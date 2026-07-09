قدمت عيادات مركز الجعدة الصحي في مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة خدماتها العلاجية لـ(2,353) مستفيداً خلال الفترة من 3 وحتى 9 يونيو 2026م، وذلك بدعم من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية.

وراجعت عيادة الطوارئ (961) حالة، وعيادة الباطنية (565) مستفيداً، وعيادة الأطفال (409) أطفال، وعيادة المصابين بالأوبئة (91) مريضاً، وعيادة النساء والولادة (308) مستفيدات، وقسم التوليد (7) حالات، وقسم الغسيل الكلوي (7) مستفيدين، وقسم الحضانة (5) مستفيدين.

وفي مجال الخدمات المرافقة أجرى قسم المختبر (562) فحصاً مخبرياً، واستفاد من قسم الأشعة (209) أفراد، والصيدلية (1,949) مريضاً، وعيادة الإحالة الطبية (10) حالات، وقسم الجراحة والتضميد (72) حالة، وقسم الملاحظة (738) مريضاً، وراجع قسم نقل الدم (37) مستفيداً، فيما نُفذ نشاطان للتخلص من النفايات.