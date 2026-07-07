The British Ministry of Defence announced that two "F-35" fighter jets intercepted a Russian patrol aircraft after it repeatedly approached the UK's aircraft carrier group while carrying out its missions in the Arctic region last week, according to the "German News Agency".

The ministry clarified, according to the British news agency (PA Media), that the Russian aircraft, which is of the "Bear-F" type, dropped a series of buoys in the waters near the aircraft carrier "HMS Prince of Wales" last Thursday. The British defence condemned these actions that took place in the Norwegian Sea, describing them as "unsafe and unprofessional".

In a related context, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence confirmed that this repeated approach by the Russian maritime patrol aircraft occurred while the British aircraft carrier group was operating in the Norwegian Sea as part of a military operation named "Firecrest".