A Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was involved in a ground collision with a Philippine Airlines Airbus A320 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Manila), resulting in the cancellation of Saudi flight SV871 heading to Jeddah.

The Saudi Group clarified that the incident occurred when the tip of one of the wings of the aircraft made contact with the Philippine Airlines plane, confirming that all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated according to the established procedures.

Flight tracking data showed that the Saudi aircraft, registered as HZ-AR12, remains parked at Manila Airport, awaiting the completion of technical inspections and official investigations, while the flight to Jeddah was canceled as a result of the incident.

The Director General of Corporate Communications for the Saudi Group, Engineer Abdullah Al-Shahrani, told Al Arabiya Net that the contact was minor, noting that the relevant authorities have begun investigating the circumstances of the incident, while the group is working to provide the necessary support to the guests and finalize their travel arrangements to their destinations.