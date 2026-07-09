يمثل ملتقى الاستثمار السعودي الكندي الذي عقد في محافظة جدة، بمشاركة مسؤولين رفيعي المستوى، ومستثمرين، ومؤسسات مالية، وقادة من القطاع الخاص في البلدين، مرحلة جديدة من الشراكة الاستثمارية، وتكامل القدرات، وتعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي، وفتح آفاق أوسع للاستثمارات النوعية وتعميق التعاون الاستثماري، وتحديد فرص القطاعات ذات الأولوية للبلدين الصديقين.

وركز الملتقى الذي يقام على هامش زيارة رئيس وزراء كندا إلى المملكة، على عدد من القطاعات الإستراتيجية، تشمل التعدين والمعادن الحرجة، والخدمات المالية، والصناعات المتقدمة، والذكاء الاصطناعي ومراكز البيانات، وتنمية المهارات، وهي قطاعات تتوافق فيها الخبرات الكندية مع أولويات التنمية الوطنية في المملكة.

ويعد الملتقى محطة استثمارية عملية ضمن شراكة سعودية كندية متجددة، فهو يجمع صناع القرار من البلدين لتحديد الفرص، وبناء الشراكات، ودعم المتابعة في القطاعات ذات الأولوية، في وقت تتقدم فيه المملكة وكندا نحو مرحلة جديدة من الشراكة الاستثمارية، تقوم على تكامل القدرات، والاحترام المتبادل، والطموح المشترك للنمو طويل الأمد.

وفي إطار رؤية المملكة 2030، توفر المملكة نطاقاً واسعاً للنمو، وزخماً إصلاحياً، وبنية تحتية متطورة، ورأس مال، ومنصة وصول إلى الأسواق الإقليمية والعالمية، وفي المقابل، تمتلك الشركات والمؤسسات الكندية قدرات عالمية في التعدين والمعادن الحرجة، والهندسة، والخدمات المالية، والتصنيع المتقدم، والذكاء الاصطناعي، وتنمية المهارات، ومن خلال هذا التكامل، يستطيع البلدان تحويل الزخم الثنائي المتجدد إلى شراكات ومشاريع وسلاسل قيّمة تدعم النمو الصناعي والابتكار والتنويع الاقتصادي والازدهار المشترك.

وتسعى المملكة وكندا إلى تحويل تكامل القدرات إلى فرص استثمارية عملية، حيث يربط الملتقى طلب رؤية المملكة 2030 بالخبرة ورأس المال والابتكار الكندي، في مجالات حيوية، مثل المعادن، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والتمويل، والصناعات المتقدمة، والمهارات، كما أن فرص التعاون بين الجانبين لا تقتصر على الاستثمار في المملكة، بل تشمل النمو من المملكة نحو الأسواق الإقليمية والعالمية.

ويمثل الملتقى محطة استثمارية عملية ضمن شراكة سعودية كندية متجددة، فهو يجمع صناع القرار من البلدين لتحديد الفرص، وبناء الشراكات، ودعم المتابعة في القطاعات ذات الأولوية، والبناء على العلاقة القائمة بين الجانبين حالياً، والتي تتجه نحو تعزيز الاستثمار بالاستفادة من قدرات البلدين المتكاملة، لإطلاق مشروعات وشراكات ذات قيمة اقتصادية طويلة الأمد، فيما يعطي الجانبان الأولوية لقطاعات التعدين والمعادن الحرجة، والخدمات المالية، والصناعات المتقدمة، والذكاء الاصطناعي، ومراكز البيانات، وتنمية المهارات. وهي مجالات تتوافق فيها الخبرة الكندية بوضوح مع الأولويات الوطنية للمملكة.

ويمثل التعاون في قطاع المعادن الحرجة فرصة قوية للجانبين، إذ تعد كندا من رواد التعدين وتمويل التعدين عالمياً، بينما تعمل المملكة على ترسيخ التعدين كركيزة رئيسية للتنويع الاقتصادي. وهذا يفتح فرصاً في الاستكشاف والخدمات والمعالجة وسلاسل القيمة التحويلية والتعاون في المعادن الحرجة.

وفيما تقدم المملكة نطاقاً واسعاً من الفرص للمستثمرين الكنديين وغيرهم من المستثمرين الدوليين، وطلباً طويل الأمد، وبنية تحتية متطورة، ووصولاً إلى الأسواق الإقليمية، وزخماً إصلاحياً، ورحلة استثمارية واضحة عبر وزارة الاستثمار ومنصة «استثمر في السعودية»، تجلب الشركات والمؤسسات الكندية بدورها قدرات معترفاً بها عالمياً في قطاعات محورية لرؤية السعودية 2030، بما يشمل التعدين، والهندسة، ورأس المال المؤسسي، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والتصنيع المتقدم، والتعليم التقني، كما ستعمل وزارة الاستثمار ومنصة «استثمر في السعودية» على ربط المستثمرين المهتمين بالفرص القطاعية، والجهات الحكومية، والشركاء من القطاع الخاص، والحوافز، والمعلومات العملية المرتبطة برحلة المستثمر.

وتُقدّر الثروات المعدنية الكامنة في المملكة بنحو 2.5 تريليون دولار عبر مساحة تتجاوز 2.1 مليون كيلومتر مربع، كما حددت المملكة فرصاً في أكثر من 50 معدناً، وتسرّع أعمال الاستكشاف ضمن الدرع العربي.

وتعمل شركات ورؤوس أموال كندية بالفعل في المملكة، بما في ذلك Barrick وتعاون Ivanhoe Electric مع «معادن» لاستكشاف نحو 48500 كم²، كما تمتلك منارة للمعادن، المشروع المشترك بين صندوق الاستثمارات العامة و«معادن»، حصة 10% في Vale Base Metals، بما يعزز المصالح السعودية الكندية المشتركة في النحاس والنيكل.

ويشكل التعدين أقوى نقطة إثبات سعودية كندية، لأنه يجمع بين الخبرة الكندية، والإمكانات المعدنية السعودية، وقصة عالمية موثوقة مرتبطة بالمعادن الحرجة وسلاسل الإمداد.

وتمنح المملكة رأس المال الكندي مساراً أعمق نحو منظومة مالية إقليمية حيوية يمكن للمؤسسات الاستثمارية الكندية، ومديري الأصول، وشركات التأمين، وشركات التقنية المالية، ومقدمي الخدمات المالية، المشاركة في نمو أسواق رأس المال والدين والصكوك والتأمين ورأس المال الجريء في المملكة.

وبلغت القيمة السوقية للسوق المالية السعودية نحو 9.44 تريليون ريال، أي نحو 2.53 تريليون دولار، كما في يونيو 2026 وفق الأرقام المعتمدة للملتقى، فيما اتسع نفاذ المستثمرين الأجانب، بما يتيح مساراً أوضح للمؤسسات الدولية للمشاركة في نمو السوق السعودية.

وتمثل المملكة إحدى أعمق المنصات الإقليمية في أدوات الدين والصكوك ورأس المال الجريء والتأمين وإدارة الأصول، وتقدم المملكة للمصنّعين الكنديين قاعدة للبناء وتلبية الطلب المحلي والتصدير عبر ثلاث قارات.

كما تخلق رؤية المملكة 2030 والإستراتيجية الوطنية للصناعة منصة طويلة الأمد للاستثمار الصناعي، بما يتيح للشركات الكندية الاستفادة من البنية التحتية والمدن الصناعية والمناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة والوصول إلى الأسواق الإقليمية لتوسيع الإنتاج والصادرات.

وتستهدف المملكة الوصول إلى 35.000 مصنع بحلول 2035، واستثمارات صناعية تقارب تريليوني ريال، كما تستهدف رفع مساهمة القطاع الصناعي في الناتج المحلي إلى نحو 895 بليون ريال بحلول 2030.

وتصدّر قطاع التصنيع تدفقات الاستثمار الكندي إلى المملكة في العام 2024 وفق بيانات وزارة الاستثمار، وتعمل شركات تصنيع كندية بالفعل في المملكة، ومنها (Ingenia Polymers) بوصفها من أبرز المستثمرين الكنديين في المملكة.

وتوفر المملكة القدرات الحاسوبية والطاقة ورأس المال وطلب السوق الذي تحتاجه شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي الكندية للتوسع عالمياً، حيث تملك كندا قدرات بحثية وكفاءات وبرمجيات معترفاً بها عالمياً في الذكاء الاصطناعي، بينما تستثمر المملكة في البنية التحتية والطاقة ورأس المال اللازم للتوظيف التجاري للذكاء الاصطناعي على نطاق واسع.

وتخطط المملكة للوصول إلى 6.6 جيجا واط من سعة مراكز بيانات الذكاء الاصطناعي بحلول 2034، فيما تطور (AirTrunk) المملوكة جزئياً لـ(CPP Investments) الكندية، مجمّع مراكز بيانات للذكاء الاصطناعي بقيمة 3 بليون دولار مع شركة (HUMAIN)، ويعكس التعاون القائم مع (Cohere) في الذكاء الاصطناعي باللغة العربية مواءمة عملية بين المملكة وكندا في هذا المجال.

ويتطلب التحول الصناعي والتقني في المملكة تطويراً مستمراً للقوى العاملة، بينما تمتلك المؤسسات الكندية قدرات دولية قوية في التعليم التقني والمهني، كما تدعم شراكات المهارات استدامة الاستثمارات عبر ربط توظيف رأس المال ببناء القدرات المحلية، ويمكن لمزودي التعليم والتدريب الكنديين دعم نمو قطاعات الصناعة والتعدين والذكاء الاصطناعي والخدمات في المملكة.