of growth opportunities, reform momentum, advanced infrastructure, capital, and a platform for access to regional and global markets. In return, Canadian companies and institutions possess world-class capabilities in mining and critical minerals, engineering, financial services, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and skill development. Through this integration, the two countries can transform the renewed bilateral momentum into partnerships, projects, and valuable chains that support industrial growth, innovation, economic diversification, and shared prosperity.
The Kingdom and Canada aim to turn the integration of capabilities into practical investment opportunities, as the forum links the demand of Vision 2030 with Canadian expertise, capital, and innovation in vital areas such as minerals, artificial intelligence, finance, advanced industries, and skills. Moreover, the opportunities for cooperation between the two sides are not limited to investment in the Kingdom but also include growth from the Kingdom towards regional and global markets.
The forum represents a practical investment station within a renewed Saudi-Canadian partnership, gathering decision-makers from both countries to identify opportunities, build partnerships, and support follow-up in priority sectors, while building on the existing relationship between the two sides, which is heading towards enhancing investment by leveraging the integrated capabilities of both countries to launch projects and partnerships with long-term economic value, prioritizing the sectors of mining and critical minerals, financial services, advanced industries, artificial intelligence, data centers, and skill development. These areas clearly align Canadian expertise with the national priorities of the Kingdom.
Cooperation in the critical minerals sector represents a strong opportunity for both sides, as Canada is a global leader in mining and mining finance, while the Kingdom is working to establish mining as a key pillar for economic diversification. This opens up opportunities in exploration, services, processing, transformative value chains, and cooperation in critical minerals.
As the Kingdom offers a wide range of opportunities for Canadian and other international investors, along with long-term demand, advanced infrastructure, access to regional markets, reform momentum, and a clear investment journey through the Ministry of Investment and the "Invest in Saudi Arabia" platform, Canadian companies and institutions bring globally recognized capabilities in key sectors of Saudi Vision 2030, including mining, engineering, institutional capital, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and technical education. The Ministry of Investment and the "Invest in Saudi Arabia" platform will connect interested investors with sectoral opportunities, government entities, private sector partners, incentives, and practical information related to the investor's journey.
The estimated mineral wealth in the Kingdom is about $2.5 trillion across an area exceeding 2.1 million square kilometers, with the Kingdom identifying opportunities in more than 50 minerals, accelerating exploration activities within the Arabian Shield.
Canadian companies and capital are already operating in the Kingdom, including Barrick and Ivanhoe Electric's collaboration with Ma'aden to explore approximately 48,500 km². Additionally, the Minerals Lighthouse, a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and Ma'aden, holds a 10% stake in Vale Base Metals, enhancing shared Saudi-Canadian interests in copper and nickel.
Mining represents the strongest proof point of Saudi-Canadian collaboration, as it combines Canadian expertise, Saudi mineral potential, and a reliable global narrative linked to critical minerals and supply chains.
The Kingdom provides Canadian capital with a deeper pathway into a vibrant regional financial ecosystem where Canadian investment institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, fintech firms, and financial service providers can participate in the growth of capital markets, debt, sukuk, insurance, and venture capital in the Kingdom.
The market capitalization of the Saudi financial market reached approximately 9.44 trillion riyals, or about $2.53 trillion, as of June 2026, according to the forum's approved figures, while access for foreign investors has expanded, providing a clearer pathway for international institutions to participate in the growth of the Saudi market.
The Kingdom represents one of the deepest regional platforms in debt instruments, sukuk, venture capital, insurance, and asset management, offering Canadian manufacturers a base to build and meet local demand and export across three continents.
Moreover, Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Strategy create a long-term platform for industrial investment, allowing Canadian companies to benefit from infrastructure, industrial cities, special economic zones, and access to regional markets to expand production and exports.
The Kingdom aims to reach 35,000 factories by 2035, with industrial investments approaching two trillion riyals, and aims to raise the industrial sector's contribution to GDP to about 895 billion riyals by 2030.
The manufacturing sector leads Canadian investment flows into the Kingdom in 2024, according to data from the Ministry of Investment, with Canadian manufacturing companies already operating in the Kingdom, including Ingenia Polymers as one of the prominent Canadian investors in the Kingdom.
The Kingdom provides the computational capabilities, energy, capital, and market demand that Canadian artificial intelligence companies need to expand globally, as Canada possesses globally recognized research capabilities and software in artificial intelligence, while the Kingdom invests in the infrastructure, energy, and capital necessary for the commercial deployment of artificial intelligence on a large scale.
The Kingdom plans to reach 6.6 gigawatts of artificial intelligence data center capacity by 2034, while AirTrunk, partially owned by Canadian CPP Investments, is developing a $3 billion AI data center complex with HUMAIN, reflecting the ongoing collaboration with Cohere in Arabic artificial intelligence, showcasing a practical alignment between the Kingdom and Canada in this field.
The industrial and technological transformation in the Kingdom requires continuous development of the workforce, while Canadian institutions possess strong international capabilities in technical and vocational education. Skill partnerships support the sustainability of investments by linking capital employment with building local capacities, and Canadian education and training providers can support the growth of the industrial, mining, artificial intelligence, and services sectors in the Kingdom.