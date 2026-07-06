The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched the pilot phase of the "Tourist Package Visa" service, which allows tourists to obtain a tourist visa as part of an integrated travel package booked through accredited travel and tourism service providers in specific pilot markets.

The "Tourist Package Visa" service is the result of collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior, in cooperation with the Insurance Authority.

This service enables tourists to book packages that combine various elements of their trip, including travel tickets, accommodation in licensed hospitality facilities, and the arrangement of electronic visa issuance, with the option to add experiences, activities, and tourism events.

Tourism Minister Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb confirmed that the "Tourist Package Visa" service represents a new step in enhancing the travel experience to the Kingdom, stating: "Through this service, we elevate the visitor's journey to the Kingdom and make it a smooth and facilitated experience, allowing our partners in the travel and tourism sector to offer integrated travel packages for new categories of tourists, supporting the measured growth of the sector." For tourists, the service aims to reduce the steps required for trip planning and booking; instead of managing travel bookings and visa procedures separately, tourists who meet the service's requirements will be able to obtain a comprehensive package that includes travel tickets, accommodation in licensed hospitality facilities, and the arrangement of electronic visa issuance, all within a more interconnected and seamless journey.

For travel and tourism service providers, this service offers an important opportunity to benefit from the increasing interest in visiting the Kingdom. By including visa issuance arrangements within the package, service providers can offer an easier experience for their clients and design more integrated and attractive tourism programs, encouraging visitors to extend their trips and engage in a wider variety of tourism experiences.

To ensure the quality of the experience and enhance visitor confidence, the qualification of travel and tourism service providers in the pilot phase is subject to specific operational requirements, including the readiness of digital platforms, providing technical support, and offering 24/7 communication services with visitors.

As part of the ministry's initiatives that outline an innovative future for Saudi tourism, the "Tourist Package Visa" service reflects a broader transformation in the sector, focused on facilitating travel, enhancing partnerships with the private sector, providing more integrated tourism experiences, and opening wider horizons for the world to discover the Kingdom and its diverse destinations.

The new service comes as part of a series of programs and services launched by the Kingdom in recent years to facilitate tourists' access and improve their experience, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, including the electronic tourist visa, visa on arrival, transit visa, and other options that have contributed to enhancing the Kingdom's position as a leading tourist destination attracting visitors from around the world, as the Kingdom welcomed over 29 million incoming tourists from abroad in 2025.