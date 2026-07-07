أعلنت وزارة الدفاع البريطانية أن مقاتلتين من طراز "F-35" اعترضتا طائرة دورية روسية، بعد اقترابها المتكرر من مجموعة حاملة الطائرات الهجومية التابعة للمملكة المتحدة أثناء تنفيذ مهامها في منطقة القطب الشمالي الأسبوع الماضي، وفقاً لما نقلته "وكالة الأنباء الألمانية".

وأوضحت الوزارة، بحسب وكالة الأنباء البريطانية (بي إيه ميديا)، أن الطائرة الروسية وهي من طراز "Bear-F"، ألقت سلسلة من العوامات في المياه بالقرب من حاملة الطائرات "HMS Prince of Wales" يوم الخميس الماضي. وأدانت الدفاع البريطانية هذه التحركات التي وقعت في بحر النرويج، واصفة إياها بأنها "غير آمنة وتفتقر للاحترافية".

وفي سياق متصل، أكد متحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع أن هذا الاقتراب المتكرر لطائرة الدورية البحرية الروسية حدث أثناء عمل مجموعة حاملة الطائرات البريطانية في بحر النرويج ضمن عملية عسكرية تحمل اسم "فايركريست".