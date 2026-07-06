أطلقت هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب الإصدار الثالث من الإطار الوطني للمؤهلات، بوصفه المرجعية الوطنية لتنظيم وتصميم وتطوير المؤهلات التعليمية والتدريبية في المملكة، في خطوة تستهدف رفع مرونة منظومة التأهيل، وتعزيز تنافسية رأس المال البشري السعودي محلياً وعالمياً.
ويرسم الإصدار الجديد مساراً أكثر وضوحاً لتدرج المؤهلات، بدءاً من المستوى الصفري كنقطة دخول، وصولاً إلى المستوى الثامن الذي يشمل الدكتوراه أو ما يعادلها، مع تحديد عمق نواتج التعلم واتساعها ومستوى تعقيدها في كل مرحلة.
كما يتضمن تحولات إستراتيجية تشمل دعم التعلم مدى الحياة، وتعزيز المرونة والتنافسية، وتنمية مهارات المستقبل، وترسيخ الهوية والقيم الوطنية بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
ويبرز في الإصدار إدراج المؤهلات المهنية، وشهادات البرامج القصيرة، والشهادات الاحترافية، إضافة إلى إتاحة مسارات أكثر مرونة، من بينها الدكتوراه مباشرة بعد البكالوريوس وفق الضوابط، وتوضيح آلية احتساب الساعات المعتمدة، ورفع مواءمة الإطار السعودي مع أطر المؤهلات الدولية. كما يفتح الباب أمام تضمين مهارات الذكاء الاصطناعي والأمن السيبراني والمهارات الرقمية والاجتماعية والعاطفية داخل مسارات التأهيل.
وقال أستاذ المالية والحوكمة الدكتور وليد الغصاب إن الإطار الوطني للمؤهلات يمثل أداة حوكمة لسوق العمل، لأنه يربط التعليم والتدريب بالتوظيف على أساس المهارة ونواتج التعلم، بعيداً عن الاكتفاء باسم الشهادة فقط، مشيراً إلى أن وضوح مستويات المؤهلات يرفع كفاءة التوظيف، ويقلل فجوة المواءمة بين مخرجات التعليم واحتياجات القطاعات الاقتصادية.
من جانبه، أكد الدكتور ثامر الشمري، المختص في علم أوبئة الأدوية واقتصاديات الأدوية وسلامة المرضى والأمان الدوائي، أن القطاعات الصحية والعلمية ستكون من أكثر القطاعات استفادة، لأن جودة الممارس ترتبط بتحديث المعرفة، ودقة المؤهل، وقياس أثر التدريب على الأداء. وأضاف أن إدراج المهارات الرقمية والذكاء الاصطناعي يعزز جاهزية الكفاءات السعودية للرعاية الصحية الحديثة، وتحليل البيانات، وسلامة المرضى.
ويعزز الإصدار الثالث انتقال سوق العمل من الاكتفاء بالمسمى الأكاديمي إلى قياس الكفاءة، وبناء مسارات تعلم مستمرة، تمنح السعودي قدرة أعلى على المنافسة، وتمنح الجهات التعليمية والتدريبية والتوظيفية لغة موحدة لفهم المؤهلات وتطويرها والاعتراف بها. وبذلك يصبح الإطار منصة معيارية تربط الطالب والمتدرب والموظف وصاحب العمل بمفهوم واحد للمؤهل، وتمنح القرارات التعليمية والتوظيفية أساساً أوضح للعدالة والجودة والاعتماد والتطوير المستمر، بما يواكب اقتصاداً سعودياً يتسارع نحو المعرفة.
The Education and Training Evaluation Commission has launched the third edition of the National Qualifications Framework, serving as the national reference for organizing, designing, and developing educational and training qualifications in the Kingdom. This step aims to enhance the flexibility of the qualification system and strengthen the competitiveness of Saudi human capital both locally and globally.
The new edition outlines a clearer pathway for the progression of qualifications, starting from the zero level as an entry point, up to the eighth level, which includes a doctorate or its equivalent, while specifying the depth, breadth, and complexity of learning outcomes at each stage.
It also includes strategic transformations that support lifelong learning, enhance flexibility and competitiveness, develop future skills, and reinforce national identity and values in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
The edition highlights the inclusion of professional qualifications, short program certificates, and professional certifications, in addition to providing more flexible pathways, including direct access to a doctorate after a bachelor's degree under certain regulations, clarifying the mechanism for calculating credit hours, and increasing the alignment of the Saudi framework with international qualification frameworks. It also opens the door to incorporating skills in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital, social, and emotional skills within qualification pathways.
Dr. Walid Al-Ghasab, a professor of finance and governance, stated that the National Qualifications Framework represents a governance tool for the labor market, as it links education and training to employment based on skills and learning outcomes, moving away from merely relying on the name of the certificate. He pointed out that the clarity of qualification levels enhances employment efficiency and reduces the gap between educational outputs and the needs of economic sectors.
For his part, Dr. Thamer Al-Shammari, an expert in drug epidemiology, pharmaceutical economics, patient safety, and drug security, confirmed that the health and scientific sectors will benefit the most, as the quality of practitioners is linked to updating knowledge, the accuracy of qualifications, and measuring the impact of training on performance. He added that the inclusion of digital skills and artificial intelligence enhances the readiness of Saudi competencies for modern healthcare, data analysis, and patient safety.
The third edition strengthens the transition of the labor market from merely relying on academic titles to measuring competency and building continuous learning pathways, granting Saudis a higher ability to compete and providing educational, training, and employment entities with a unified language to understand, develop, and recognize qualifications. Thus, the framework becomes a standard platform that connects students, trainees, employees, and employers with a unified concept of qualifications, providing educational and employment decisions with a clearer basis for fairness, quality, accreditation, and continuous development, in line with a Saudi economy that is rapidly advancing towards knowledge.