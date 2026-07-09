فازت المملكة بجائزة و5 شهادات تميز في منتدى القمة العالمية لمجتمع المعلومات «WSIS» الذي ينظمه الاتحاد الدولي للاتصالات بالشراكة مع عدد من منظمات الأمم المتحدة، والمنعقد أعماله بمدينة جنيف بسويسرا، وذلك نظير تميز مشاريعها الابتكارية بعد منافسة مشاريع من أكثر من 194 دولة.
وحققت المملكة، ممثلة بجامعة القصيم الجائزة الكبرى في مجال التعليم الرقمي عن منصة «Qspark» التعليمية وهي منصة ذكية توظف الذكاء الاصطناعي لتقديم تجربة تعلم تكيفية وتفاعلية، وتوفر مسارات تعليمية مخصصة، تمكّن أعضاء هيئة التدريس من متابعة أداء الطلبة وتحسين المحتوى التعليمي باستخدام التحليلات الذكية.
كما حققت المملكة 5 شهادات تميز عن مشروع منصة البيانات المفتوحة، ومشروع المؤشر الوطني للذكاء الاصطناعي، المقدمين من الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا)، ومشروع منصة أجير، ومشروع النموذج الذكي للرقابة على سوق العمل، المقدمين من وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، ومشروع معجم الذكاء الاصطناعي والبيانات، المقدم من المركز الدولي لأبحاث وأخلاقيات الذكاء الاصطناعي (ICAIRE).
ويمثل تحقيق المملكة للجوائز انعكاساً لمستوى التطور الذي تشهده البنية التحتية الرقمية لقطاع الاتصالات والتقنية، وتعزيز تبني تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتمكين القدرات والكفاءات الوطنية، إضافة إلى مواكبة التطورات العالمية المتسارعة في مختلف المجالات من الخدمات الحكومية، والرعاية الصحية، والتعليم، والترفيه، وذلك بدعم غير محدود من القيادة الرشيدة..
The Kingdom has won an award and 5 certificates of excellence at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum, organized by the International Telecommunication Union in partnership with several United Nations organizations, held in Geneva, Switzerland. This recognition is due to the excellence of its innovative projects after competing with projects from over 194 countries.
The Kingdom, represented by Qassim University, achieved the grand prize in the field of digital education for the "Qspark" educational platform, which is a smart platform that employs artificial intelligence to provide an adaptive and interactive learning experience. It offers customized educational pathways, enabling faculty members to monitor student performance and improve educational content using smart analytics.
The Kingdom also achieved 5 certificates of excellence for the open data platform project, the national artificial intelligence index project presented by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the Ajir platform project, the smart model for labor market monitoring project presented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and the artificial intelligence and data dictionary project presented by the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics (ICAIRE).
The Kingdom's achievement of these awards reflects the level of development witnessed in the digital infrastructure of the telecommunications and technology sector, enhances the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, and empowers national capabilities and competencies, in addition to keeping pace with the rapidly evolving global developments in various fields such as government services, healthcare, education, and entertainment, all supported by the unwavering leadership.