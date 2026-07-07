استهدفت سلسلة انفجارات ناجمة عن عبوات ناسفة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، محيط الفندق الذي يقيم فيه الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون في دمشق، وفق ما أفاد به مصدر أمني. وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية إصابة 18 شخصا، بينهم 4 من عناصر الشرطة .

الرئيسان السوري أحمد الشرع والفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون قبيل جلسة المباحثات

الرئيسان السوري أحمد الشرع والفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون قبيل جلسة المباحثات

وأفادت مصادر سورية وشهود عيان بأن انفجارين متتاليين وقعا قرب الفندق الذي يقيم فيه الرئيس الفرنسي في العاصمة السورية، وأشارت إلى أن موكب ماكرون غادر مقر إقامته قبل الانفجارين بقليل في طريقه إلى القصر الرئاسي لعقد محادثاته مع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع.وأكدت الرئاسة الفرنسية سلامة ماكرون .

وكشف مصدر أمني أن الانفجارين نجما عن عبوتين صغيرتين نسبياً بدائيتي الصنع، انفجرت الأولى عند وزارة السياحة (على الجهة المقابلة لفندق إقامة ماكرون)، بينما انفجرت الثانية في ساحة المحافظة في أحد الشوارع الفرعية.

وأفاد شهود بسماع دوي انفجارين في دمشق، وسط تصاعد الدخان في محيط منطقة البرامكة، وأظهرت لقطات من فيديو متداول سيارة منفجرة، في محيط جسر الحرية القريب من فندق "فورسيزونز" وسطدمشق.وشهد محيط المنطقة استنفاراً أمنياً وإغلاقاً للطرقات.


ويعقد ماكرون، محادثات رسمية مع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، في أول زيارة يقوم بها رئيس دولة غربية كبرى إلى سورية منذ إطاحة نظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد في ديسمبر 2024.


واستهل الرئيس الفرنسي يومه بلقاء ممثلين عن المجتمع المدني، قبل التوجه إلى القصر الرئاسي لإجراء مباحثات مع الشرع، يعقبها منتدى اقتصادي مخصص لإعادة إعمار سوريا والممرات الإستراتيجية.


وتتصدر ملفات إعادة الإعمار، والاستثمارات الفرنسية، ومستقبل العلاقات بين دمشق والاتحاد الأوروبي جدول أعمال الزيارة، في وقت تسعى فيه سوريا إلى استقطاب الشركات الأجنبية بعد رفع العقوبات الأوروبية والأمريكية التي فُرضت خلال سنوات الحرب.


ويرافق ماكرون وفد يضم رؤساء كبرى الشركات الفرنسية، من بينها «سي إم آ-سي جي إم» و«توتال إنرجي»، وسط توقعات بتوقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات الاقتصادية.


وكان الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، اعتبر في مقابلة مع قناة «بي إف إم تي في» الفرنسية، أن بلاده تمثل «فرصة استثمارية ضخمة»، مشيراً إلى أن فرنسا مرشحة للمشاركة في مشاريع إعادة الإعمار في قطاعات السياحة والزراعة والصناعة، كما كشف عن مفاوضات لشراء ثماني طائرات من شركة «إيرباص».


ومن المنتظر أن يؤكد ماكرون، خلال مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع الشرع، دعم فرنسا لـسورية ذات سيادة وموحدة بتعدديتها، مع التشديد على حماية الأقليات، ودمج الأكراد في مؤسسات الدولة، واحترام سيادة لبنان، ووقف التدخلات الإسرائيلية داخل الأراضي السورية.


وأمضى الرئيسان مساء الإثنين جولة في دمشق القديمة شملت زيارة الجامع الأموي، قبل التوجه إلى جبل قاسيون المطل على العاصمة، في مشهد عكس التقارب المتزايد بين باريس ودمشق منذ تولي الشرع السلطة.


ويغادر ماكرون دمشق مساء الثلاثاء متوجهاً إلى أنقرة للمشاركة في قمة حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، حيث يُتوقع أن يحضر الملف السوري ضمن مباحثاته مع الرئيس التركي رجب أردوغان.