أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكار شديد- الغارات الجوية الإسرائيلية التي استهدفت مطار أبو الظهور العسكري في محافظة إدلب بالجمهورية العربية السورية؛ في انتهاك لكل القوانين والأعراف الدولية.

وندد الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، في بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، بهذا العدوان على سيادة الجمهورية العربية السورية ومقدّراتها، مجدداً التأكيد على التضامن الكامل مع الجمهورية العربية السورية، تجاه كل ما يهدد أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة شعبها.