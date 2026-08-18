The Muslim World League strongly condemned the Israeli airstrikes that targeted Abu al-Duhur military airport in Idlib province, Syrian Arab Republic; in violation of all international laws and norms.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced this aggression against the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and its resources in a statement from the League's General Secretariat, reiterating full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic against all that threatens its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its people.