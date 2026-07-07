أعلنت وزارة الدفاع البريطانية أن مقاتلتين من طراز "F-35" اعترضتا طائرة دورية روسية، بعد اقترابها المتكرر من مجموعة حاملة الطائرات الهجومية التابعة للمملكة المتحدة أثناء تنفيذ مهامها في منطقة القطب الشمالي الأسبوع الماضي، وفقاً لما نقلته "وكالة الأنباء الألمانية".
وأوضحت الوزارة، بحسب وكالة الأنباء البريطانية (بي إيه ميديا)، أن الطائرة الروسية وهي من طراز "Bear-F"، ألقت سلسلة من العوامات في المياه بالقرب من حاملة الطائرات "HMS Prince of Wales" يوم الخميس الماضي. وأدانت الدفاع البريطانية هذه التحركات التي وقعت في بحر النرويج، واصفة إياها بأنها "غير آمنة وتفتقر للاحترافية".
وفي سياق متصل، أكد متحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع أن هذا الاقتراب المتكرر لطائرة الدورية البحرية الروسية حدث أثناء عمل مجموعة حاملة الطائرات البريطانية في بحر النرويج ضمن عملية عسكرية تحمل اسم "فايركريست".
The British Ministry of Defence announced that two "F-35" fighter jets intercepted a Russian patrol aircraft after it repeatedly approached the UK's aircraft carrier group while carrying out its missions in the Arctic region last week, according to the "German News Agency".
The ministry clarified, according to the British news agency (PA Media), that the Russian aircraft, which is of the "Bear-F" type, dropped a series of buoys in the waters near the aircraft carrier "HMS Prince of Wales" last Thursday. The British defence condemned these actions that took place in the Norwegian Sea, describing them as "unsafe and unprofessional".
In a related context, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence confirmed that this repeated approach by the Russian maritime patrol aircraft occurred while the British aircraft carrier group was operating in the Norwegian Sea as part of a military operation named "Firecrest".