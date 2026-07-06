في واقعة أثارت جدلًا واسعًا في بريطانيا، قررت سيدة التبرع بكامل ثروتها البالغة 600 ألف جنيه إسترليني (نحو 800 ألف دولار) إلى ملجأ لرعاية القطط، بدلاً من تركها لأبنائها وأحفادها ضمن الميراث.

ووفقًا لما نشرته صحيفة Metro البريطانية، كشفت سيدة تُدعى بريا (44 عامًا)، من مقاطعة سري قرب لندن، أن حماتها أبلغت العائلة بقرارها تخصيص كامل ثروتها لجمعية خيرية تعنى برعاية القطط، رغم أنها تعيش منذ ست سنوات في منزل ابنها وزوجته دون مقابل.

وقالت بريا إنها شعرت بصدمة وغضب بعد معرفة القرار، مؤكدة أن العائلة كانت تتوقع أن تؤول هذه الأموال إلى الأبناء والأحفاد، لا إلى مؤسسة خيرية.

وأضافت أنها لجأت إلى المدافعة عن حقوق المستهلك سارة ديفيدسون للاستفسار عما إذا كان بالإمكان اتخاذ أي إجراء قانوني للطعن في القرار.

وأوضحت بريا أن دخلها ودخل زوجها يتجاوز 200 ألف جنيه إسترليني سنويًا، وأنهما يعيشان حياة مستقرة مع طفليهما اللذين يدرسان في مدارس خاصة، إلى جانب التزامهما بقرض عقاري كبير. إلا أن حماتها بررت قرارها بأنها لا تؤيد التعليم الخاص، وترى أن أبناءها وأحفادها ليسوا بحاجة إلى الميراث، معتبرة أنهم يتمتعون بوضع مالي مريح.