بينما كانت أجواء بحر العرب تتأهب لاستقبال رحلة شحن اعتيادية قادمة من الإمارات، انشقت شاشات الرادار في كراتشي عن سيناريو مربك وضع فرق الإنقاذ الباكستانية في سباق محموم مع الزمن. فقد أطلقت السلطات الباكستانية عمليات بحث موسعة في عرض البحر لتعقب أثر طائرة شحن من طراز بوينغ، اختفت تماماً عن الشاشات قبالة السواحل بعد تسجيل قراءات رادارية مقلقة تُظهر هبوطاً حاداً وسريعاً لهيكل الطائرة قبل انقطاع الاتصال بها.

الرحلة التي تشغلها شركة الطيران الخاصة «كاي 2 إيرويز»، وكان على متنها طاقم مكون من خمسة أفراد، انطلقت من مطار الشارقة متجهة إلى كراتشي. وقبيل اختفائها، أبلغ قائد الطائرة عن وجود خلل في نظام الملاحة، لترصدها هيئة المطارات الباكستانية لاحقاً في تمام الساعة التاسعة وواحد وعشرين دقيقة مساءً وهي تتخذ وضعية انحدار سريع مع تغيير مفاجئ في الاتجاهات، قبل أن يتلاشى إرسالها تماماً على بعد 155 ميلاً بحرياً غربي كراتشي.

الغموض المحيط باللحظات الأخيرة للرحلة تعمق أكثر مع ما كشفه موقع «فلايت رادار 24» المتخصص في تتبع الملاحة الجوية؛ إذ أظهرت البيانات الأولية حركة غير متزنة للطائرة في الأجواء، تمثلت في هبوط يليه صعود مفاجئ، ثم هبوط ثانٍ حاد وعنيف انتهى باختفائها. وتكثف السلطات حالياً عمليات التمشيط البحري في الموقع المتوقع لسقوطها على أمل العثور على أي أثر يفتاح لغز هذا الاختفاء السريع.

يُذكر أن الطائرة المنكوبة تعود ملكيتها لشركة شحن باكستانية خاصة تسيّر رحلات محليّة ودولية، ولها تاريخ طويل في الخدمة الجوية؛ إذ صُنعت عام 1999 وعملت طوال سنوات في نقل الركاب تحت لواء شركتي «إيروفلوت» الروسية و«غارودا» الإندونيسية، قبل أن يتم تعديل هيكلها وتجهيزها لتتحول إلى طائرة شحن تجارية عام 2012، لتنتهي رحلتها الطويلة بهذا العطل الملاحي المفاجئ وسط البحر.