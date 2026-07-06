The Education and Training Evaluation Commission has launched the third edition of the National Qualifications Framework, serving as the national reference for organizing, designing, and developing educational and training qualifications in the Kingdom. This step aims to enhance the flexibility of the qualification system and strengthen the competitiveness of Saudi human capital both locally and globally.

The new edition outlines a clearer pathway for the progression of qualifications, starting from the zero level as an entry point, up to the eighth level, which includes a doctorate or its equivalent, while specifying the depth, breadth, and complexity of learning outcomes at each stage.

It also includes strategic transformations that support lifelong learning, enhance flexibility and competitiveness, develop future skills, and reinforce national identity and values in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The edition highlights the inclusion of professional qualifications, short program certificates, and professional certifications, in addition to providing more flexible pathways, including direct access to a doctorate after a bachelor's degree under certain regulations, clarifying the mechanism for calculating credit hours, and increasing the alignment of the Saudi framework with international qualification frameworks. It also opens the door to incorporating skills in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital, social, and emotional skills within qualification pathways.

Dr. Walid Al-Ghasab, a professor of finance and governance, stated that the National Qualifications Framework represents a governance tool for the labor market, as it links education and training to employment based on skills and learning outcomes, moving away from merely relying on the name of the certificate. He pointed out that the clarity of qualification levels enhances employment efficiency and reduces the gap between educational outputs and the needs of economic sectors.

For his part, Dr. Thamer Al-Shammari, an expert in drug epidemiology, pharmaceutical economics, patient safety, and drug security, confirmed that the health and scientific sectors will benefit the most, as the quality of practitioners is linked to updating knowledge, the accuracy of qualifications, and measuring the impact of training on performance. He added that the inclusion of digital skills and artificial intelligence enhances the readiness of Saudi competencies for modern healthcare, data analysis, and patient safety.

The third edition strengthens the transition of the labor market from merely relying on academic titles to measuring competency and building continuous learning pathways, granting Saudis a higher ability to compete and providing educational, training, and employment entities with a unified language to understand, develop, and recognize qualifications. Thus, the framework becomes a standard platform that connects students, trainees, employees, and employers with a unified concept of qualifications, providing educational and employment decisions with a clearer basis for fairness, quality, accreditation, and continuous development, in line with a Saudi economy that is rapidly advancing towards knowledge.