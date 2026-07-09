The Kingdom has won an award and 5 certificates of excellence at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum, organized by the International Telecommunication Union in partnership with several United Nations organizations, held in Geneva, Switzerland. This recognition is due to the excellence of its innovative projects after competing with projects from over 194 countries.

The Kingdom, represented by Qassim University, achieved the grand prize in the field of digital education for the "Qspark" educational platform, which is a smart platform that employs artificial intelligence to provide an adaptive and interactive learning experience. It offers customized educational pathways, enabling faculty members to monitor student performance and improve educational content using smart analytics.

The Kingdom also achieved 5 certificates of excellence for the open data platform project, the national artificial intelligence index project presented by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the Ajir platform project, the smart model for labor market monitoring project presented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and the artificial intelligence and data dictionary project presented by the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics (ICAIRE).

The Kingdom's achievement of these awards reflects the level of development witnessed in the digital infrastructure of the telecommunications and technology sector, enhances the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, and empowers national capabilities and competencies, in addition to keeping pace with the rapidly evolving global developments in various fields such as government services, healthcare, education, and entertainment, all supported by the unwavering leadership.