أماطت دراسة علمية جديدة اللثام عن تفاصيل غير مسبوقة حول طبيعة الكربون العضوي الذي رصدته مركبة «بيرسيفيرانس» التابعة لوكالة «ناسا» داخل صخور رسوبية بفوهة «جيزيرو» المريخية. ويعزز هذا الكشف الفرضية القائلة بأن الكوكب الأحمر شهد في ماضيه ظروفاً بيئية مواتية لنشأة الحياة، وإنْ كان لا يقدم برهاناً قاطعاً على وجودها الفعلي.

ووفقاً للدراسة المنشورة في دورية Science Advances، فقد نجح الباحثون لأول مرة في تحليل الكربون الجزيئي الكبير المستخلص من صخرتين طينيتين يُرجّح تشكلهما قبل فترة تراوح بين 3.2 و3.8 مليار سنة، وهي الحقبة التي كانت المنطقة تحتضن فيها مسطحاً مائياً.

وأظهرت نتائج التحليل أن التركيب الكيميائي للكربون المكتشف يتطابق مع مركبات يمكن أن تنتج عن عمليات حيوية أو غير حيوية على كوكب الأرض، كما يتشابه مع الكربون المرصود في بعض النيازك؛ وهو ما يترك مسألة تحديد مصدره بدقة معلقة دون حسم حتى الآن. ورغم تأكيد العلماء أن هذا الاكتشاف يرفد الأبحاث بأدلة جديدة تثبت احتواء المريخ القديم على بيئة ومكونات كيميائية صالحة لركائز الحياة، إلا أنهم شددوا على أن إثبات وجود كائنات حية في الماضي يتوقف بالضرورة على نقل هذه العينات إلى الأرض لإخضاعها لتحليلات مخبرية أكثر عمقاً ودقة.