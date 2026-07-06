In an incident that sparked widespread controversy in Britain, a woman decided to donate her entire fortune of £600,000 (approximately $800,000) to a cat shelter, instead of leaving it to her children and grandchildren as part of her inheritance.

According to the British newspaper Metro, a woman named Priya (44 years old) from Surrey near London revealed that her mother-in-law informed the family of her decision to allocate her entire fortune to a charity that cares for cats, despite having lived for six years in her son's and daughter-in-law's home rent-free.

Priya stated that she felt shocked and angry upon learning of the decision, confirming that the family had expected this money to go to the children and grandchildren, not to a charitable organization.

She added that she sought the help of consumer rights advocate Sarah Davidson to inquire whether any legal action could be taken to challenge the decision.

Priya explained that her and her husband's income exceeds £200,000 annually, and that they live a stable life with their two children who attend private schools, in addition to their commitment to a large mortgage. However, her mother-in-law justified her decision by stating that she does not support private education and believes that her children and grandchildren do not need the inheritance, considering that they are in a comfortable financial position.