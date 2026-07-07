استهدفت سلسلة انفجارات ناجمة عن عبوات ناسفة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، محيط الفندق الذي يقيم فيه الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون في دمشق، وفق ما أفاد به مصدر أمني. وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية إصابة 18 شخصا، بينهم 4 من عناصر الشرطة .
الرئيسان السوري أحمد الشرع والفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون قبيل جلسة المباحثات
وأفادت مصادر سورية وشهود عيان بأن انفجارين متتاليين وقعا قرب الفندق الذي يقيم فيه الرئيس الفرنسي في العاصمة السورية، وأشارت إلى أن موكب ماكرون غادر مقر إقامته قبل الانفجارين بقليل في طريقه إلى القصر الرئاسي لعقد محادثاته مع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع.وأكدت الرئاسة الفرنسية سلامة ماكرون .
وكشف مصدر أمني أن الانفجارين نجما عن عبوتين صغيرتين نسبياً بدائيتي الصنع، انفجرت الأولى عند وزارة السياحة (على الجهة المقابلة لفندق إقامة ماكرون)، بينما انفجرت الثانية في ساحة المحافظة في أحد الشوارع الفرعية.
وأفاد شهود بسماع دوي انفجارين في دمشق، وسط تصاعد الدخان في محيط منطقة البرامكة، وأظهرت لقطات من فيديو متداول سيارة منفجرة، في محيط جسر الحرية القريب من فندق "فورسيزونز" وسطدمشق.وشهد محيط المنطقة استنفاراً أمنياً وإغلاقاً للطرقات.
ويعقد ماكرون، محادثات رسمية مع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، في أول زيارة يقوم بها رئيس دولة غربية كبرى إلى سورية منذ إطاحة نظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد في ديسمبر 2024.
واستهل الرئيس الفرنسي يومه بلقاء ممثلين عن المجتمع المدني، قبل التوجه إلى القصر الرئاسي لإجراء مباحثات مع الشرع، يعقبها منتدى اقتصادي مخصص لإعادة إعمار سوريا والممرات الإستراتيجية.
وتتصدر ملفات إعادة الإعمار، والاستثمارات الفرنسية، ومستقبل العلاقات بين دمشق والاتحاد الأوروبي جدول أعمال الزيارة، في وقت تسعى فيه سوريا إلى استقطاب الشركات الأجنبية بعد رفع العقوبات الأوروبية والأمريكية التي فُرضت خلال سنوات الحرب.
ويرافق ماكرون وفد يضم رؤساء كبرى الشركات الفرنسية، من بينها «سي إم آ-سي جي إم» و«توتال إنرجي»، وسط توقعات بتوقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات الاقتصادية.
وكان الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، اعتبر في مقابلة مع قناة «بي إف إم تي في» الفرنسية، أن بلاده تمثل «فرصة استثمارية ضخمة»، مشيراً إلى أن فرنسا مرشحة للمشاركة في مشاريع إعادة الإعمار في قطاعات السياحة والزراعة والصناعة، كما كشف عن مفاوضات لشراء ثماني طائرات من شركة «إيرباص».
ومن المنتظر أن يؤكد ماكرون، خلال مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع الشرع، دعم فرنسا لـسورية ذات سيادة وموحدة بتعدديتها، مع التشديد على حماية الأقليات، ودمج الأكراد في مؤسسات الدولة، واحترام سيادة لبنان، ووقف التدخلات الإسرائيلية داخل الأراضي السورية.
وأمضى الرئيسان مساء الإثنين جولة في دمشق القديمة شملت زيارة الجامع الأموي، قبل التوجه إلى جبل قاسيون المطل على العاصمة، في مشهد عكس التقارب المتزايد بين باريس ودمشق منذ تولي الشرع السلطة.
ويغادر ماكرون دمشق مساء الثلاثاء متوجهاً إلى أنقرة للمشاركة في قمة حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، حيث يُتوقع أن يحضر الملف السوري ضمن مباحثاته مع الرئيس التركي رجب أردوغان.
A series of explosions caused by explosive devices targeted the area around the hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron is staying in Damascus today (Tuesday), according to a security source.
Syrian sources and eyewitnesses reported that two consecutive explosions occurred near the hotel where the French president is staying in the Syrian capital, noting that Macron's convoy left his residence shortly before the explosions on its way to the presidential palace for talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara. The French presidency confirmed Macron's safety.
A security source revealed that the two explosions were caused by relatively small, homemade devices, with the first detonating near the Ministry of Tourism (across from Macron's hotel), while the second exploded in the governorate square on a side street.
Witnesses reported hearing the sound of two explosions in Damascus, with smoke rising in the vicinity of the Baramkeh area. Footage circulating showed a car on fire near the Freedom Bridge close to the "Four Seasons" hotel in downtown Damascus. The area witnessed heightened security and road closures.
Macron is holding official talks with President Ahmad al-Shara, marking the first visit by a leader of a major Western country to Syria since the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024.
The French president began his day by meeting with representatives of civil society before heading to the presidential palace for discussions with al-Shara, followed by an economic forum dedicated to the reconstruction of Syria and strategic corridors.
Reconstruction files, French investments, and the future of relations between Damascus and the European Union top the agenda of the visit, as Syria seeks to attract foreign companies after the lifting of European and American sanctions imposed during the years of war.
Macron is accompanied by a delegation that includes heads of major French companies, including "CMA CGM" and "TotalEnergies," amid expectations of signing several economic agreements.
Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara stated in an interview with French channel "BFM TV" that his country represents a "huge investment opportunity," indicating that France is a candidate to participate in reconstruction projects in the sectors of tourism, agriculture, and industry. He also revealed negotiations to purchase eight aircraft from "Airbus."
Macron is expected to affirm during a joint press conference with al-Shara France's support for a sovereign and unified Syria with its diversity, emphasizing the protection of minorities, the integration of Kurds into state institutions, respect for Lebanon's sovereignty, and the cessation of Israeli interventions within Syrian territory.
The two presidents spent Monday evening touring Old Damascus, including a visit to the Umayyad Mosque, before heading to Mount Qasioun overlooking the capital, in a scene reflecting the growing rapprochement between Paris and Damascus since al-Shara took power.
Macron will leave Damascus on Tuesday evening heading to Ankara to participate in a NATO summit, where the Syrian file is expected to be among the topics discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.