بينما كانت أجواء بحر العرب تتأهب لاستقبال رحلة شحن اعتيادية قادمة من الإمارات، انشقت شاشات الرادار في كراتشي عن سيناريو مربك وضع فرق الإنقاذ الباكستانية في سباق محموم مع الزمن. فقد أطلقت السلطات الباكستانية عمليات بحث موسعة في عرض البحر لتعقب أثر طائرة شحن من طراز بوينغ، اختفت تماماً عن الشاشات قبالة السواحل بعد تسجيل قراءات رادارية مقلقة تُظهر هبوطاً حاداً وسريعاً لهيكل الطائرة قبل انقطاع الاتصال بها.
الرحلة التي تشغلها شركة الطيران الخاصة «كاي 2 إيرويز»، وكان على متنها طاقم مكون من خمسة أفراد، انطلقت من مطار الشارقة متجهة إلى كراتشي. وقبيل اختفائها، أبلغ قائد الطائرة عن وجود خلل في نظام الملاحة، لترصدها هيئة المطارات الباكستانية لاحقاً في تمام الساعة التاسعة وواحد وعشرين دقيقة مساءً وهي تتخذ وضعية انحدار سريع مع تغيير مفاجئ في الاتجاهات، قبل أن يتلاشى إرسالها تماماً على بعد 155 ميلاً بحرياً غربي كراتشي.
الغموض المحيط باللحظات الأخيرة للرحلة تعمق أكثر مع ما كشفه موقع «فلايت رادار 24» المتخصص في تتبع الملاحة الجوية؛ إذ أظهرت البيانات الأولية حركة غير متزنة للطائرة في الأجواء، تمثلت في هبوط يليه صعود مفاجئ، ثم هبوط ثانٍ حاد وعنيف انتهى باختفائها. وتكثف السلطات حالياً عمليات التمشيط البحري في الموقع المتوقع لسقوطها على أمل العثور على أي أثر يفتاح لغز هذا الاختفاء السريع.
يُذكر أن الطائرة المنكوبة تعود ملكيتها لشركة شحن باكستانية خاصة تسيّر رحلات محليّة ودولية، ولها تاريخ طويل في الخدمة الجوية؛ إذ صُنعت عام 1999 وعملت طوال سنوات في نقل الركاب تحت لواء شركتي «إيروفلوت» الروسية و«غارودا» الإندونيسية، قبل أن يتم تعديل هيكلها وتجهيزها لتتحول إلى طائرة شحن تجارية عام 2012، لتنتهي رحلتها الطويلة بهذا العطل الملاحي المفاجئ وسط البحر.
As the Arabian Sea prepared to welcome a routine cargo flight coming from the UAE, the radar screens in Karachi revealed a perplexing scenario that put Pakistani rescue teams in a frantic race against time. The Pakistani authorities launched extensive search operations at sea to trace the whereabouts of a Boeing cargo plane that had completely disappeared from the screens off the coast after radar readings indicated a sharp and rapid descent of the aircraft before communication was lost.
The flight operated by the private airline "K2 Airways," which had a crew of five on board, took off from Sharjah Airport heading to Karachi. Just before its disappearance, the pilot reported a malfunction in the navigation system, and it was later detected by the Pakistani airports authority at exactly 9:21 PM, descending rapidly with a sudden change in direction, before its signal completely vanished 155 nautical miles west of Karachi.
The mystery surrounding the final moments of the flight deepened with revelations from the specialized flight tracking site "Flight Radar 24"; the initial data showed an unsteady movement of the aircraft in the air, characterized by a descent followed by a sudden ascent, then a second sharp and violent descent that ended with its disappearance. Authorities are currently intensifying maritime search operations in the expected crash site in hopes of finding any trace that could unlock the mystery of this rapid disappearance.
It is worth noting that the ill-fated aircraft is owned by a private Pakistani cargo company that operates both domestic and international flights, and it has a long history in air service; it was manufactured in 1999 and spent years transporting passengers under the banners of the Russian "Aeroflot" and Indonesian "Garuda" airlines, before its structure was modified and equipped to become a commercial cargo plane in 2012, ending its long journey with this sudden navigational failure in the middle of the sea.