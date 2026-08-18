أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكار شديد- الغارات الجوية الإسرائيلية التي استهدفت مطار أبو الظهور العسكري في محافظة إدلب بالجمهورية العربية السورية؛ في انتهاك لكل القوانين والأعراف الدولية.
وندد الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، في بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، بهذا العدوان على سيادة الجمهورية العربية السورية ومقدّراتها، مجدداً التأكيد على التضامن الكامل مع الجمهورية العربية السورية، تجاه كل ما يهدد أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة شعبها.
The Muslim World League strongly condemned the Israeli airstrikes that targeted Abu al-Duhur military airport in Idlib province, Syrian Arab Republic; in violation of all international laws and norms.
The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced this aggression against the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and its resources in a statement from the League's General Secretariat, reiterating full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic against all that threatens its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its people.