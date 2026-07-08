تعرضت طائرة تابعة للخطوط الجوية السعودية من طراز بوينج 787-9 دريملاينر لحادث تصادم أرضي مع طائرة تابعة للخطوط الجوية الفلبينية من طراز إيرباص A320 داخل مطار نينوي أكينو الدولي (مانيلا)، ما أدى إلى إلغاء رحلة «السعودية» رقم SV871 المتجهة إلى جدة.

وأوضحت مجموعة السعودية أن الحادثة وقعت إثر ملامسة طرف أحد أجنحة الطائرة لطائرة تابعة للخطوط الفلبينية، مؤكدةً أنه تم إخلاء جميع الركاب وأفراد الطاقم بسلام وفق الإجراءات المتبعة.

وأظهرت بيانات تتبع الرحلات أن الطائرة السعودية، التي تحمل التسجيل HZ-AR12، لا تزال متوقفة في مطار مانيلا، في انتظار استكمال الفحوصات الفنية والتحقيقات الرسمية، فيما ألغيت الرحلة المتجهة إلى جدة نتيجة الحادث.

وأكد مدير عام الاتصال المؤسسي لمجموعة السعودية، المهندس عبدالله الشهراني، لـ«العربية نت» أن الاحتكاك كان بسيطًا، مشيرًا إلى أن الجهات المختصة باشرت التحقيق في ملابسات الحادث، فيما تعمل المجموعة على تقديم الدعم اللازم للضيوف واستكمال ترتيبات سفرهم إلى وجهاتهم.