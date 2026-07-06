أطلقت هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب الإصدار الثالث من الإطار الوطني للمؤهلات، بوصفه المرجعية الوطنية لتنظيم وتصميم وتطوير المؤهلات التعليمية والتدريبية في المملكة، في خطوة تستهدف رفع مرونة منظومة التأهيل، وتعزيز تنافسية رأس المال البشري السعودي محلياً وعالمياً.

ويرسم الإصدار الجديد مساراً أكثر وضوحاً لتدرج المؤهلات، بدءاً من المستوى الصفري كنقطة دخول، وصولاً إلى المستوى الثامن الذي يشمل الدكتوراه أو ما يعادلها، مع تحديد عمق نواتج التعلم واتساعها ومستوى تعقيدها في كل مرحلة.

كما يتضمن تحولات إستراتيجية تشمل دعم التعلم مدى الحياة، وتعزيز المرونة والتنافسية، وتنمية مهارات المستقبل، وترسيخ الهوية والقيم الوطنية بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

ويبرز في الإصدار إدراج المؤهلات المهنية، وشهادات البرامج القصيرة، والشهادات الاحترافية، إضافة إلى إتاحة مسارات أكثر مرونة، من بينها الدكتوراه مباشرة بعد البكالوريوس وفق الضوابط، وتوضيح آلية احتساب الساعات المعتمدة، ورفع مواءمة الإطار السعودي مع أطر المؤهلات الدولية. كما يفتح الباب أمام تضمين مهارات الذكاء الاصطناعي والأمن السيبراني والمهارات الرقمية والاجتماعية والعاطفية داخل مسارات التأهيل.

وقال أستاذ المالية والحوكمة الدكتور وليد الغصاب إن الإطار الوطني للمؤهلات يمثل أداة حوكمة لسوق العمل، لأنه يربط التعليم والتدريب بالتوظيف على أساس المهارة ونواتج التعلم، بعيداً عن الاكتفاء باسم الشهادة فقط، مشيراً إلى أن وضوح مستويات المؤهلات يرفع كفاءة التوظيف، ويقلل فجوة المواءمة بين مخرجات التعليم واحتياجات القطاعات الاقتصادية.

من جانبه، أكد الدكتور ثامر الشمري، المختص في علم أوبئة الأدوية واقتصاديات الأدوية وسلامة المرضى والأمان الدوائي، أن القطاعات الصحية والعلمية ستكون من أكثر القطاعات استفادة، لأن جودة الممارس ترتبط بتحديث المعرفة، ودقة المؤهل، وقياس أثر التدريب على الأداء. وأضاف أن إدراج المهارات الرقمية والذكاء الاصطناعي يعزز جاهزية الكفاءات السعودية للرعاية الصحية الحديثة، وتحليل البيانات، وسلامة المرضى.

ويعزز الإصدار الثالث انتقال سوق العمل من الاكتفاء بالمسمى الأكاديمي إلى قياس الكفاءة، وبناء مسارات تعلم مستمرة، تمنح السعودي قدرة أعلى على المنافسة، وتمنح الجهات التعليمية والتدريبية والتوظيفية لغة موحدة لفهم المؤهلات وتطويرها والاعتراف بها. وبذلك يصبح الإطار منصة معيارية تربط الطالب والمتدرب والموظف وصاحب العمل بمفهوم واحد للمؤهل، وتمنح القرارات التعليمية والتوظيفية أساساً أوضح للعدالة والجودة والاعتماد والتطوير المستمر، بما يواكب اقتصاداً سعودياً يتسارع نحو المعرفة.