في واقعة أثارت جدلًا واسعًا في بريطانيا، قررت سيدة التبرع بكامل ثروتها البالغة 600 ألف جنيه إسترليني (نحو 800 ألف دولار) إلى ملجأ لرعاية القطط، بدلاً من تركها لأبنائها وأحفادها ضمن الميراث.
ووفقًا لما نشرته صحيفة Metro البريطانية، كشفت سيدة تُدعى بريا (44 عامًا)، من مقاطعة سري قرب لندن، أن حماتها أبلغت العائلة بقرارها تخصيص كامل ثروتها لجمعية خيرية تعنى برعاية القطط، رغم أنها تعيش منذ ست سنوات في منزل ابنها وزوجته دون مقابل.
وقالت بريا إنها شعرت بصدمة وغضب بعد معرفة القرار، مؤكدة أن العائلة كانت تتوقع أن تؤول هذه الأموال إلى الأبناء والأحفاد، لا إلى مؤسسة خيرية.
وأضافت أنها لجأت إلى المدافعة عن حقوق المستهلك سارة ديفيدسون للاستفسار عما إذا كان بالإمكان اتخاذ أي إجراء قانوني للطعن في القرار.
وأوضحت بريا أن دخلها ودخل زوجها يتجاوز 200 ألف جنيه إسترليني سنويًا، وأنهما يعيشان حياة مستقرة مع طفليهما اللذين يدرسان في مدارس خاصة، إلى جانب التزامهما بقرض عقاري كبير. إلا أن حماتها بررت قرارها بأنها لا تؤيد التعليم الخاص، وترى أن أبناءها وأحفادها ليسوا بحاجة إلى الميراث، معتبرة أنهم يتمتعون بوضع مالي مريح.
In an incident that sparked widespread controversy in Britain, a woman decided to donate her entire fortune of £600,000 (approximately $800,000) to a cat shelter, instead of leaving it to her children and grandchildren as part of her inheritance.
According to the British newspaper Metro, a woman named Priya (44 years old) from Surrey near London revealed that her mother-in-law informed the family of her decision to allocate her entire fortune to a charity that cares for cats, despite having lived for six years in her son's and daughter-in-law's home rent-free.
Priya stated that she felt shocked and angry upon learning of the decision, confirming that the family had expected this money to go to the children and grandchildren, not to a charitable organization.
She added that she sought the help of consumer rights advocate Sarah Davidson to inquire whether any legal action could be taken to challenge the decision.
Priya explained that her and her husband's income exceeds £200,000 annually, and that they live a stable life with their two children who attend private schools, in addition to their commitment to a large mortgage. However, her mother-in-law justified her decision by stating that she does not support private education and believes that her children and grandchildren do not need the inheritance, considering that they are in a comfortable financial position.