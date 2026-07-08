As the Arabian Sea prepared to welcome a routine cargo flight coming from the UAE, the radar screens in Karachi revealed a perplexing scenario that put Pakistani rescue teams in a frantic race against time. The Pakistani authorities launched extensive search operations at sea to trace the whereabouts of a Boeing cargo plane that had completely disappeared from the screens off the coast after radar readings indicated a sharp and rapid descent of the aircraft before communication was lost.

The flight operated by the private airline "K2 Airways," which had a crew of five on board, took off from Sharjah Airport heading to Karachi. Just before its disappearance, the pilot reported a malfunction in the navigation system, and it was later detected by the Pakistani airports authority at exactly 9:21 PM, descending rapidly with a sudden change in direction, before its signal completely vanished 155 nautical miles west of Karachi.

The mystery surrounding the final moments of the flight deepened with revelations from the specialized flight tracking site "Flight Radar 24"; the initial data showed an unsteady movement of the aircraft in the air, characterized by a descent followed by a sudden ascent, then a second sharp and violent descent that ended with its disappearance. Authorities are currently intensifying maritime search operations in the expected crash site in hopes of finding any trace that could unlock the mystery of this rapid disappearance.

It is worth noting that the ill-fated aircraft is owned by a private Pakistani cargo company that operates both domestic and international flights, and it has a long history in air service; it was manufactured in 1999 and spent years transporting passengers under the banners of the Russian "Aeroflot" and Indonesian "Garuda" airlines, before its structure was modified and equipped to become a commercial cargo plane in 2012, ending its long journey with this sudden navigational failure in the middle of the sea.