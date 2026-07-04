The Saudi Physics Team, overseen by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity "Mawhiba," in partnership with the Ministry of Education, will participate in the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO 2026), which will be hosted in the city of Bucaramanga, Colombia, from July 4 to 12, 2026, with the participation of a select group of high school students from various countries around the world.

The Kingdom will be represented in this edition by 5 students: Hussein Habib Al-Saleh from Riyadh Education, Reda Salem Al-Khamis from Al-Ahsa Education, Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Orfaj from Eastern Province Education, Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Raml from Eastern Province Education, and Nasser Hisham Al-Shaia from Riyadh Education, following an intensive qualification journey within the Mawhiba program for international Olympiads.

The preparation journey for the students begins with the National Science and Mathematics Olympiad "Nasma," followed by a series of specialized training workshops that extend over two to three years, culminating in comprehensive nomination tests that assess students' abilities in both theoretical and practical aspects, enhancing their readiness to compete in one of the most challenging scientific competitions globally.

The International Physics Olympiad is one of the most prominent global scientific competitions for high school students in the field of physics, as it combines theoretical tests and practical applications, providing students with the opportunity for scientific competition and the exchange of experiences with the best young talents worldwide.

The participation of the Saudi Physics Team is an extension of the efforts of "Mawhiba" and the Ministry of Education in discovering and nurturing gifted students, enabling them to represent the Kingdom in international scientific forums, and enhancing the presence in the fields of science and innovation, as the Kingdom has achieved 30 international medals and 22 certificates of appreciation in its previous participations in the Olympiad.