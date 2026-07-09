The clinics of the Al-Ja'da Health Center in the Midi District of Hajjah Governorate provided their medical services to (2,353) beneficiaries during the period from June 3 to June 9, 2026, with the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

The emergency clinic reviewed (961) cases, the internal medicine clinic served (565) beneficiaries, the pediatric clinic treated (409) children, the infectious disease clinic attended to (91) patients, the women's and childbirth clinic assisted (308) beneficiaries, the obstetrics department handled (7) cases, the dialysis department served (7) beneficiaries, and the nursery department had (5) beneficiaries.

In terms of accompanying services, the laboratory department conducted (562) laboratory tests, (209) individuals benefited from the radiology department, (1,949) patients were served by the pharmacy, the medical referral clinic handled (10) cases, the surgery and dressing department managed (72) cases, the observation department attended to (738) patients, and the blood transfusion department reviewed (37) beneficiaries, while two activities for waste disposal were implemented.