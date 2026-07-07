A new scientific study has unveiled unprecedented details about the nature of the organic carbon detected by NASA's "Perseverance" rover within sedimentary rocks in the Martian "Jezero" crater. This discovery supports the hypothesis that the red planet experienced environmental conditions conducive to the emergence of life in its past, although it does not provide conclusive evidence of its actual existence.

According to the study published in the journal Science Advances, researchers have successfully analyzed large molecular carbon extracted from two clay rocks, which are believed to have formed between 3.2 and 3.8 billion years ago, during a period when the area hosted a body of water.

The analysis results showed that the chemical composition of the discovered carbon matches compounds that could be produced by biological or abiological processes on Earth, and it is similar to carbon observed in some meteorites; this leaves the question of accurately determining its source unresolved for now. While scientists confirmed that this discovery provides new evidence supporting the idea that ancient Mars contained an environment and chemical components suitable for the building blocks of life, they emphasized that proving the existence of living organisms in the past necessarily depends on transporting these samples to Earth for more in-depth and precise laboratory analyses.