A series of explosions caused by explosive devices targeted the area around the hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron is staying in Damascus today (Tuesday), according to a security source.



Syrian sources and eyewitnesses reported that two consecutive explosions occurred near the hotel where the French president is staying in the Syrian capital, noting that Macron's convoy left his residence shortly before the explosions on its way to the presidential palace for talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara. The French presidency confirmed Macron's safety.

A security source revealed that the two explosions were caused by relatively small, homemade devices, with the first detonating near the Ministry of Tourism (across from Macron's hotel), while the second exploded in the governorate square on a side street.

Witnesses reported hearing the sound of two explosions in Damascus, with smoke rising in the vicinity of the Baramkeh area. Footage circulating showed a car on fire near the Freedom Bridge close to the "Four Seasons" hotel in downtown Damascus. The area witnessed heightened security and road closures.



Macron is holding official talks with President Ahmad al-Shara, marking the first visit by a leader of a major Western country to Syria since the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024.



The French president began his day by meeting with representatives of civil society before heading to the presidential palace for discussions with al-Shara, followed by an economic forum dedicated to the reconstruction of Syria and strategic corridors.



Reconstruction files, French investments, and the future of relations between Damascus and the European Union top the agenda of the visit, as Syria seeks to attract foreign companies after the lifting of European and American sanctions imposed during the years of war.



Macron is accompanied by a delegation that includes heads of major French companies, including "CMA CGM" and "TotalEnergies," amid expectations of signing several economic agreements.



Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara stated in an interview with French channel "BFM TV" that his country represents a "huge investment opportunity," indicating that France is a candidate to participate in reconstruction projects in the sectors of tourism, agriculture, and industry. He also revealed negotiations to purchase eight aircraft from "Airbus."



Macron is expected to affirm during a joint press conference with al-Shara France's support for a sovereign and unified Syria with its diversity, emphasizing the protection of minorities, the integration of Kurds into state institutions, respect for Lebanon's sovereignty, and the cessation of Israeli interventions within Syrian territory.



The two presidents spent Monday evening touring Old Damascus, including a visit to the Umayyad Mosque, before heading to Mount Qasioun overlooking the capital, in a scene reflecting the growing rapprochement between Paris and Damascus since al-Shara took power.



Macron will leave Damascus on Tuesday evening heading to Ankara to participate in a NATO summit, where the Syrian file is expected to be among the topics discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.